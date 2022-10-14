Read full article on original website
Amylyx’s New Treatment for the ALS Patient Community: Lawrence Steinman, MD
The Zimmermann Professor of Neurology and Neurological Sciences and Pediatrics at Stanford University discusses what Amylyx’s FDA approved therapy means for the patient community and future research that may be performed regarding the dosage of the treatment. [WATCH TIME: 5 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 5 minutes. “My instinctive reaction is...
FDA Extends Review Date for ALS Treatment Tofersen
In an open-label extension trial, tofersen showed significant reductions in SOD1 protein and neurofilament light over a 12-month period. It is now expected to be reviewed by the FDA by early Q2 2023. After originally scheduling a PDUFA date of January 25, 2023, the FDA announced it has extended its...
NeurologyLive® Brain Games: October 16, 2022
Test your neurology knowledge with NeurologyLive®'s weekly quiz series, featuring questions on a variety of clinical and historical neurology topics. This week's topic is Alzheimer disease and dementia. Welcome to NeurologyLive® Brain Games! This weekly quiz series, which goes live every Sunday morning, will feature questions on a variety...
The Application of Neurostimulation Devices in Detecting Seizures in Generalized Epilepsy
Mark Richardson, MD, PhD, spoke about the successes of thalamic neuromodulation for patients with generalized epilepsy in his presentation at the 2022 Congress of Neurological Surgeons. Deep brain stimulation has advanced clinical neuroscience, offering the ability to differentiate specific brain functions.1 DBS has been able to target the brain with...
Patients With Alzheimer Disease Negatively Impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Tabby Khan, MD, MPH, spoke on the impact that the COVID-19 has had on patients with Alzheimer disease and how telehealth has helped with providing care for those patients during a pandemic. This is a 2-part interview. Check out Part 1 of the interview here. September 21 was World Alzheimer’s...
Similar Retinal Measurements Observed in Potential NMOSD and Definite NMOSD
A cross-sectional study showed that retinal measurements in patients with “potential” neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder were similar to those with definite neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder. In a cross-sectional optical coherence tomography (OCT) study on neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), retinal measurements in patients with “potential” NMOSD (pNMOSD) were...
State of the Science Summit: Evidence-Based Care for Multiple Sclerosis
Chaired by Robert T. Naismith, MD, this NeurologyLive® State of the Science Summit will be held virtually at 6:30 PM CST on November 3, 2022. Register for free now!. Earlier in 2022, a study conducted by Alberto Ascherio, MD, DrPH, and colleagues that included data on more than 10 million young adults on active duty in the US military, suggested that those participants who were infected with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) had a 32-fold increased risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS), with no increase observed after infection from other viruses, including the similarly transmitted cytomegalovirus.1 Since, the findings have reignited the debate around the root cause of MS, and the NIH has launched a clinical trial to assess a possible vaccine for EBV.2.
Donepezil Transdermal System Launched
The launch of the medication was done in phases, as wholesalers received first-line formulary coverage in September 2022, while a nationwide launch is expected in 2023. After receiving FDA approval in March 2022, Corium, a biopharmaceutical company, recently announced the commercial availability of its donepezil transdermal system (Adlarity) to treat patients with mild, moderate, or severe Alzheimer disease (AD) dementia.1,2.
