16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Cancelled: No More Eating Alaskan Snow Or King Crabs In New York State?
First lobsters, now this. If you're a New Yorker who loves seafood, especially Alaskan snow or red king crabs, I've got some bad news for you. Alaska has cancelled its snow and red king crab seasons. Not that long ago, lobster lovers got word that the crustacean was also cancelled, of sorts.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
High Hopes For New York State Cannabis Expo & Career Fair This Year
New Yorkers have high expectations surrounding this one-of-a-kind conference and career fair coming to Upstate New York. Come take part this year in the 2022 New York State Cannabis Expo, Conference & Career Fair. It's two days where all the greatest minds of the cannabis industry in-and-out of the state come together to share ideas, products, and important information.
Have You Heard the Tragic Tale of New York’s “Clawfoot People”?
It's a true tale that's stranger than fiction. The Zoar Valley is a region of natural gorges near Gowanda, New York-- a small village about an hour south of Buffalo in the Western part of the state. By the late 19th century, most residents in the area found that they were suffering from the same physical deformity... their feet and hands would twist and distort like claws.
Is This Really New York’s Most Popular Halloween Costume?
Halloween is one of the best times of the year. But sometimes you can be left guessing until the last minute what to dress up as. If you're looking for costume ideas for your next Halloween party or trick-or-treat outing, this new study may help you. The results do bear...
New York State Ranks #3 In America On This Very Harsh List
Let's face it: we all have our own feelings about where we live. New York State, some would argue, is one of the worst places to live. (YET, we still choose to live here for whatever reason.) And truly, there's no denying that some here in our area really hate it.
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?
Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
The Weirdest Things People Have Gotten Trick-Or-Treating In New York
In just a few short weeks, kids will be out trick-or-treating. Don't be the house that is handing these things out. Remember when you were a kid and you would go out trick-or-treating, then you'd come home and empty your bag on the floor to start the trading process with your brother or sister and you'd find some weird stuff in there?
What Long Awaited Menu Item Is Returning to Central NY McDonald’s?
We've all seen it happen one time or another. There's an item on a menu at a restaurant that you absolutely love. Then, without warning, the restaurant gets rid of that item. It's happened to me at a number of different spots, but one place I can tell you it happened with something I loved was at McDonald's.
If You Dare! It’s Upstate NY’s Most Terrifying Haunted Attraction
When you think of fall and Halloween in Upstate New York, chances are you think of haunted hayrides, corn mazes, and haunted houses. Well, there is a terrifying adventure that isn't for the faint of heart but if you love to be truly scared during the season, this may be right up your alley.
Is It Safe To Eat Fish From Lake Erie In New York State?
A new report calls the conditions in Lake Erie poor. Is it safe to consume fish from the lake? According to the 'State of the Great Lakes 2022', Lake Erie is in poor condition and it's not getting better. Nutrient concentrations and algae blooms are causing problems in the lake, according to the report by the United States and Canadian governments. Jill Jedlicka, Executive Director for the Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, told WGRZ,
What Does New York State Want Us to Do with Our Spent Candles?
I have a confession to make: I'm a dude who likes candles. I don't like them because of any particular foo-foo reason, I just like them because they're good at getting the man funk out of my apartment. It's my preferred solution to a bedroom that can sometimes smell like a gym locker. Also, my cats poop a lot. I don't trust plug-in air fresheners to last beyond a couple of days, and you just seem to get more bang for your buck out of a candle.
King Of Rant Comedian Lewis Black Is Stopping In Upstate New York 2023
Get ready to laugh with the King of Rant himself Lewis Black. Black will be performing a special show here in Upstate New York spring of 2023. The famous comedian is set to perform at The Stanley Theatre on Friday, March 3rd at 8:00PM. You'll also get some laughs from opening act Jeff Stilson. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 21st at 10:00AM. Tickets start at $46.00 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000.
Popular Snack Pies Being Recalled In New York State And Canada
A company that makes popular snack pies has issued a recall due to a potential allergen. The recall affects products sold nationwide, including in New York, as well as Canada. Flowers Foods, Inc., headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, is recalling Tastykake® and Mrs. Freshley’s® glazed pies. The mini snack pies contain soy, which could potentially cause harm or death to a person with a soy allergy or soy sensitivity. The soy ingredient is not listed on the product packaging.
New York State’s Most Hated Food Is A Little Shocking
When you think New York State foods, you probably can name a dozen amazing choices. However, apparently we don't love all of the food here. Have you ever heard of the dating app called Hater? This app pairs people up based on the things both parties hate. Food Network reports that the app has created a map, reflecting their data compiled from its users, that reveals the foods people in each state hate most.
