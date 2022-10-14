Oh, the department store. So many great memories of these once-thriving Hudson Valley businesses. As a kid growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, the department store was the place to go for a wide range of consumer goods. Stores like Ames for me were important. Whether it was clothes shopping with mom when I was really young, to getting older and shopping on my own for the latest music or electronics.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO