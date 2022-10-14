Read full article on original website
Listen to Queen’s New ‘Face It Alone’ Featuring Freddie Mercury
Queen has unearthed a new song titled "Face It Alone," featuring vocals from the late Freddie Mercury. You can listen to it below. Mercury's dramatic vocal performance is given the lion's share of the spotlight on the otherwise spare and atmospheric track, which also features guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bassist John Deacon.
Iconic Van Halen Burger Photo Installed at Missouri McDonalds
The iconic photo of Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth standing under the McDonald’s arches on a winter day has been installed in the place where it was taken. Fans have become familiar with Richard Upper’s picture since it was shot during the two Van Halen members’ promotional tour of 1978. Upper had been sent to join them in a limousine as they capitalized on interest in the band’s debut album, released that year.
When David Lee Roth Wouldn’t Let Van Halen Quit
A dark cloud loomed over a car on the road from LAX to Pasadena in November 1976. Among those inside were David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen, and they believed they’d just missed out on their one chance of making the big time. Days earlier,...
Keith Richards Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Was Inspired by ‘Flying Saucers’
Keith Richards said one of The Rolling Stones' songs was partly inspired by a ufologist with whom the band spent some time.
