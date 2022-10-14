Lakers Vs. Kings Preseason Preview: Russell Westbrook To Come Off Bench, Anthony Davis Ruled Out In Final Exhibition Game

It wasn’t the Opening Night the Los Angeles Lakers envisioned as they lost to the Golden State Warriors 123-109. Anthony Davis got the scoring started for the Lakers with an aggressive drive over Kevon Looney, but the latter responded with an and-one on the other end to give the Warriors an early 5-2 lead. Golden State looked like they were going to seize momentum, but Los Angeles did well to answer and hang around early.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO