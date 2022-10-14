Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Community for LGBTQ+ Seniors Opens in Cincinnati
The project is the city's first age-restricted affordable housing community of its kind. A partnership between Pennrose and Northsiders Engaged in Sustainable Transformation has opened John Arthur Flats, a 57-unit affordable senior community in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood. The $13 million redevelopment received LIHTC financing from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Additional backers included the City of Cincinnati, which provided HOME funding, as well as the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati through its Affordable Housing Program.
WKRC
2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
As charter schools spread across Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to take hold
Charter schools have had a strong presence in Ohio, since being legalized in the 1990s. Currently there are over 300 active in the state.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Opinion | The time to embrace the roundabout is now
Driving in Ohio isn’t easy. Driving in Cincinnati isn’t easy. Yet, the recurrent introduction of roundabouts to communities in the Greater Cincinnati area continues to surprise even the most experienced of drivers. Roundabouts have been gradually infiltrating southwest Ohio for over 15 years now, and for a good reason. In fact, Hamilton County’s neighbor to the north, Butler County, has installed 25 roundabouts since 2006, with an additional four set for the end of 2022. The shift away from the conventional four-way stop intersection in favor of the roundabout should be mimicked not just by Hamilton County, but perhaps the entire country.
spectrumnews1.com
New program looks to prevent nonpayment evictions in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI — Across Hamilton County, the clerk of court reported local eviction rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, and as federal emergency rental assistance ends, a Cincinnati nonprofit is hoping a new initiative can help address some of the most common eviction cases. The GreenLight Fund is investing $600,000...
thegnarlygnome.com
Cincinnati Wins Big At 2022 Ohio Craft Brewer’s Cup
You know I love when a brewery here in town takes home an award. I think we’ve got some really great beer coming out of Cincinnati, and anytime an awards ceremony recognizes the hard work our local breweries are putting into it, my heart warms up a bit. This...
WLWT 5
Archives: 6.2 inches of snow brought 'White Halloween' to Cincinnati in 1993
The year was 1993, and Cincinnati children were trick-or-treating in the snow. It was a Halloween for the ages, with 6.2 inches of snow being dumped on Cincinnati in just two days. The Halloween eve snow (Oct. 30, 1993), brought 5.9 inches to Cincinnati. According to the National Weather service,...
WLWT 5
Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school
CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
WLWT 5
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
Toys ‘R’ Us returns to Miami Valley with revival at Macy’s locations
MIAMI VALLEY — Five years after filing for bankruptcy, Toys ‘R’ Us has launched new in-store locations. The toy store giant closed all locations in 2018, a year after filing for bankruptcy. In the summer of 2021, Macy’s announced a partnership with the iconic toy retailer’s parent...
linknky.com
How NKY schools, students fared in newly released state report card
This story has been updated. Kentucky’s School Report Card data was released Tuesday showing ongoing discrepancies in school performance across Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is required by state statute and under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act to report such data. The data released Tuesday...
Five union locals oppose Kroger's blockbuster deal
Kroger could face a $600 million termination fee if it fails to complete its $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons. Five union locals are urging regulators to halt the deal.
WCPO
LaRosa's reopens first pizzeria after $1 million dining room renovation
CINCINNATI — The original LaRosa's Family Pizzeria in Cincinnati's west side reopened its dining room Monday morning. Buddy LaRosa and his family rededicated the Boudinot Avenue location with a ribbon cutting after its dining room was closed for three months for a $1 million renovation. As part of the changes, LaRosa's created bigger meeting rooms, added more "Buddy Tables" and turned the "Buddy Room" into "Buddy's Private Dining Room" for gatherings of up to 16 guests.
Ohio Super 25: Who is No. 1 after St. Edward knocked off Cincinnati Moeller?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Edward’s statement win Saturday at Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller is reverberating cleveland.com’s Ohio Super 25, which sees a reshuffling based on several results that made head-to-head matchups moot points. For example, the Eagles now have a 6-0 victory against Moeller. However, Moeller opened the...
wvxu.org
How low water on the Mississippi River could affect the Tri-State
Drought conditions along the Mississippi River sent the Army Corps of Engineers scrambling recently to dredge a channel to keep barges flowing. WVXU spoke with the Central Ohio River Business Association about what concerns on the "Mighty Mississippi" could mean for commerce on the Ohio River. Eric Thomas is executive...
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati freshman part of Gucci 'Twinsburg' show at Milan Fashion week
MILAN, Lombardy — A University of Cincinnati student and his twin brother got the chance to hit the runway during the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week. UC freshman Jack Bartel and his brother Nate were basically plucked from obscurity when they got the call they would be walking in fashion week.
Cincinnati Taco Week 2022: Everything to know, 9 unconventional tacos to eat
Similar to Burger Week and Wing Week, Cincinnati Taco Week 2022 is bringing discounted $2 tacos to more than 30 restaurants around the Tri-State.
Was Monday's snow the earliest on record?
Yes, we experienced the first snowflakes of the fall season on Monday as Canadian air spilled into the Tri-State, but there's debate on whether it's the earliest trace amount of snowfall.
WLWT 5
WATCH: 20 luminous lights and sights from BLINK Cincinnati festival
CINCINNATI — BLINK is back in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. So what are the hot spots around town? Here is our top picks from the first two days.
