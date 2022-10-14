Sports decision at FIT damages relationships On June 24, the Board of Trustees of Florida Institute of Technology voted to demote varsity men’s/women’s rowing, men’s/women’s cross country and men’s golf to club status. This decision was announced shortly after President McCay resigned and days before the interim present was to arrive. The students involved were blindsided and had few options open to them so close to the start of the school year. The decision to demote men’s and...

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO