Florida State

Bay News 9

A discussion about Hurricane Ian recovery for rural communities

Hurricane Ian’s devastation, including leveled homes and businesses and flooded streets along Florida’s coastlines, are overwhelming and harrowing. While the bulk of citizens affected by this and many other hurricanes tend to be in heavily populated areas, an often overlooked and left out component is hurricanes’ impact in rural Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Signup for D-SNAP’s 2nd phase starts on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) is opening its second phase of the D-SNAP program on Monday, which covers many local counties. Phase 2 of D-SNAP allows residents in Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties to take part. Next week residents...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

New report updates Hurricane Ian's weather impacts in Western Florida

The National Weather Service in Ruskin released an updated report on Ian’s observed winds, rain, surge and deaths across the west coast of Florida. All observations are preliminary. The highest wind gust recorded in the event was 140 mph at Cape Coral Yacht Club. Sustained winds were at 108...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Midterms 2022: Five states have abortion on the ballot in November

The repeal of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout the country — and on Nov. 8, voters are poised to rattle aftershocks with their ballots. Five states — California, Michigan, Vermont, Kentucky and Montana — have posed the future of abortion to their constituents in the upcoming midterm election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

No fondness between GOP, Dem candidates for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Five years ago, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Joe Lombardo stood together in the national spotlight, kicking off a fund that raised millions of dollars for victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history on the Las Vegas Strip. Sisolak, a Democrat, at...
NEVADA STATE
Bay News 9

New York advocates urge Hochul to sign comptroller oversight bill

Back in 2011, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo and legislative leaders passed a budget deal that stripped the state comptroller’s office of oversight powers that it had had for over a century. Now, over 30 organizations have signed onto a memo of support urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would restore many of those oversight powers. John Kaehny, executive director of Reinvent Albany, told Capital Tonight that if Gov. Hochul wants to fulfill her promise of a “new era of transparency," she needs to sign this bill into law.
NEW YORK STATE
Bay News 9

State report reveals 12 injuries, medical emergencies at Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — An 83-year-old man with a pre-existing condition had a medical emergency while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month and later died, according to a recently released state report. What You Need To Know. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the return envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bay News 9

Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho's...
IDAHO STATE
Bay News 9

Carowinds to stay open year-round

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds, a 400-acre amusement park straddling the border of North and South Carolina, will stay open year-round, the company announced Tuesday. The park previously closed after the holidays and reopened in the spring. The new year-round schedule will begin Jan. 1, 2023 and operate on weekends...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

