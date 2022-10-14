ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Queen’s New ‘Face It Alone’ Featuring Freddie Mercury

Queen has unearthed a new song titled "Face It Alone," featuring vocals from the late Freddie Mercury. You can listen to it below. Mercury's dramatic vocal performance is given the lion's share of the spotlight on the otherwise spare and atmospheric track, which also features guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bassist John Deacon.
Iconic Van Halen Burger Photo Installed at Missouri McDonalds

The iconic photo of Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth standing under the McDonald’s arches on a winter day has been installed in the place where it was taken. Fans have become familiar with Richard Upper’s picture since it was shot during the two Van Halen members’ promotional tour of 1978. Upper had been sent to join them in a limousine as they capitalized on interest in the band’s debut album, released that year.
