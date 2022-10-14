About a month ago, fans heard a snippet of a new Lil Uzi Vert song on TikTok. The video went somewhat viral as fans had the preview on repeat, amassing over 150k views. Although people thought they’d have to wait longer for the studio version of the song, this afternoon Lil Uzi Vert lets it go out of nowhere. It is indeed called ‘Just Wanna Rock’ as fans dubbed it and you can listen to it below. The song is non-traditional but that’s what people are liking about it.

