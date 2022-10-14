Read full article on original website
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-October 18, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked duck hunters on the Thief Lake and Roseau River wildlife management areas. Hunting success varied, and a hunter was found to be in possession of lead shot. Area ATV riders and grouse hunters were also checked. Grouse-hunting success is not great. CO Corey Sura (Baudette...
ASK A TROOPER: “Headlight Questions”
Question: I was wondering what the state guidelines are regarding smoked or tinted headlights. Are they legal?. Answer: Minnesota law does not allow for this. It is illegal to equip or operate a motor vehicle with any equipment or material that covers a headlamp, tail lamp, or reflector. I’d also...
