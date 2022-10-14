ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
louise
3d ago

I have been on both ends of this and I think they need to do the whole child support percentage. I don’t think it should be based on gross income .

Josh Hamilton
3d ago

best advice don't have kids lol I got 4 n boy it's amazing how fast they take you to court for child support but no effort in being happy n saving your marriage

Mario McBride
2d ago

in my opinion, I think child support is a joke. why? I have full custody on three of my kids by two different mothers. the way see it the system does not fo hard when mother have to pay child support. yet, for fathers they come knocking on doors and ready to put in jail real quick. my uncle kill him literally with a shot gun in my grandparents home. all because his kids mother lying to the court saying he was paying when he was and court have records of it. she very pushy just get her way in court. the system is broken ijs.

