Joke Writers Think Idaho Is All Hillbillies And Trailer Parks
We've heard a lot of jokes about Idaho. Like, a lot. They typically either start, end, or start and end with some type of potato reference. We're used to that. Idaho does ship out a plethora of potatoes, so it's to be expected. What we didn't expect was joke writers...
Will Idaho Adopt Popular New Digital License Plates?
They might seem a bit odd the first time you see them. They stand out, and no one ever has trouble seeing them at night. Digital license plates have been legal in Michigan and Arizona. California legalized them last week. They are about to be rolled out in Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and Florida.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
These 10 Songs Are Boise’s Most Listened To According to YouTube
When it comes to music in the Treasure Valley--we're LOVERS of it. There is nothing more Boise than sitting in the grass at Outlaw Field or the Ford Idaho Center and enjoying some live music. Over this last summer, it seemed that Boise had a ridiculous amount of concerts roll through and for the first time ever, people were forced to choose which concert to attend as on some weekend nights, there were 3-4 major artists in town on the same night.
Why Mark Wahlberg Needs To Ditch Nevada And Move to Idaho
Mark Wahlberg is no stranger to making headlines. Perhaps a more modern term to describe his popularity is that he's an expert at going viral. The actor, producer, writer, and business owner is always on a big or little screen promoting his latest project in whatever form. Mr. Wahlberg shocked...
Emmett Hosts Country Music Event Benefitting Idaho Police Groups
Idaho is a safe, special place that honors the service of its law enforcement community. Police officers appreciate how folks in every Idaho community take time to thank them for their work or buy them a meal. A group in Emmett is holding a special one-of-a-kind event Friday night benefitting Idaho law enforcement groups.
One of America’s Deadliest Animals Was My Childhood Pet
I was today-years-old when I realized my family owned one of America's deadliest animals. What's more, it was by sheer happenstance that I found out at all. As I was researching Idaho's current 2022 wolf population and situation, an article popped up that completely derailed my initial intention for this article.
Boise’s Albertsons Discussing Massive Merger With Kroger
According to multiple national news outlets, including CNBC, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg, Boise-based Albertsons is looking at a potential merger with Kroger. Kroger is the country's second-largest grocer behind Walmart, and Albertsons is the fourth-largest. They are currently the two largest supermarket chains in the country, and the move would give them the buying power of Walmart.
20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating
When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
Idaho’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant is in Downtown Boise
The Boise food scene is getting better and better constantly. We have been named one of the best 'foodie' cities over the last couple of years and for good reason. Idaho is also a great farming state so farm to table is definitely a big deal in the gem state.
Idahoans Face Price Hike With Prices Up At Least 20% from 2021
The economy continues to be a concern for all Americans. A new economic model from Bloomberg forecasts that there is a one hundred percent chance that next year the country will face a recession. We are already seeing local and national businesses preparing for a downturn by laying people off and curtailing spending.
Terrifying Footage Captures Idaho Mountain Lion Encounter [Video]
Here in Idaho, we aren't strangers to the wildlife. Even if you aren't an avid outdoors-person, odds are you've been around town and seen some deer walking along the road or perhaps other large wild creatures while driving through our beautiful state. One Idaho outdoorsman is very lucky to have...
Was Idaho Really This Deadly 100 Million Years Ago?
I remember when the first Jurassic Park movie came out back in the early 90s and the talk of the time was... is this possible? Could scientists really use frog DNA to bring back dinosaur clones? It's a terrifying thought, to say the least, and as the films have taught us, it's just not a good idea.
Silly-Not-Scary Halloween Movies Idaho Families Can Watch Together
Horror movies and slasher flicks aren't for everyone! We all know someone who won't set foot in a haunted house. They're usually the same people who shy away from telling or listening to ghost stories. And that's okay! If chills and thrills aren't your cup of witch's tea, you're not flying solo.
One of America’s Top Ranked Universities is Minutes From Idaho
When it comes to an education, we all want the best--especially for our children. There is certainly some contention over whether or not a college education is needed to survive for young adults these days. For many, it may not be--and with this economy, it's important to take a realistic look at your options and career trajectory.
Idaho Ranks Among the Top 10 Financially Stable States in the Country
I found a list from SmartAsset that shares the States Where Residents Are Financially Hurting the Most – 2022 Edition — and Idaho was listed as number 44. That would mean we’re among the states whose residents are financially hurting the least... right?. They claimed to have...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho
MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
Do You Know This Meridian Fraud Suspect?
In the Treasure Valley, we're used to living a relatively safe and calm life. While tragedy and heartbreak have struck our beloved town before, there is no denying that overall we live in a very great place. Our community always looks out for itself--for the most part, our residents are neighborly and there is a sense of pride in our home that adds to the charm of the Treasure Valley.
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
