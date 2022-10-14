ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marble Falls, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
highlandernews.com

Campers cuddle with cool crawlers at Marble Falls Johnson Park

The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department hosted a Family Camp Out on over the weekend in Johnson Park with features which inspired the outdoorsman in all of us. One of the top attractions involved a visit by the Austin Reptile Show in which children handled several slithering creatures as well as learned about their habitats and behaviors.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
highlandernews.com

Burnet County 2022 HHW event deemed a success

More than 280 residents returned several potentially harmful items during the Burnet County Household Hazardous Collection Event last Saturday, according to local organizers. “The event definitely was a success,” says Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery. The collection was held in Burnet at the Burnet County Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
TEMPLE, TX
highlandernews.com

CARTS to offer free rides to the polls

The Capital Area Rural Transportation System plans to offer free rides to and from voting locations during the early voting period Oct. 24 to Nov 4, as well as during Election Day Nov. 8. Burnet County voters who need free transportation to and from a voting booth during the election season may call CARTS at 1-512-478-7433 or 1-512-478-RIDE. Contact CARTS at least 24 hours the day before you want to vote and make an appointment for the “CARTS NOW” or “Country Bus” transportation service. The ride schedule will vary based on availability. CARTS provides advance reservation, shared ride van service with its Country Bus system to thousands of Central Texas customers.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
Q92

The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998

October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
VICTORIA, TX
myfoxzone.com

Crews fighting Austin gas station fire

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters worked to put out a gas station fire on East Oltorf Street early Tuesday morning. At around 5:30 a.m., the gas station fire on East Oltorf Street erupted in flames at the intersection of Douglas Street and Willow Creek Drive. The roof partially collapsed and flames were shooting upwards out of the building.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Family displaced in early morning Killeen fire

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen family is displaced in an early Monday morning fire. The Killeen Fire Department responded around 4:19 a.m. to the 600 block of Murphy Street. Crews arrived and saw a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The fire also threatening three nearby structures.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Widespread rain in Central Texas as cold front ends hot spell

AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in 40 days, we have widespread rain in the area. Also, the latest cold front has pushed to the south of Central Texas ending the hot spell. Instead of being in the 90s like the last week and a half, highs will struggle to get to 70 today.
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Marble Falls Marching Band

Community members and band boosters pumped up the performance over the weekend with support for the Marble Falls High School Mustang band. On Oct. 15, the youngsters performed at the Region 32 UIL Marching contest and earned a Superior rating from all 3 judges. Their next stop is the Area marching contest.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-13, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-13, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire causes major damage to Manor home

MANOR, Texas - A fire caused major damage to a home in Manor around noon Sunday. Shortly around noon, firefighters with Travis County ESD 12 responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East Browning Street, just off Lexington Street. Crews from Pflugerville Fire Department and Travis County...
MANOR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy