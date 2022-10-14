Read full article on original website
Related
The Chicks Rule Austin, And Rightfully Ignore Lubbock
I wish I could just drop this one, but having any star associated with your town can be a very, very good thing. a review of The Chicks show at ACL and it's a reminder of how dumb Lubbock is. Almost all artists are covered by just a couple of talent agencies, so yeah, this matters to you rock fans too.
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
Another Fantastic Concert Announced for Raider Alley This Weekend
Texas Tech has announced another electric concert for the Raider Alley Concert Series for the Homecoming weekend celebration against West Virginia. The first act brought to Raider Alley last year in the renewed push to make the pregame an absolute party was DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O'Neal. He won't be returning, but the DJ booth will return as Texas Tech and the Gorilla Law Firm have tabbed NGHTMRE to rock the stage.
Lubbock, We Have To Share the Road With Our Friends On Two Wheels
I hate that I have to write this article. I hate that motorcycles deaths in Texas are on the rise:. State officials report that 519 motorcycle riders died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021, a 7% increase over the previous year. And even though motorcycles comprise less than 2% of vehicles in Texas, they accounted for 12% of the fatalities in 2021.
Escape Lubbock and Spend A Weekend Inside a Missile Silo
If you've ever felt the need to escape Lubbock and hunker down for a long weekend away, why not stay at a place that can offer you privacy and even protection from any explosions that may or may not occur. In Roswell, New Mexico you will find an airbnb that...
Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open
Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance
I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
Laugh Hub City Hosts Tribute Show For Late Local Comedian Gary Dorsey
Gary Dorsey's favorite thing in the world was putting on a great show for his friends, his family, and his fans in Lubbock. He unexpectedly passed away last month and the local comedy scene will never be the same. Laugh Hub City and other local artists are putting on a fantastic tribute show this weekend, and if you knew and loved Gary, this will be a great time for all of us to get together and celebrate his life and deep love for his community.
VIDEO: Texas Woman Posts TikTok Video Of Herself Getting Gored By Bison
The next time you travel to an area with wild animals, remember it is always best to keep your distance and by all means, never drop the camera. A Texas woman recently had an encounter with a group of bison that she will never forget. Rebecca Clark was recording her adventure on her phone at Caprock Canyons State Park while she was out walking a trail by herself.
One Lubbock-Area School District Named In The Top 25 Best In Texas
Niche recently released its rankings for what they consider the best school districts in the state of Texas. In the Lubbock area, only one district was named in the Top 25 of districts around Texas. Frenship Independent School District was ranked as the 22nd best school district in Texas according...
Lubbock Woman Searching For Young Girl That Turned In Lost Diamond Ring
It's always nice to come across something wholesome like this to share. Christy Hartin from KCBD shared a post by Lubbock woman, Karina Tello, who recently lost her engagement ring at our local Sam's Club, and is looking for the sweet child that turned it in. We thought we would...
We Need Something to Call Ourselves Other Than “Lubbockites”
I've never liked the term "Lubbockite." It's a gross sounding word. It makes me think of termites or something, although some would argue that's a perfect way to describe the little bugs we call citizens around here. Still, I'm not fond of the name and think we should call ourselves something more pleasant.
Don’t Miss the City of Lubbock’s First Trunk or Treat
As we get closer towards the end of October that can only mean one thing. Halloween is almost here. For many across the South Plains Halloween is the time when you get your child, or your own costumes, ready and start looking at where all the Fall Festivals in town are located. Obviously churches and the local colleges in town have their Trunk or Treats but this year one Trunk or Treat is being held and the entire city is invited.
Only one Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
What is the best school in Lubbock?
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 65 People Remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center
It has recently rained in Lubbock and I am sad the clouds are gone but there is hope that we get a gloomy and foggy few days while in October. I am not sure if it has to do with the weather but there seemed to be less people arrested when it rains so we might have to keep an eye out to see if that true. As fall festivals across the Hub City are getting started and you gear up for popcorn balls and caramel apples but make sure to enjoy all the fun events like At'l Do Farms Corn Maze and picking a pumpkin to carve for the annual Pumpkin Trail.
A Little Advice To Lubbock Christmas Junkies: It’s Still Too Early To Decorate
It's October for crying out loud. It's the time of witches and goblins, and dentists buying speedboats. We are literally 4 weeks removed from summertime, and a lot of folks have already hauled out the holly. For some of us, however, there is only one response to this madness prior...
Lubbock woman ends 16 years of being another ‘nightmare on 19th street’
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman went all out to decorate her house for Halloween for the last 16 years but is now selling all her decorations. Dee Paone has created her own “Nightmare before Christmas” since 2006. “This is a creation that has happened over the last 16 years,” Paone said. She said this […]
This Simple Tip Can Increase Your Home Security in Lubbock
Did you know that the way you close your blinds at night can have a significant impact on your home’s security?. Depending on what floor of a building you live on, the direction you close your blinds is very important. Closing them the right way saves you from worrying about someone peeking through your blinds at night to see if your home, what valuables are inside, and more.
Lubbock-Con Offers Incredible Discount at Lubbock Book Festival
I'm so thrilled for the return of an in-person Lubbock-Con in 2023. The convention will be held February 25th and 26th, 2023 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Lubbock-Con was the first of its kind here in Lubbock, and it's brought me tremendous joy for many years. This weekend, Lubbock-Con...
