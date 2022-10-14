Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMU
Tolton's Rischer, Rock Bridge's Baumstark chase state championships
For Tolton junior Audrey Rischer, it’s state championship or bust — just ask her. The American Junior Golf Association ranks the star Trailblazers golfer as the No. 1 girls golfer in Missouri. She’s won an AJGA event, she owns the state single-round scoring record 60 (12-under) and she’s won nine of 12 tournaments this high school season. But Rischer is still chasing that elusive state championship.
KOMU
Rock Bridge head football coach embraces new opportunity with Bruins
COLUMBIA- With every new season, comes new opportunity. That statement is especially true for first-year Rock Bridge head football coach Matt Perkins. "Professionally, just kind of wanted a change, wanted a challenge, and Rock Bridge provided that," Perkins said. Perkins was hired as Rock Bridge's newest head football coach back...
KOMU
Hear the Mighty Roar
With two weeks left for teams to show their skills, team spirit is on the rise as rivals face off on the field and kings and queens are crowned with homecoming upon us. The cold finds it way back into the Friday air but teams start to heat up with districts knocking on the door. Rock Bridge demolished Hickman in the Providence Bowl. Jefferson City held on to beat Battle in overtime. Moberly capped off homecoming week with a victory over Mexico. Harrisburg won a nail-bitter against Fayette.
KOMU
Rock Bridge sweeps CMAC cross country championships
Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. The Bruins had just 18 points, well ahead of host Capital City (68) and third-place Hickman (71). Helias (86), Jefferson City (148) and Battle (171) rounded out the team scores.
KOMU
Battle fights back from 21-point deficit but falls to Jeff City in OT
The conclusion of Central Missouri Activities Conference play for both Battle and Jefferson City featured plenty of fireworks and back-and-forth action Friday night. The Spartans trailed by three touchdowns at halftime but completely flipped the script to force overtime before ultimately falling to the host Jays 48-41. Battle’s outlook looked...
KOMU
Blair Oaks trounces Hallsville to clinch Tri-County Conference
It was a wild night for the Blair Oaks offense and special teams as it demolished Hallsville 55-0 in the regular season’s penultimate game. Blair Oaks cruised with quarterback Dylan Hair’s six total touchdowns and the special teams had two blocked punts throughout the game. Hair started the scoring with back-to-back rushing touchdowns. The Falcons’ special teams provided consecutive blocked punts: one of which was returned for a touchdown and the other set up another rushing touchdown for Hair. Later in the first half, Hair showed off the arm with three 30+ yard touchdowns to put Blair Oaks up 48-0 at halftime.
KOMU
Fast offensive start powers Moberly to victory over Mexico
Facing a vaunted conference rival, Moberly controlled the line of scrimmage and methodically held off Mexico for a 28-14 victory Friday. Moberly’s offense dominated the first half with nine first downs and scored on its first four offensive drives. The Spartans ran 22 offensive plays to Mexico’s six.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: North Callaway beats Montgomery County 42-38
North Callaway defeated Montgomery County in a shootout 42-38. The Thunderbirds extends their win streak to 5 as they improve to 6-2 on the season.
KOMU
Renovation projects and developments highlighted in Jefferson City, Cole County State of the City and County
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce brought back the State of the City and County presentation after more than a 10-year hiatus. The meeting highlighted many upcoming renovation projects in the Capitol, along with new developments in Cole County. Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin started the...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to appoint new members to CPRB
The Columbia City Council will appoint new members to the Citizens Police Review Board at its regular meeting Monday. The board has three vacancies and has been on hiatus since August, when the council decided to suspend its regular monthly meetings due to dysfunction. The terms of three board members...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: South Callaway defeats Mark Twain 42-8.
South Callaway put their foot on the gas and never slowed down. They defeated Mark Twain in a blowout 42-8. The Bulldogs, now winners of two straight, are back to .500 on the season.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Harrisburg holds on against Fayette 30-24
A back and forth game. Fayette strikes first, but Harrisburg went into the half up two. The teams traded off scoring, but Harrisburg would win this one 30-24.
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Blair Oaks rolls over Hallsville 55-0.
Blair Oaks got revenge from last year's loss to Hallsville in an explosive offensive performance, the Falcons won 55-0! Week 8 of Friday Night Football is here! Follow along with KOMU 8 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Dylan Hair had six total touchdowns in the Falcons 55-0 victory...
KOMU
More than 500 people walk in Suicide Prevention Walk in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted a walk at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. 505 people registered to participate in the walk on 47 teams. The organization raised $31,180 out of a goal of $40,000. Half of the money raised goes to the national AFSP...
KOMU
Rock Bridge doubles team takes third, Hickman's Nenkov seventh at state tennis
Rock Bridge girls tennis is hoping the success of Jenna Lin and Prathyankara Premkumar is a sign of bigger things to come. The Bruins’ top doubles team finished third at the MSHSAA Class 3 individual tournament Friday in Springfield. Lin and Premkumar defeated Pembroke Hill’s Marena Smith and Tatum...
KOMU
Steven Becvar nets hat trick in dominant Tolton win
Fulton boys soccer goalkeeper Grant Avery dove to his left to save a penalty kick from Tolton junior Brady Farnan. On any other day, the Fulton bench and fans would have been on their feet to celebrate the save. However, on Saturday, the saved penalty was merely consolation for the...
KOMU
Centralia locks in second place in Class 2 District 7 with win over South Shelby
Centralia secured second place in the Class 2 District 7 standings after beating South Shelby 28-12 Friday. The Panthers acclaimed defense shined as they shut the Cardinals in second half to secure the win. South Shelby got off to a good start with a 5-yard touchdown pass just two minutes...
KOMU
Rock Bridge softball stunned by Blue Springs South in district final
The only blemish on Rock Bridge’s schedule going into the Class 5 District 6 final was a one-run loss to Blue Springs South back on Aug. 27. The Bruins avenged their defeat twice in the regular season to earn the top seed in the district tournament. But the second-seeded Jaguars evened the season series Friday with a 6-2 win on their home field that ended Rock Bridge’s season.
KOMU
CPS anticipates range of conversations on next CPS high school
Columbia's next public high school could be a non-traditional one. A Columbia Public Schools administrator raised the possibility during a discussion of workforce development, during a regularly scheduled joint meeting incorporating the leaders of district, city, Boone County and MU. "We're going to have a lot of conversations with a...
KOMU
Osage defeats Southern Boone to win fifth straight
Osage worked hard to win its fifth straight game as it took down Southern Boone 54-39 Friday. Osage scored touchdowns on eight of its ten offensive possessions on the night. Running backs Adian Williams and Jackson Funderburke combined for five rushing touchdowns and Funderburke ran for over 100 yards. Osage quarterback Konner Vaughn added another rushing touchdown and threw for two more in the victory.
Comments / 0