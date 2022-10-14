Project in Goleta converts hotel into permanent housing for members experiencing homelessness

GOLETA, Calif. –

One project in Goleta is working to address homelessness.

It’s called Homekey Goleta.

This program takes state funding and enables local jurisdictions to be able to purchase properties like hotels that can be used to provide housing with supportive services for people who are experiencing homelessness.

The American Rescue Act provided Homekey Goleta with $600,000 in funding. Additional funding came from the federal government thanks to the efforts of Congress Member Carbajal and the Biden administration.

The County Housing Authority has already purchased the Super 8 Motel in Goleta, and are in the process of converting this hotel into single room occupancy apartments for people in need of housing, from domestic violence survivors to veterans and seniors.

This program received unanimous support from the Goleta City Council.

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of April 2023.

Submissions for applications are expected towards the end of the year.

