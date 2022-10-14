Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
2 Chainz to Host Concert & Interview Series Ft. Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion & More Following Thursday Night Football on Amazon
Amazon Music has announced Amazon Music Live today – a new weekly concert series premiering October 27th and airing after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. The programme will feature performances and interviews with music’s biggest stars. Lil Baby will be the show’s first guest on October 27 — he’ll perform music from his latest album It’s Only Me and sit with 2 Chainz for an interview following the set. Other guests which have been revealed include Megan Thee Stallion on November 3 and Kane Brown on November 10.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nas Announces Release Date for New Album ‘King’s Disease 3’
Nas has been teasing the release of his new album King’s Disease for a while. Same with Hit-Boy. Today, the legendary rapper has officially announced with a poster that the much anticipated album will be available on November 11. 11.11, he tweeted and posted on Instagram along with a graphic containing Mass Appeal’s label stamp.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Shows ‘SNO FALL’ Studio Session, Whiteboard Reveals Rihanna & Kanye West Features
On the 21st of October, Jeezy teams up with DJ Drama to drop his SNO FALL mixtape. The pair announced the project earlier this month to the delight of fans. Jeezy is heralded with one of the best Gangsta Grillz tapes of all time with Trap Or Die, so fans have high expectations. Judging from ‘I Ain’t Gone Hold Ya‘, it’s going to be great.
hiphop-n-more.com
Bryson Tiller Releases Video For ‘Outside’ — Watch
Late last year, Bryson Tiller got festive with his A Different Christmas project. After that, it wasn’t until this summer when he returned on Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On‘ that we heard him again. He followed the feature up with the release of his own song ‘Outside‘,...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Says George Floyd Died From Fentanyl: “The Guy’s Knee Wasn’t Even On His Neck Like That”
Last night, the first 40 minutes of Kanye West’s second appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs went up on the Revolt app. The trailers for the interview had everyone intrigued, with claims like Drake sleeping with Kris Jenner and Drake being the best rapper ever, which you can watch here.
hiphop-n-more.com
Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Song ‘Just Wanna Rock’ — Listen
About a month ago, fans heard a snippet of a new Lil Uzi Vert song on TikTok. The video went somewhat viral as fans had the preview on repeat, amassing over 150k views. Although people thought they’d have to wait longer for the studio version of the song, this afternoon Lil Uzi Vert lets it go out of nowhere. It is indeed called ‘Just Wanna Rock’ as fans dubbed it and you can listen to it below. The song is non-traditional but that’s what people are liking about it.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye ‘Drink Champs’ Interview With N.O.R.E. Removed From REVOLT & YouTube
Kanye’s controversial interview on Drink Champs has been removed from both YouTube and REVOLT. Following the interview with N.O.R.E. and co-host EFN, much backlash happened online, with viewers pointing out the rapper’s comments regarding the murder of George Floyd, and Jewish people “[owning] the Black voice” through Black people wearing a Ralph Lauren shirt, “being signed to a record label, or having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team, or doing a movie on a Jewish platform like Disney.”
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: Lil Baby – ‘Stand On It’
Lil Baby just dropped his third solo studio album It’s Only Me and it was an appropriate name because he had the release date all to himself. That, of course combined with his momentum and massive fan base, have the album on pace to do a stellar 185k-210k first week, a colossal number in general, especially by today’s standards.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West’s Team Hand Out ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts To Homeless People
Much was made of Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter‘ t-shirts and though he planned to sell them as part of YZYSZN9, American Apparel founder Dov Charney eventually ended up refusing to sell them despite manufacturing them. Now, it looks like Ye has found a way to get...
What does ‘86’d’ mean and why did it happen to James Corden?
A New York City restaurateur claimed he “86’d” James Corden from his restaurant, before U-turning on his stance after the TV host “apologised profusely”.Keith McNally, who owns popular restaurant Balthazar, said in an Instagram post on Monday (17 October) that Corden was allegedly “the most abusive customer” towards his staff.He posted two examples of the Late Late Show host’s apparent bad behaviour from his restaurant managers’ reports, including an instance where Corden was allegedly “extremely nasty” and “yelled like crazy” at staff.The controversial businessman claimed in his post: “I don’t often 86 a customer, today I 86’d Corden.”While McNally...
Comments / 1