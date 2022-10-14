Read full article on original website
Is Minnesota Getting Rid Of Daylight Savings Time For Good?
Are Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota among the states that may be getting rid of Daylight Savings Time? Here's the latest. Daylight Savings Time started way back in 1918 to add more daylight to times when people were working as a way to boost wartime productivity. Every year since 1918...
Are You One of the Minnesotans Who’ll Get An Extra $150 a Month?
Over a million of our fellow Minnesotans will soon be getting an extra nearly $150 a month-- are you one of them? Here's how to find out. It hasn't happened in over 40 years, but it was just announced earlier this week (Oct 13, 2022) that an extra payment of at least $140 a month (and likely more) will be showing up in bank accounts of over one million Minnesotans starting in January.
Why Is The Minnesota / Iowa Border Where It Is Now?
Did you ever wonder why exactly is the Minnesota / Iowa border where it is today? Turns out there is a real reason. Have you ever thought about why some states in the United States have the shape they have or why some are big while others are rather tiny?
26 Ready-to-Bake Cookie Products Part of Latest Recall in Minnesota
Before you turn the oven on to make delicious cookies, you'll want to check out the latest recall for Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. A huge amount of cookie dough products are being pulled off the shelves due to the possibility of rubber in the products. That is NOT something you want to chew on.
This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
Did You Celebrate Fat Bear Week? These Minnesota Bears Are Pretty Chonky!
File this one under things I didn't know was a thing. Last week was fat bear week, a week where fat bears are celebrated as they prepare to hunker down and hibernate over the winter. The week originated in Alaska, but one Minnesota organization celebrated in its own way last week, and it was pretty awesome to see!
Every Minnesotan Has Experienced This Hotel Nightmare, Right? [OPINION]
At first, it can be tough to fully understand what is going on. Maybe you see a pair of teenagers roughing around in the pool. Maybe there are a couple kids horsing around in the lobby of the hotel. Then you look outside and see four middle-aged men playing cornhole...
Winter Survival Kits – Things True Minnesotans Know To Pack
THE IMPORTANCE OF A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety states that every year, hundreds of unprepared Minnesotans are killed because of exposure to the elements of winter in Minnesota. If your kids insist on leaving the house without a winter jacket because it's not cool for school, you may want to sit down with them and explain the dangers of exposure to some of our winter weather conditions and make sure that you have a winter survival kit somewhere accessible in their vehicle.
40+ Unique and Non-Candy Ideas For Minnesota Trick-or-Treaters
Are you looking for a few ideas on what to hand out for Halloween? If my kids are coming to your house in Minnesota, I recommend Reese's Peanut Butter Cups because, well, I eat a few of theirs with the "Mom Tax" that I've implemented for all candy-heavy holidays. But, if you've been looking for some "candy-free" options, below are LOTS of ideas to help you out this Halloween.
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
13 Different Ways To Make A Minnesotan Mad
Minnesotans are known for being kind, humble, nice people. However, even the best and nicest Minnesotan has things that make them angry and when a Minnesotan gets mad, it is scary. Ha!. There are many stereotypes about Minnesota: that we love Target so much (this one is true across the...
Minnesota State Patrol On The Lookout For Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
43 States Are “More Sinful” Than Minnesota, Really?
Okay, I'm not a big proponent of sin but I have to admit it can sure spice up life a bit. I guess, it just depends on how you look at it. On the bright side, a little sin keeps the churches in business. So there's that. WalletHub is at...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Fun Goats and Goblins Event is Back in Southeast Minnesota
Check out the official 2022 guide for Halloween haunted houses, events, and attractions in Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area below. There's something for every Halloween lover ranging from incredibly scary haunted houses to incredibly fun corn mazes. There are several options for parents with young kids too including the...
Your Dog Can Celebrate Fall in Minnesota With Busch Light
Everyone celebrates in their own way. I will say that Fall is my favorite time of year. And one of the ways that people like to celebrate Fall (or Autumn if that's your jam} is to enjoy some Fall-ish beers. There's Oktoberfest beer, and many variants of that type of fall beer.
Meet Minnesota’s ‘Chonkers from the Northwoods’ (VIDEO)
I just recently learned that up in Alaska they do this competition that is now called Fat Bear Week. The winner of 2022 Fat Bear Week was recently announced, and we'll get to that in a second, but in response, Voyageurs Wolf Project of Minnesota tweeted a video of our very own fat bears in Minnesota.
Gas Prices Lower, Diesel Prices Rise
UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a sharp rise in gas prices over the last few weeks, there was a decline last week. Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.2 cents, averaging $3.74. The national average has declined 5.4 cents, averaging $3.86. The national decline is due...
Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
