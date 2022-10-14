Read full article on original website
KOMU
Osage defeats Southern Boone to win fifth straight
Osage worked hard to win its fifth straight game as it took down Southern Boone 54-39 Friday. Osage scored touchdowns on eight of its ten offensive possessions on the night. Running backs Adian Williams and Jackson Funderburke combined for five rushing touchdowns and Funderburke ran for over 100 yards. Osage quarterback Konner Vaughn added another rushing touchdown and threw for two more in the victory.
KOMU
Harrisburg defeats Fayette 30-24
Harrisburg won the Lewis and Clark Conference in a 30-24 win against Fayette on Friday. After Harrisburg failed to convert a 4th and 16, Fayette took over on its own 23-yard line with 53 seconds left in the game. The Fayette offense made it to the Bulldogs' 15-yard line with a 45-yard throw from quarterback Ben Wells to wide receiver Chase Allen-Jackman with 2.6 seconds left. However, the Falcons could not snap the ball before time ran out.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Blair Oaks rolls over Hallsville 55-0.
Blair Oaks got revenge from last year's loss to Hallsville in an explosive offensive performance, the Falcons won 55-0! Week 8 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Dylan Hair had six total touchdowns in the Falcons 55-0 victory...
KOMU
Blair Oaks trounces Hallsville to clinch Tri-County Conference
It was a wild night for the Blair Oaks offense and special teams as it demolished Hallsville 55-0 in the regular season’s penultimate game. Blair Oaks cruised with quarterback Dylan Hair’s six total touchdowns and the special teams had two blocked punts throughout the game. Hair started the scoring with back-to-back rushing touchdowns. The Falcons’ special teams provided consecutive blocked punts: one of which was returned for a touchdown and the other set up another rushing touchdown for Hair. Later in the first half, Hair showed off the arm with three 30+ yard touchdowns to put Blair Oaks up 48-0 at halftime.
KOMU
Rock Bridge sweeps CMAC cross country championships
Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. The Bruins had just 18 points, well ahead of host Capital City (68) and third-place Hickman (71). Helias (86), Jefferson City (148) and Battle (171) rounded out the team scores.
KOMU
Centralia locks in second place in Class 2 District 7 with win over South Shelby
Centralia secured second place in the Class 2 District 7 standings after beating South Shelby 28-12 Friday. The Panthers acclaimed defense shined as they shut the Cardinals in second half to secure the win. South Shelby got off to a good start with a 5-yard touchdown pass just two minutes...
KOMU
Rock Bridge softball stunned by Blue Springs South in district final
The only blemish on Rock Bridge’s schedule going into the Class 5 District 6 final was a one-run loss to Blue Springs South back on Aug. 27. The Bruins avenged their defeat twice in the regular season to earn the top seed in the district tournament. But the second-seeded Jaguars evened the season series Friday with a 6-2 win on their home field that ended Rock Bridge’s season.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: South Callaway defeats Mark Twain 42-8.
South Callaway put their foot on the gas and never slowed down. They defeated Mark Twain in a blowout 42-8. The Bulldogs, now winners of two straight, are back to .500 on the season.
myozarksonline.com
FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES OCT. 14, 2022
THE HIGHWAY FIVE TROPHY RETURNS TO THE LAKERS AFTER A BIG OZARK CONFERENCE VICTORY AT HOME ON KJEL….. CAMDENTON NEVER TRAILED, LEADING 14 TO 7 AFTER ONE QUARTER, 24-14 AT HALF, AND 31-21 AFTER THREE…..LAKER COACH JEFF SHORE.. THE GAME FEATURED 22 PENALTIES AND JUST ONE TURNOVER….CAMDENTON AND...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Harrisburg holds on against Fayette 30-24
A back and forth game. Fayette strikes first, but Harrisburg went into the half up two. The teams traded off scoring, but Harrisburg would win this one 30-24.
KOMU
Rock Bridge doubles team takes third, Hickman's Nenkov seventh at state tennis
Rock Bridge girls tennis is hoping the success of Jenna Lin and Prathyankara Premkumar is a sign of bigger things to come. The Bruins’ top doubles team finished third at the MSHSAA Class 3 individual tournament Friday in Springfield. Lin and Premkumar defeated Pembroke Hill’s Marena Smith and Tatum...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: North Callaway beats Montgomery County 42-38
North Callaway defeated Montgomery County in a shootout 42-38. The Thunderbirds extends their win streak to 5 as they improve to 6-2 on the season.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Moberly takes care of Mexico 28-14 to improve to 4-4 on the year
The Spartans were happy to get Gage St. Clair back in the lineup after he missed last week with an injury. The junior scored two touchdowns early and the Spartans win 28-14 over Mexico. Week 8 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the...
KOMU
Fast offensive start powers Moberly to victory over Mexico
Facing a vaunted conference rival, Moberly controlled the line of scrimmage and methodically held off Mexico for a 28-14 victory Friday. Moberly’s offense dominated the first half with nine first downs and scored on its first four offensive drives. The Spartans ran 22 offensive plays to Mexico’s six.
KYTV
SPS community reacts to new football rules at Friday night’s games
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New rules are now in play for football games at Springfield Public Schools. KY3 attended the game at Glendale High School, where Glendale played Kickapoo. Students and parents say it’s helping. The new rules you’ll notice if you head to any of the games on...
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
KOMU
CPS anticipates range of conversations on next CPS high school
Columbia's next public high school could be a non-traditional one. A Columbia Public Schools administrator raised the possibility during a discussion of workforce development, during a regularly scheduled joint meeting incorporating the leaders of district, city, Boone County and MU. "We're going to have a lot of conversations with a...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
Missouri Store Security Video Shows Ghostly Full-Body Apparition
On second thought, I don't think I want that overnight watchman job after seeing a Missouri security cam video that appears to show a ghostly full body apparition. This video that's just been shared on YouTube included the following chilling description of what you're about to see:. This surveillance video...
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
