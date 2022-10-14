Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-Fun FundraiserForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate MarketGayle Kurtzer-MeyersFlorida State
Related
Tampa Bay's best Halloween events happening through the rest of the month
The month's best Halloween events, family-friendly and otherwise.
Mysuncoast.com
St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses surrounding St. Armands Circle say they are frustrated over what they say is a lack of communication with the company hired to plan the annual holiday festival there. Rachel Burns, the executive director for St. Armands Circle Association, said there has been almost no communication...
wfla.com
Clay Hollis set to headline Golden Hour at Armature Works
Armature Works is debuting its free Golden Hour- a country concert on the pier. Clay Hollis will headline the big music event on October 19 at 6 p.m.
usf.edu
The Cross-Bay Ferry will once again shuttle passengers between Tampa and St. Petersburg
For the sixth year, the Cross-Bay Ferry will transport passengers between downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg starting Oct. 19. The ferry returns after transporting a record-high 62,130 passengers from October 2021 and May 2022, according to a news release. “The Cross-Bay Ferry is returning this month and is well-positioned for...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tampa Bay, Florida – (With Photos)
There’s no shortage of amazing breakfast spots in Tampa Bay, Florida. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before hitting the beach or a leisurely meal to start your day, you’ll find everything you’re looking for – and more – in Tampa Bay. From...
srqmagazine.com
Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings the Heat in Opening Weekend
The budding, Virginia-based chain opened its third location in Sarasota this past weekend, welcoming lines out the door on Saturday. Avoiding Saturday's long lines, we opted to enjoy our Nashville hot chicken on Sunday when crowds had died down to a stead stream of curious lunchtime patrons. It did not disappoint.
stpeterising.com
Downtown St. Pete’s newest rooftop bar Cane & Barrel to open in 2023
Downtown St. Pete’s newest rooftop bar will open early next year on top of the AC Hotel by Marriott, which is currently under construction at 110 2nd Street North. The 172-key AC Hotel is part of Ascent St. Pete, a 36-story $117 million hotel and apartment tower being developed and constructed by Greystar Real Estate Partners.
wfla.com
Ticket renewals begin Tuesday for 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The renewal period for race fans who attended the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding opens on Tuesday for those interested in purchasing tickets for next year. The 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is set for March 3-5...
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
El Dorado Furniture Hosts A Spectacular Grand Opening!
El Dorado Furniture store, which opened the weekend of Sept. 24, has taken the furniture store concept and glamorized it. At a VIP event on Sept. 22, flutes of champagne and strawberries were handed to guests entering the massive 70,000-sq.-ft. store, which was alive with bright lights, a live band and a number of spreads of food. Even so, it was impossible to miss the sprawling rooms of elegant furniture throughout Wesley Chapel’s newest business, located at 25171 S.R. 54 (technically in Land O’Lakes), across from Miller’s Ale House.
DJ Pauly D, Steve Aoki, Shaq to perform at Armature Works ‘Haunted Carnival’
A variety of famous DJs are scheduled to perform at Armature Works' second annual "Haunted Carnival" Halloween weekend.
Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland
Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clearwater, FL
Clearwater is a city with a long and illustrious history. The Tocobagan Indian tribe was the first group to settle in the area. The first permanent settlement in the area was established in 1835 when the United States Army created Fort Harrison as an outpost during the Seminole Wars. After...
Tampa Bay’s Best Corn Mazes
TampaBayDateNightGuide ~ Fun Ways to Celebrate Fall ~ Corn Mazes Along with Pumpkin...
The Laker/Lutz News
‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says
Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
Tampa looks at ADUs to ease rental crisis, but hundreds say they would use them for Airbnbs
Several city council members said the units should be used for housing that people can afford.
Couple find coins worth over $800K while renovating kitchen
A couple discovers a stash of rare and extremely valuable coins underneath the floor of their kitchen when they were renovating.
businessobserverfl.com
Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees
A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
wild941.com
How Cold Will It Be In Tampa Tomorrow?
I personally am loving this cool weather. It’s giving me the “fall” feel. There is a cold front coming through today that will knock temperatures down from the 80’s to the low and middle 50’s by Wednesday. Go ahead and grab a jacket because it’s not going to get any warmer this week. According to WFLA News Channel 8, it will be 53 Degrees Thursday morning and 55 Friday. This will apparently be the coolest air that we have had since March. Tampa weather man Grant Gilmore has also issued a “Sock Watch” since it’s the first time we are seeing these temperatures this fall.
cltampa.com
Photos: Indigenous activists once again drench Tampa's Columbus statue in blood
Last Saturday, around 40 activists gathered at Columbus Statue Park in South Tampa to protest Tampa's glorifying monument to a man who was a confirmed pedophile, rapist and slave trader. In front of the statue, Indigenous activists sang songs and prayed for the lives that were lost to genocide enacted...
Comments / 0