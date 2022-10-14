Read full article on original website
highlandernews.com
Campers cuddle with cool crawlers at Marble Falls Johnson Park
The Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department hosted a Family Camp Out on over the weekend in Johnson Park with features which inspired the outdoorsman in all of us. One of the top attractions involved a visit by the Austin Reptile Show in which children handled several slithering creatures as well as learned about their habitats and behaviors.
AFD: Gas station store catches fire in southeast Austin
A gas station caught fire in southeast Austin early Tuesday morning.
14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood
Neighbors' security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from a northwest Austin condominium community.
highlandernews.com
Burnet County 2022 HHW event deemed a success
More than 280 residents returned several potentially harmful items during the Burnet County Household Hazardous Collection Event last Saturday, according to local organizers. “The event definitely was a success,” says Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery. The collection was held in Burnet at the Burnet County Reuse and Recycle Center, 2411 FM 963.
Update on Robinson Family Farm after Saturday fire
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Robinson family and guests are picking up the pieces after the massive fire on Saturday. Around 1:00 PM on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees cars. Although the cause is still under investigation by the Bell County Fire […]
highlandernews.com
CARTS to offer free rides to the polls
The Capital Area Rural Transportation System plans to offer free rides to and from voting locations during the early voting period Oct. 24 to Nov 4, as well as during Election Day Nov. 8. Burnet County voters who need free transportation to and from a voting booth during the election season may call CARTS at 1-512-478-7433 or 1-512-478-RIDE. Contact CARTS at least 24 hours the day before you want to vote and make an appointment for the “CARTS NOW” or “Country Bus” transportation service. The ride schedule will vary based on availability. CARTS provides advance reservation, shared ride van service with its Country Bus system to thousands of Central Texas customers.
The Twenty-Fourth Anniversary of the Flood of 1998
October 20th marks the 24th Anniversary of the Flood of 1998 and for many of us, it seems just like yesterday! The one image that has stayed with me is the cow standing on the rooftops in Cuero that made National Media. If you remember back, 30-plus inches of rain fell upriver in San Marcos and New Braunfels, which caused the Guadalupe River to crest at a historic high that has not been seen since. The Guadalupe crested in Victoria at 33.85 feet at 2 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon, October 20, 1998. The flood stage is 21 feet. While those numbers were high, Cuero had it much worse. The Guadalupe River in Cuero crested at 49.8 feet in Cuero, flood stage is 20 feet.
kut.org
Austin is looking for a place to store massive amounts of water to pull from during droughts
Austin is planning a big underground water storage project that would provide it with another source of water during droughts. But city planners are not sure exactly where to put it. This week, they'll meet with residents of Lee, Bastrop and Travis counties, the three counties that may end up playing host to the project.
Prepping your home this fall could save homeowners from expensive winter repairs
AUSTIN, Texas — According to home care experts, fall is one of the most important seasons for home tune-ups to prevent expensive repairs when the colder months start rolling in. Home care experts at Hippo recommend clearing any brush away from your house to prevent any damage to the...
myfoxzone.com
Crews fighting Austin gas station fire
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters worked to put out a gas station fire on East Oltorf Street early Tuesday morning. At around 5:30 a.m., the gas station fire on East Oltorf Street erupted in flames at the intersection of Douglas Street and Willow Creek Drive. The roof partially collapsed and flames were shooting upwards out of the building.
fox44news.com
Family displaced in early morning Killeen fire
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen family is displaced in an early Monday morning fire. The Killeen Fire Department responded around 4:19 a.m. to the 600 block of Murphy Street. Crews arrived and saw a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The fire also threatening three nearby structures.
fox7austin.com
Widespread rain in Central Texas as cold front ends hot spell
AUSTIN, Texas - For the first time in 40 days, we have widespread rain in the area. Also, the latest cold front has pushed to the south of Central Texas ending the hot spell. Instead of being in the 90s like the last week and a half, highs will struggle to get to 70 today.
highlandernews.com
Marble Falls Marching Band
Community members and band boosters pumped up the performance over the weekend with support for the Marble Falls High School Mustang band. On Oct. 15, the youngsters performed at the Region 32 UIL Marching contest and earned a Superior rating from all 3 judges. Their next stop is the Area marching contest.
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 6-13, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 6-13, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Remains of 31-year-old Conroe man missing since March 2022 found near Austin
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, though it is unclear how he died.
'Hard seeing all the mess that comes out of ACL' | Austin resident upset with litter, so she's trying to help
AUSTIN, Texas — Walking along Barton Springs Road during Austin City Limits Music Festival weekend, you'll probably see dozens of cans and wrappers tossed everywhere. Many Austin residents are upset about the litter, but one woman decided to take action. Traci Clayton lives in the heart of downtown. She's...
CBS Austin
Salvation Army accepting Central Texas applications for Angel Tree gift program
The Salvation Army is now accepting Angel Tree applications online through October 31. Children whose families meet the financial eligibility requirements and who are 12 years of age or younger on Christmas Day are eligible for the Angel Tree program. To apply, families must complete an online application and upload...
fox7austin.com
Fire causes major damage to Manor home
MANOR, Texas - A fire caused major damage to a home in Manor around noon Sunday. Shortly around noon, firefighters with Travis County ESD 12 responded to a house fire in the 300 block of East Browning Street, just off Lexington Street. Crews from Pflugerville Fire Department and Travis County...
