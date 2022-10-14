SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga men's rowing team opened up the fall season on the Spokane River this morning and found success against Washington State University. "First, the weather and water was awesome," head coach Dan Gehn said. "Second, the team did a great job of taking what we have been working on in practice and applying it to a race situation. Top to bottom, it was very pleasing to watch."

