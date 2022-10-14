ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
communitynewspapers.com

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department executes record infrastructure investment as part of its Capital Improvement Program

While the book has just closed on Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) can claim a year for their record books due to the landmark investment of more than $550 million in critical projects in a single fiscal year as part of its multi-year, $7.8 billion Capital Improvement Program (CIP).
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
secretmiami.com

The 9 Most Haunted Places In And Around Miami

There’s something strange in the 305 and it’s these nine spots in which people have reported inexplicable temperature drops (a rather unusual happening for Miami, no doubt). And no, it wasn’t the AC, but the chilling result of paranormal activity! Not everything is sunshine and beautiful beaches in the Magical City, some of its most inconspicuous buildings hide some dark, ghoulish secrets and we’re here to uncover them.
MIAMI, FL
theraidervoice.com

A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?

South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
MIAMI, FL
aircargonews.net

ACS appoints new VP as it looks to expand in Florida

Charter broker Air Charter Service (ACS) has appointed Brian Rodriguez to head up its Florida operation. Rodriguez will be based in Miami and has worked for ACS for more than ten years, starting at the New York headquarters, and has held managerial and directorial positions up to the role of vice president.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

"Captain Amphibious" Wants Semi-Aquatic Buses for Miami During Floods

Andy Langesfeld is obsessed with amphibious transportation. Cars that sail on water, ships with wheels — anything that can move between land and sea floats his boat. His kids ask him to park blocks away when he drops them off at school, so their friends don't laugh at his boat-car hybrid.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward

Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

New Restaurants to Try This Week: BoyChoy, Low Key, and Wildfire

The week, new restaurants include Chinese delivery and takeout restaurant Bok Choy, Carrot Express, and a lush patio restaurant. Also Magic Mike Live offers a steakhouse pop-up restaurant. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. BoyChoy. 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 786-636-1859. The pandemic-born, virtual...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Proposed ‘superemajority’ Amendment insulting to Key Biscayne citizens

I would like to address my comments without any vested interest and solely motivated for what I believe is in the best interest of our community. Referendum # 4, as written, is too broad for Key Biscayne residents to support. The referendum gives a super majority of council members the right to amend the zoning code or any other land development regulations they deem appropriate without detailing specifics. Granting such broad powers are conducive to misinterpretation and abuse.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

