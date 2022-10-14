ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

multihousingnews.com

Affordable Community for LGBTQ+ Seniors Opens in Cincinnati

The project is the city's first age-restricted affordable housing community of its kind. A partnership between Pennrose and Northsiders Engaged in Sustainable Transformation has opened John Arthur Flats, a 57-unit affordable senior community in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood. The $13 million redevelopment received LIHTC financing from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Additional backers included the City of Cincinnati, which provided HOME funding, as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati through its Affordable Housing Program.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
BLUE ASH, OH
wvxu.org

Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV

Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | The time to embrace the roundabout is now

Driving in Ohio isn’t easy. Driving in Cincinnati isn’t easy. Yet, the recurrent introduction of roundabouts to communities in the Greater Cincinnati area continues to surprise even the most experienced of drivers. Roundabouts have been gradually infiltrating southwest Ohio for over 15 years now, and for a good reason. In fact, Hamilton County’s neighbor to the north, Butler County, has installed 25 roundabouts since 2006, with an additional four set for the end of 2022. The shift away from the conventional four-way stop intersection in favor of the roundabout should be mimicked not just by Hamilton County, but perhaps the entire country.
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

New program looks to prevent nonpayment evictions in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — Across Hamilton County, the clerk of court reported local eviction rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, and as federal emergency rental assistance ends, a Cincinnati nonprofit is hoping a new initiative can help address some of the most common eviction cases. The GreenLight Fund is investing $600,000...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup

You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school

CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card

This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
KENTUCKY STATE
WCPO

LaRosa's reopens first pizzeria after $1 million dining room renovation

CINCINNATI — The original LaRosa's Family Pizzeria in Cincinnati's west side reopened its dining room Monday morning. Buddy LaRosa and his family rededicated the Boudinot Avenue location with a ribbon cutting after its dining room was closed for three months for a $1 million renovation. As part of the changes, LaRosa's created bigger meeting rooms, added more "Buddy Tables" and turned the "Buddy Room" into "Buddy's Private Dining Room" for gatherings of up to 16 guests.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State

Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
CINCINNATI, OH

