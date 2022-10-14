Read full article on original website
Rock Bridge sweeps CMAC cross country championships
Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. The Bruins had just 18 points, well ahead of host Capital City (68) and third-place Hickman (71). Helias (86), Jefferson City (148) and Battle (171) rounded out the team scores.
Rock Bridge softball stunned by Blue Springs South in district final
The only blemish on Rock Bridge’s schedule going into the Class 5 District 6 final was a one-run loss to Blue Springs South back on Aug. 27. The Bruins avenged their defeat twice in the regular season to earn the top seed in the district tournament. But the second-seeded Jaguars evened the season series Friday with a 6-2 win on their home field that ended Rock Bridge’s season.
Tolton's Rischer, Rock Bridge's Baumstark chase state championships
For Tolton junior Audrey Rischer, it’s state championship or bust — just ask her. The American Junior Golf Association ranks the star Trailblazers golfer as the No. 1 girls golfer in Missouri. She’s won an AJGA event, she owns the state single-round scoring record 60 (12-under) and she’s won nine of 12 tournaments this high school season. But Rischer is still chasing that elusive state championship.
Rock Bridge dominates Hickman, finishes undefeated in conference play
The bleachers of Rock Bridge Stadium were filled to the brim with pink-clad students Friday night to witness the Bruins’ 49-0 rout of Hickman. Rock Bridge (7-1, 6-0 Central Missouri Activities Conference) captured its 10th straight victory in the Providence Bowl and completed an undefeated conference slate in its final regular-season home game.
Blair Oaks trounces Hallsville to clinch Tri-County Conference
It was a wild night for the Blair Oaks offense and special teams as it demolished Hallsville 55-0 in the regular season’s penultimate game. Blair Oaks cruised with quarterback Dylan Hair’s six total touchdowns and the special teams had two blocked punts throughout the game. Hair started the scoring with back-to-back rushing touchdowns. The Falcons’ special teams provided consecutive blocked punts: one of which was returned for a touchdown and the other set up another rushing touchdown for Hair. Later in the first half, Hair showed off the arm with three 30+ yard touchdowns to put Blair Oaks up 48-0 at halftime.
HIGHLIGHTS: Blair Oaks rolls over Hallsville 55-0.
Blair Oaks got revenge from last year's loss to Hallsville in an explosive offensive performance, the Falcons won 55-0! Week 8 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Dylan Hair had six total touchdowns in the Falcons 55-0 victory...
Rock Bridge doubles team takes third, Hickman's Nenkov seventh at state tennis
Rock Bridge girls tennis is hoping the success of Jenna Lin and Prathyankara Premkumar is a sign of bigger things to come. The Bruins’ top doubles team finished third at the MSHSAA Class 3 individual tournament Friday in Springfield. Lin and Premkumar defeated Pembroke Hill’s Marena Smith and Tatum...
Harrisburg defeats Fayette 30-24
Harrisburg won the Lewis and Clark Conference in a 30-24 win against Fayette on Friday. After Harrisburg failed to convert a 4th and 16, Fayette took over on its own 23-yard line with 53 seconds left in the game. The Fayette offense made it to the Bulldogs' 15-yard line with a 45-yard throw from quarterback Ben Wells to wide receiver Chase Allen-Jackman with 2.6 seconds left. However, the Falcons could not snap the ball before time ran out.
HIGHLIGHTS: South Callaway defeats Mark Twain 42-8.
South Callaway put their foot on the gas and never slowed down. They defeated Mark Twain in a blowout 42-8. The Bulldogs, now winners of two straight, are back to .500 on the season.
Hickman's offense struggles in Providence Bowl loss
Hickman’s offense was unable to find any sort of spark in its 49-0 road loss to Rock Bridge on Friday night. Hickman junior Lucas Murray, who usually plays wide receiver, filled in at quarterback for sophomore Carter Holliday, who exited at the end of the first quarter in last week’s game against Grain Valley.
HIGHLIGHTS: North Callaway beats Montgomery County 42-38
North Callaway defeated Montgomery County in a shootout 42-38. The Thunderbirds extends their win streak to 5 as they improve to 6-2 on the season.
CPS anticipates range of conversations on next CPS high school
Columbia's next public high school could be a non-traditional one. A Columbia Public Schools administrator raised the possibility during a discussion of workforce development, during a regularly scheduled joint meeting incorporating the leaders of district, city, Boone County and MU. "We're going to have a lot of conversations with a...
MU hopes new Sinclair School of Nursing building will elevate its nursing program
COLUMBIA − The MU Sinclair School of Nursing held its dedication ceremony Friday to display its new nursing school and equipment. “We are facing a serious factuality shortage as well as nursing shortage,” Dean Lori Popejoy said. She hopes that this new building will grow the school's recruitment...
Forecast: Another Red Flag Warning in effect Friday, expecting great weekend weather
Friday will be another dry and windy day as the National Weather Service issues another burn ban for Missouri. It'll be a cold start to the day as temps fell in the 30s overnight. There will even be some patchy frost around the region! Look for lots of sunshine Friday morning, then some clouds into the afternoon ahead of a passing cold front that arrives overnight. Temps will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s today thanks to gusty west winds.
VIDEO: One man in the hospital following Friday shooting in Columbia
Columbia police say the victim is in stable condition. They are working on developing leads on suspects.
16-year-old boy dead after Morgan County crash Friday night
MORGAN COUNTY — A teen from Florence, Mo. is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Missouri Route 135 Friday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 16-year-old boy was traveling north of the Butterfield cutoff and crossed the centerline, striking 46-year-old Dennis Mefford. The teen was pronounced...
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 14
Inflation is bringing prices up across the board, and some mid-Missouri parents say they’re feeling the pinch. According to the Brookings Institute, a child born in 2015 to a middle-class family with two children would cost $310,605 when factoring in future inflation. This is $26,011 more than a 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture study on the same issue.
Columbia City Council to appoint new members to CPRB
The Columbia City Council will appoint new members to the Citizens Police Review Board at its regular meeting Monday. The board has three vacancies and has been on hiatus since August, when the council decided to suspend its regular monthly meetings due to dysfunction. The terms of three board members...
Two young adults seriously injured in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY — A 16- and 20-year-old are seriously injured after a crash early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. as 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was traveling on Highway Z. Cadwallader travelled across the centerline and off of the left side of the highway, colliding with a fence and utility pole.
More than 500 people walk in Suicide Prevention Walk in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted a walk at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. 505 people registered to participate in the walk on 47 teams. The organization raised $31,180 out of a goal of $40,000. Half of the money raised goes to the national AFSP...
