ZDNet
Airline backtracks on AirTag ban in checked luggage
German carrier Lufthansa has backtracked on a ban it imposed on activated Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers in checked-in luggage due to apparent safety risks. After rumors circulated last week about Lufthansa's ban on AirTags, the airline confirmed in a tweet it was "banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off".
tripsavvy.com
United Airlines Will Fly to Three New International Cities in 2023
It looks like Delta Air Lines isn't the only airline prepping for international travel next year. On Wednesday, United Airlines announced its summer 2023 schedule, and it's excellent news for those seeking a European vacation. Starting next year, the Chicago-based airline will expand its transatlantic service by offering flights to...
thebrag.com
Qantas announces insane ‘million seat sale’
Iconic Australian airline Qantas have launched a huge new sale that offers one million discounted airfares across Australia. The sale, which launched today, offers one-way domestic fares starting from just $35 on Jetstar and $99 on Qantas and QantasLink. The flights can be booked now and the flight period is for next year.
Frequent Traveler University Upcoming Events & Discounts
Frequent Traveler University (FTU) is back Saturday October 29th with their virtual seminars. Coming to you live, from the comfort of anywhere, FTU is helping share knowledge about how to travel further for less. Then, next month FTU is back in person!. This upcoming mini-series is bringing together over 4...
The new EV tax credits explained
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 revises electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid tax Incentives.
Brand New 80k Offer on the Chase Sapphire Reserve® : Full Review
Will Etihad Join Star Alliance?
We’ve heard rumors and rumblings for years that Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways will be joining Star Alliance. Will this finally be the week or are we just being teased once again?. Etihad Hints It Will Join Star Alliance, But Will It?. Something big is going on at Etihad Airways…at...
Investopedia
Apple to Launch a High-Yield Savings Account
Apple has announced a new high-yield savings product for its Apple Card users. In the coming months, the tech giant will launch its Savings account with Goldman Sachs, allowing credit card holders to stash their Daily Cash rewards in an account with a high yield. Users will also be able to add more cash to the account through a linked bank account.
Emotional Support Fish On American Airlines
I’m not a pet owner and not really interested in being one, but I do understand the affection many have for their “children” and I had to chuckle at how well a fish was looked after on a recent American Airlines flight…was this an emotional support fish?
BoardingArea
