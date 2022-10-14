Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Oct. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 10 – Oct. 14, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Oct....
somerset106.com
Pulaski County women making a difference through agriculture
SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (October 18, 2022) — The story of Woodstock Lavender Farm & Co. starts with $600. L.G. Colyer — the father and grandfather of owners Mary May and Allison Horseman — borrowed that sum to buy a farm in northeastern Pulaski County. During the Great Depression, he was forced to travel to Detroit to find work in order to save the farm. For two years, he sent money home to save the land.
Wave 3
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
lakercountry.com
KSP searching for missing Dunnville man
As part of an ongoing investigation, the Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Dunnville man. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37, was last seen at his Dunnville home in neighboring Casey County at approximately 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, August 30th of this year.
wnky.com
Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
lakercountry.com
KSP Post 15 hiring telecommunicators
Kentucky State Police Post 15 is seeking to hire telecommunicators to serve the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland Counties. Applications must be submitted online to the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet website and should be received by October 23 at...
WLWT 5
Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Kentucky
A winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Bowling Green, Kentucky in Monday night's drawing. Kentucky Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game’s second prize. This prize usually pays $1 million, but lottery officials said the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize.
wdrb.com
Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Kentucky, Wednesday's jackpot now $508 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone in Bowling Green is holding a Powerball ticket worth $2 million after Monday's drawing. According to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket matched five of the first white ball numbers to win the game's second prize, which is usually worth $1,000,000; but the winner spent another $1 for the Power Play option, doubling the prize.
wdrb.com
Bowling Green man dealing with cancer, medical bills wins Kentucky Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green man dealing with a cancer diagnosis won over $234,000 thanks to the Kentucky Lottery. According to a news release, Frank Long has spent his days going to doctor's appointments, receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. On the days he'd go through the treatment, Long would play Kentucky Lottery games online.
wcluradio.com
Vehicle crash along US 31E injures Glasgow man
GLASGOW — A man was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon along Scottsville Road in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of the roadway around 4:35 p.m. A vehicle had crashed through a guard rail. Carl Vincent of Glasgow was driving...
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
wcluradio.com
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATES FATAL COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 65 IN BARREN COUNTY
PARK CITY, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022 at approximately 6:00 A.M., KSP Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 50 mile marker of Interstate 65 southbound.
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
Reward offered after Kentucky police officer’s memorial trashed
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A memorial dedicated to a Bardstown police officer who lost his life nine years ago has been vandalized. Now, organizations are offering rewards to get the person responsible behind bars. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office posted images of the aftermath on social media, showing what remains of Officer Jason Ellis’ […]
q95fm.net
Person Struck By Semi-Truck On Interstate
Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 11, in London are currently investigating an incident from Thursday night. A large semi-truck is said to have hit a person along the interstate in Laurel County. Troopers were called to the scene around the 34-mile-marker, in the southbound lane of I-75, just after...
WKYT 27
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
k105.com
Semi truck travels in median, flips on WK Parkway. Driver injured.
A semi truck flipped onto its top Monday on the Western Kentucky Parkway. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Grayson County Deputies Sean Fentress and Wally Ritter, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident between the 103- and 104-mile markers of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Upon arriving...
wcluradio.com
Former Glasgow Independent superintendent overpaid for accrued sick days, records show
GLASGOW — Keith Hale, the former superintendent of Glasgow Independent Schools, was overpaid for accrued sick days when he retired, according to newly obtained documents. Hale retired effective June 30, 2022. He was expected to serve as superintendent through June 2024 but announced an abrupt retirement on May 10. He cited health concerns in an email to employees of the school district.
z93country.com
Undecover Narcotic Purchased Resulted in Wayne County Man being Arrested
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron an undercover narcotic purchase by the Sheriff Office has resulted in a Monticello man being arrested on multi drug charges. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am Deputies Derek Dennis and Chris Lyon made the undercover narcotic purchase at a residence located on Missionary Lane in Monticello. After making the narcotic purchase of approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine a search warrant was obtained for that residence by Deputy Dennis. The search warrant was executed at approximately 11:45 am by Deputies Dennis and Lyon with the assistance of Sheriff Catron, Deputies Joe Horne, Tommy Spencer, Travis Bell and K-9 Unit Dunya. The search resulted in 6 plastic baggies containing approximately 15 more grams of methamphetamine, 1 ½ tablet of suspected suboxone, a small bag of marijuana, digital scales and the $242.00 in cash. Of the $242.00, $80.00 of it was money used by the Sheriff Office to make the original narcotic purchase.
