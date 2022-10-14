ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camdenton, MO

KOMU

Osage defeats Southern Boone to win fifth straight

Osage worked hard to win its fifth straight game as it took down Southern Boone 54-39 Friday. Osage scored touchdowns on eight of its ten offensive possessions on the night. Running backs Adian Williams and Jackson Funderburke combined for five rushing touchdowns and Funderburke ran for over 100 yards. Osage quarterback Konner Vaughn added another rushing touchdown and threw for two more in the victory.
ASHLAND, MO
KOMU

Harrisburg defeats Fayette 30-24

Harrisburg won the Lewis and Clark Conference in a 30-24 win against Fayette on Friday. After Harrisburg failed to convert a 4th and 16, Fayette took over on its own 23-yard line with 53 seconds left in the game. The Fayette offense made it to the Bulldogs' 15-yard line with a 45-yard throw from quarterback Ben Wells to wide receiver Chase Allen-Jackman with 2.6 seconds left. However, the Falcons could not snap the ball before time ran out.
FAYETTE, MO
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Blair Oaks rolls over Hallsville 55-0.

Blair Oaks got revenge from last year's loss to Hallsville in an explosive offensive performance, the Falcons won 55-0! Week 8 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Dylan Hair had six total touchdowns in the Falcons 55-0 victory...
HALLSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Blair Oaks trounces Hallsville to clinch Tri-County Conference

It was a wild night for the Blair Oaks offense and special teams as it demolished Hallsville 55-0 in the regular season’s penultimate game. Blair Oaks cruised with quarterback Dylan Hair’s six total touchdowns and the special teams had two blocked punts throughout the game. Hair started the scoring with back-to-back rushing touchdowns. The Falcons’ special teams provided consecutive blocked punts: one of which was returned for a touchdown and the other set up another rushing touchdown for Hair. Later in the first half, Hair showed off the arm with three 30+ yard touchdowns to put Blair Oaks up 48-0 at halftime.
HALLSVILLE, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge sweeps CMAC cross country championships

Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. The Bruins had just 18 points, well ahead of host Capital City (68) and third-place Hickman (71). Helias (86), Jefferson City (148) and Battle (171) rounded out the team scores.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge softball stunned by Blue Springs South in district final

The only blemish on Rock Bridge’s schedule going into the Class 5 District 6 final was a one-run loss to Blue Springs South back on Aug. 27. The Bruins avenged their defeat twice in the regular season to earn the top seed in the district tournament. But the second-seeded Jaguars evened the season series Friday with a 6-2 win on their home field that ended Rock Bridge’s season.
COLUMBIA, MO
myozarksonline.com

FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES OCT. 14, 2022

THE HIGHWAY FIVE TROPHY RETURNS TO THE LAKERS AFTER A BIG OZARK CONFERENCE VICTORY AT HOME ON KJEL….. CAMDENTON NEVER TRAILED, LEADING 14 TO 7 AFTER ONE QUARTER, 24-14 AT HALF, AND 31-21 AFTER THREE…..LAKER COACH JEFF SHORE.. THE GAME FEATURED 22 PENALTIES AND JUST ONE TURNOVER….CAMDENTON AND...
CAMDENTON, MO
KOMU

Fast offensive start powers Moberly to victory over Mexico

Facing a vaunted conference rival, Moberly controlled the line of scrimmage and methodically held off Mexico for a 28-14 victory Friday. Moberly’s offense dominated the first half with nine first downs and scored on its first four offensive drives. The Spartans ran 22 offensive plays to Mexico’s six.
MOBERLY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man

Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

CPS anticipates range of conversations on next CPS high school

Columbia's next public high school could be a non-traditional one. A Columbia Public Schools administrator raised the possibility during a discussion of workforce development, during a regularly scheduled joint meeting incorporating the leaders of district, city, Boone County and MU. "We're going to have a lot of conversations with a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
MISSOURI STATE

