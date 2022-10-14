Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
A discussion about Hurricane Ian recovery for rural communities
Hurricane Ian’s devastation, including leveled homes and businesses and flooded streets along Florida’s coastlines, are overwhelming and harrowing. While the bulk of citizens affected by this and many other hurricanes tend to be in heavily populated areas, an often overlooked and left out component is hurricanes’ impact in rural Florida.
Bay News 9
Signup for D-SNAP’s 2nd phase starts on Monday
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) is opening its second phase of the D-SNAP program on Monday, which covers many local counties. Phase 2 of D-SNAP allows residents in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties to take part. Next week residents...
Bay News 9
New report updates Hurricane Ian's weather impacts in Western Florida
The National Weather Service in Ruskin released an updated report on Ian’s observed winds, rain, surge and deaths across the west coast of Florida. All observations are preliminary. The highest wind gust recorded in the event was 140 mph at Cape Coral Yacht Club. Sustained winds were at 108...
Bay News 9
Midterms 2022: Five states have abortion on the ballot in November
The repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout the country — and on Nov. 8, voters are poised to rattle aftershocks with their ballots. Five states — California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana — have posed the future of abortion to their constituents in the upcoming midterm election.
Bay News 9
No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at...
Bay News 9
Once again, Georgia looks to be center of political universe in 2022 midterms
Georgia is the final stop in Spectrum News’ three-state tour of important battleground states after Pennsylvania and Arizona, where elections will likely impact the balance of power in Congress – and in turn, the lives of Americans across the country. With Election Day three weeks away, early voting...
Bay News 9
New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill
Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
Bay News 9
State report reveals 12 injuries, medical emergencies at Florida theme parks
ORLANDO, Fla. — An 83-year-old man with a pre-existing condition had a medical emergency while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month and later died, according to a recently released state report. What You Need To Know. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has...
Bay News 9
Campaign signs with hidden razors appear in yards in Pennsylvania town
Police in Upper Makefield Township, Pennsylvania — in the southeast corner of the state nestled along the New Jersey border — say a campaign sign placed in a resident’s yard without their permission was booby-trapped with razor blades along its edges. What You Need To Know. Police...
Bay News 9
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
Bay News 9
Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's...
Bay News 9
Carowinds to stay open year-round
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds, a 400-acre amusement park straddling the border of North and South Carolina, will stay open year-round, the company announced Tuesday. The park previously closed after the holidays and reopened in the spring. The new year-round schedule will begin Jan. 1, 2023 and operate on weekends...
Comments / 0