16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Closed! Remaining Hudson Valley Sears Location Shutters

Although we've become accustomed to businesses closing their doors, both locally owned and major retailers, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic, this one marks a significant closure in the Hudson Valley, and even New York State. The remaining Sears location in the Hudson Valley has officially closed their doors. Newburgh Mall...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job

Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
HAWTHORNE, NY
More Baby Food Recalled In New York, FDA Says Don’t Use Product

New York parents are warned to not use more baby formula. On Friday, the FDA announced Abbott started a "proactive, voluntary recall" of some baby food. The recalled times include 2 fluid ounce/59-milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac® Pro-Total ComfortTM, Similac® 360 Total Care®, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac® Special Care® 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac® NeoSure®, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
OHIO STATE
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark

Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Awesome and Terrifying: How New York Radio Towers are Maintained

A critical question has finally been answered for curious minds in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos show an amazing and daring journey to the top of a New York mountaintop for radio tower maintenance. Radio Towers in the Hudson Valley, NY. On both sides of the Hudson River, giant radio...
Meet The Ghosts Of Clermont State Historic Site

Spooky and historical? That's what the Hudson Valley is all about in October. The Hudson Valley is rich with history; those historical roots come with a haunting past. I know I can't be the only one who has looked at one of the many beautiful historic sites and said "Yup, that place is definitely haunted."
GERMANTOWN, NY
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Now Defunct Department Stores

Oh, the department store. So many great memories of these once-thriving Hudson Valley businesses. As a kid growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, the department store was the place to go for a wide range of consumer goods. Stores like Ames for me were important. Whether it was clothes shopping with mom when I was really young, to getting older and shopping on my own for the latest music or electronics.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Could Your Older Hudson Valley NY Home Have Dangerous Lead Paint?

Have you recently purchased a home in the Hudson Valley? Congratulations if you have! It is a big step in life and memories. Did you check to see if it had lead paint? While lead paint was banned in 1978, there are a few things you need to look for before you start cutting into walls or making updates.
8 Parking Lot Rules Everyone Should Follow in the Hudson Valley

I had no idea that there was an actual list of rules that we are expected to follow anytime we are going to park our cars or trucks in a parking lot in the Hudson Valley. Yes, there is a list of rules and I'll be the first to admit that I have been guilty of breaking one or two of them.
Poughkeepsie, NY
