Pojoaque, NM

CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Ute Indian Tribe criticizes Biden monument on ancestral land

A Utah-based Native American tribe that frequently has sparred with President Joe Biden criticized the White House again for not adequately consulting its leaders ahead of this week's creation of a national monument on ancestral lands in Colorado.The Ute Indian Tribe is one of three Ute tribes in the U.S. West that share ancestral ties but operate independently. Representatives from the other two in Colorado — the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute — were on board with the plan and attended Wednesday's ceremony with Biden but didn't speak on stage.Biden and others addressed the significance of the land to...
COLORADO STATE
eenews.net

Tribes split over new Colorado national monument

A Utah-based Native American tribe accused the Biden administration of failing to engage its leadership before establishing a new national monument in Colorado on part of its homelands, marking a sharp split with other tribal leaders who praised the site as a sign of new preservation efforts for native lands.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
News4Jax.com

Local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws could be right around the corner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden pardoned Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He also called for state-level action to provide additional relief for people with low-level marijuana convictions. While Georgians and Floridians wait to see how their state’s respond to President Biden’s call to action, a local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws, could be right around the corner.
FLORIDA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
eenews.net

Biden names WWII camp in Colo. as his first national monument

President Joe Biden created his first new national monument on Wednesday, granting federal protection to a historic site in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains that once served as a World War II Army camp, as well as the surrounding peaks in the Tenmile Range. The White House said the Forest Service...
COLORADO STATE
nativenewsonline.net

PANEL: Infrastructure Law Creating A “Gold Rush” for Tribal Energy Projects

MILWAUKEE—With the passage of a “once-in-a-generation” infrastructure law last fall, funding opportunities for tribal energy projects have increased to unprecedented levels. That’s according to industry experts who spoke at an Indigenous business conference in Milwaukee this week. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), enacted last November, includes...
MILWAUKEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

A Guide to the Sioux Tribe: Location, Population, and More

The word Sioux is a shortened version of the word Nadowessioux, which translates to enemy. This name was given to the tribe by their rival, the Ojibwa. The Sioux were a large and mighty tribe that occupied the central present-day United States. They lived on the plains, hunting buffalo and domesticating horses brought from Spain for personal use and in warfare. They were feared warriors, and they often came into conflict with both neighboring tribes and the U.S. government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant

Government agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The tool enables law enforcement officers to see “patterns of life” – where and when people work and live, with whom they associate and what places they visit. The tool’s maker, Fog Data Science, claims to have billions of data points from over 250 million U.S. mobile devices. Fog Reveal came to light when the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a nonprofit that advocates for online civil liberties, was investigating location...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

