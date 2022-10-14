Read full article on original website
Men's Rowing Finds Success at Head of the Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga men's rowing team opened up the fall season on the Spokane River this morning and found success against Washington State University. "First, the weather and water was awesome," head coach Dan Gehn said. "Second, the team did a great job of taking what we have been working on in practice and applying it to a race situation. Top to bottom, it was very pleasing to watch."
Women's Rowing Tops OSU, WSU and LMU
SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Gonzaga women's rowing team opened up the fall season this morning on the Spokane River and GU's top boat finished first ahead of Oregon State, Loyola Marymount and Washington State. "It was a great day for our program," head coach Andrew Derrick said. "Beautiful weather, water,...
WBB Puts on a Show at Numerica FanFest
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's basketball team put on a show at the 2022 Numerica FanFest in the Kennel at the McCarthey Athletic Center on Saturday. Fans were treated to special player and coaching staff introductions, a skills contest, a three-point shootout and a hot shot challenge before an intrasquad scrimmage.
Men's XC Places 26th at Nuttycombe
MADISON, Wis. — Gonzaga men's cross country finished 26th in a Nuttycombe Invitational that included 19 of the nation's Top 30 teams on Friday morning, with a 32nd-place finish from Wil Smith leading the way in the men's Championship 8K. Led by first- and third-place individual finishes, No. 2...
WTEN: Sosnowska, Broerman Advance on Day Two of the ITA Regionals
PALO ALTO, Calif. -- The Gonzaga women's tennis team continued their performance in the ITA Regionals earlier today. Opening up the Round of 32 of the doubles Main Draw, Gonzaga's Tiegan Aitken and Kianna Oda battled, but lost their match against the University of California—Berkeley's Makenna Thiel and Erin Richardson by a score of 8-3. The ITA Regionals was the first time Aitken and Oda have paired up for doubles competition this fall season.
Zags Fall in Three at Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Gonzaga volleyball fell in straight sets (13-25, 22-25, 15-25) to Santa Clara in the second leg of its Bay Area road trip at the Leavey Center Saturday afternoon, despite a 14-kill effort from Zoe Thiros to lead the Bulldogs (4-15, 0-8 WCC). Five other Zags...
Men’s Soccer Drops to No. 1 Washington, 3-0
SEATTLE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men's soccer team traveled across the state to take on No. 1 ranked University of Washington and fell 3-0. In the first half, the Zags took two shots from Frankie Ljucovic and Victor Gadea as the Huskies recorded 10. UW got on the board...
WTEN: Gonzaga Battles, Broerman Shines at Day One of the ITA Regionals
PALO ALTO, Calif. -- Earlier today, the Gonzaga women's tennis team opened their participation in the ITA Regionals in Palo Alto, California. This is the fifth tournament the Zags will perform in this fall, with the final tournament being the Gonzaga Invitational, which will be hosted at the Stevens Center from Oct. 28-30. Gonzaga opened today's doubles competition with two dominant victories. Gonzaga's Kianna Oda paired with Tiegan Aitken to earn an 8-3 victory over Portland State's Makoto Ohara and Nell Arendt.
Gonzaga Rallies for 2-2 Draw with Pacific
SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga women's soccer battled back to extend its unbeaten streak to eight matches, after a 2-2 draw with Pacific Saturday at Luger Field. The Zags (7-2-4, 2-0-2 West Coast Conference) also remain unbeaten in league play. GU fell behind 2-0 at halftime, before scoring a pair of goals in the second half to even the score. The Bulldogs had several close calls at a go-ahead score in the final minutes.
