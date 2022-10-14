Congaree National Park closing several days this month for hunt to remove destructive wild hogs

Read full article on original website
Hunting season on the Salmon-Challis National Forest
Fall on the Salmon-Challis National Forest is one of the most beautiful times of year, yet can be the busiest with many hunting opportunities to be found on the Forest. The post Hunting season on the Salmon-Challis National Forest appeared first on Local News 8.
‘If you have hogs we are coming after them.’ Mississippi hog trapper reaching millions of users with social media message, videos
Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs reproduce at a high rate averaging 4-6 piglets per litter and hog gestation periods are 114 days long.
WATCH: Two Huge Grizzly Bears Attack and Kill Another in Yellowstone National Park
Back in May, photos surfaced of a blood-curdling attack involving a big grizzly bear killing a younger, smaller bear in Yellowstone National Park. First, only the photos made the rounds. But now the Instagram page Nature is Metal has released video footage of the fight, which is honestly hard to watch due to its ruthless nature.
New York State Has A Warning For Hunters About Deadly Urine
As deer hunting season begins, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation is issuing a warning about a dangerous neurological disease. To wipe out this untreatable disease that attacks the brain, the DEC is asking hunters about their urine. Bowhunting has already started in the Adirondacks and North Country. October...
Famous Bull Moose Killed in Battle With Bigger Moose
A bull moose known for his enormous stature has sadly died following a battle with another larger bull. Two hikers came upon the dead animal while hiking in Alaska’s Chugach State Park on Sept. 20. As they were making their way through a densely forested area, they spotted him lying under the larger moose that had also died.
Nearly 700-Pound Grizzly Bear Attacks Man Hunting Near Montana Creek
When you go outdoors, you never know what might happen. A Washington bird hunter in Montana suffered a grizzly bear attack. The 51-year-old was out with his wife in the Montana wilderness and ended up on the wrong end of this bear’s path. The grizzly bear weighed 677 pounds...
Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho
This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion
It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone
A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
Watch unaware hikers and a bear on an intercept course in Montana
Onlookers shout warnings to hikers about the bear they can’t see in Glacier National Park, Montana
Caught on video: Agitated bull elk charges man in Colorado national park
A tourist at a Colorado national park got more than he bargained for while trying to photograph a herd of elk, with one of the bull elk becoming agitated and charging.
Despite longer hunting seasons, Idaho’s wolf population could be holding steady
There is some good news for Idaho’s wolf population. Early data shows that numbers appear to be holding steady at around 1,250 wolves, even after a 2021 change in regulations that allowed for expanded seasons for killing wolves (including year-round wolf trapping on private property) and methods of eliminating the predator. These methods include trapping and snaring wolves on a single hunting tag, no restriction on hunting hours, using night-vision equipment with a permit, using bait and dogs, and allowing hunting from motor vehicles.
California Trail Camera Captures Mountain Lion Sneaking Up Behind An Unsuspecting Deer
The old saying goes about a mountain lion, “if you see one, it’s already to late.”. They are just as frightening as it comes in the wild, as quiet as they are quick and powerful. The move quietly through the woods with constant speed and purpose, always on...
Yellowstone National Park Campers Shocked to Wake Up Surrounded by Bison Herd
Bison are a common sight at Yellowstone National Park, however, it’s not everyday that campers at one of America’s most iconic parks wake up to a herd of the massive creatures surrounding their site. Take a look at the clip below as dozens of North America’s largest mammals come within feet of one camper’s tent.
Surplus Bison to Be Auctioned Off by Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
On November 2, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will auction off surplus bison from Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The auction is open to the public and takes cash and personal checks with correct notarization. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks explained the reason...
Grizzly Ambushes Mother Moose And Her Two Calves In Denali National Park
This here is an absolute killer of an animal. The ambush is a classic hunting technique used be hunters across the globe. The old “hurry up and wait” game. It involves setting up in an area where an animal is likely to pass through and waiting there quietly until that happens.
VIDEO: Man Catches Mountain Lion Having Roadside Feast in Montana
Glacier Bay National Park Visitors Drive Wildlife Away
As more and more visitors to Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve stretch their feet along the shores of the scenic 62-mile-long bay, they are inadvertently driving wildlife deeper into the park, according to a new study. The scientists behind the study (two from the University of Washington, one from...
Knucklehead Tourists Hover Around Big Mountain Goat & Its Baby at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
National and State Parks across the country each have their own set of rules, unique to the landscape and particular wildlife of the area. Every single one of them, however, has at least one in common: do not approach the wildlife. Regardless of whether it’s a bison, elk, mountain goat,...
Resident near Saguaro National Park says a mountain lion attacked her horse
Horse trainer Stephanie Ekdahl says mountain lion attacks are not common near her ranch in Vail. So they were shocked to find part of their fence broken to pieces.
