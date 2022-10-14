ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Congaree National Park closing several days this month for hunt to remove destructive wild hogs

By Shamira McCray smccray@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

‘If you have hogs we are coming after them.’ Mississippi hog trapper reaching millions of users with social media message, videos

Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs reproduce at a high rate averaging 4-6 piglets per litter and hog gestation periods are 114 days long.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Q 105.7

New York State Has A Warning For Hunters About Deadly Urine

As deer hunting season begins, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation is issuing a warning about a dangerous neurological disease. To wipe out this untreatable disease that attacks the brain, the DEC is asking hunters about their urine. Bowhunting has already started in the Adirondacks and North Country. October...
NEW YORK STATE
Outsider.com

Famous Bull Moose Killed in Battle With Bigger Moose

A bull moose known for his enormous stature has sadly died following a battle with another larger bull. Two hikers came upon the dead animal while hiking in Alaska’s Chugach State Park on Sept. 20. As they were making their way through a densely forested area, they spotted him lying under the larger moose that had also died.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
IDAHO STATE
Field & Stream

Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion

It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
Outsider.com

Montana Officials Detail Why They Euthanized Grizzly Bear Near Yellowstone

A grizzly bear that became too comfortable around humans was put down Wednesday, after it was caught near Yellowstone National Park. On Thursday, officials with the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department stated that the adult female bear had a long history of confrontations. It had been relocated twice before being captured Tuesday on private property, USA Today reports.
MONTANA STATE
Popular Science

Despite longer hunting seasons, Idaho’s wolf population could be holding steady

There is some good news for Idaho’s wolf population. Early data shows that numbers appear to be holding steady at around 1,250 wolves, even after a 2021 change in regulations that allowed for expanded seasons for killing wolves (including year-round wolf trapping on private property) and methods of eliminating the predator. These methods include trapping and snaring wolves on a single hunting tag, no restriction on hunting hours, using night-vision equipment with a permit, using bait and dogs, and allowing hunting from motor vehicles.
IDAHO STATE
nationalparkstraveler.org

Glacier Bay National Park Visitors Drive Wildlife Away

As more and more visitors to Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve stretch their feet along the shores of the scenic 62-mile-long bay, they are inadvertently driving wildlife deeper into the park, according to a new study. The scientists behind the study (two from the University of Washington, one from...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy