Driving in Ohio isn’t easy. Driving in Cincinnati isn’t easy. Yet, the recurrent introduction of roundabouts to communities in the Greater Cincinnati area continues to surprise even the most experienced of drivers. Roundabouts have been gradually infiltrating southwest Ohio for over 15 years now, and for a good reason. In fact, Hamilton County’s neighbor to the north, Butler County, has installed 25 roundabouts since 2006, with an additional four set for the end of 2022. The shift away from the conventional four-way stop intersection in favor of the roundabout should be mimicked not just by Hamilton County, but perhaps the entire country.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO