The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
CNET
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
thecentersquare.com
Ute Indian Tribe calls Biden's dedication of national monument a 'disgrace'
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden's dedication of Colorado's Camp Hale as a national monument is a "disgrace" to the ancestors of the Ute Indian Tribe, members of the tribe said. Biden used the Antiquities Act to designate the Camp Hale Continental Divide National Monument on Tuesday. The...
Ute Indian Tribe criticizes Biden monument on ancestral land
A Utah-based Native American tribe that frequently has sparred with President Joe Biden criticized the White House again for not adequately consulting its leaders ahead of this week's creation of a national monument on ancestral lands in Colorado.The Ute Indian Tribe is one of three Ute tribes in the U.S. West that share ancestral ties but operate independently. Representatives from the other two in Colorado — the Southern Ute and Ute Mountain Ute — were on board with the plan and attended Wednesday's ceremony with Biden but didn't speak on stage.Biden and others addressed the significance of the land to...
eenews.net
Tribes split over new Colorado national monument
A Utah-based Native American tribe accused the Biden administration of failing to engage its leadership before establishing a new national monument in Colorado on part of its homelands, marking a sharp split with other tribal leaders who praised the site as a sign of new preservation efforts for native lands.
The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead
The severe drought conditions around Lake Mead have revealed the ghost town of St. Thomas.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
News4Jax.com
Local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws could be right around the corner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – President Joe Biden pardoned Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. He also called for state-level action to provide additional relief for people with low-level marijuana convictions. While Georgians and Floridians wait to see how their state’s respond to President Biden’s call to action, a local doctor thinks sweeping changes of marijuana laws, could be right around the corner.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
The Sand Creek Massacre site will be expanded to preserve Native American tribes' sacred land
The announcement of the expansion of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site by more than 3,000 acres is welcome news for the governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes.
Suction-dredge gold miner working Idaho river fined $150K
A suction-dredge gold miner from California who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon and steelhead without required Clean Water Act permits must pay $150,000
eenews.net
Biden names WWII camp in Colo. as his first national monument
President Joe Biden created his first new national monument on Wednesday, granting federal protection to a historic site in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains that once served as a World War II Army camp, as well as the surrounding peaks in the Tenmile Range. The White House said the Forest Service...
Federal Judge Rules National Park Service Was Wrong to Loosen Alaska Hunting Regulations
Recently, the National Park Service relaxed its hunting regulations in Alaska’s national preserves that allowed prohibited practices in other federal lands. Now, though, federal courts have ruled that the recent revision is a mistake. According to U.S. District Judge Sharon L. Gleason’s ruling, the NPS was wrong to defer...
Once a rich desert river, the Gila struggles to keep flowing
The confluence of the tiny San Pedro River and the much larger Gila was once one of the richest locales in one of the most productive river ecosystems in the American Southwest, an incomparable oasis of biodiversity. The rivers frequently flooded their banks, a life-giving pulse that created sprawling riverside...
Pardons for marijuana fuel calls for action in Kansas, as medical pot bill is weighed
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- President Biden’s sweeping move to pardon minor federal marijuana offenses could have a ripple effect for some states. It’s also fueling calls for action in Kansas, which is one of just a few states that have lagged behind on marijuana reform. The move is being welcomed by some Kansans, who are eager […]
Federal officials claim shipping containers at Arizona border violate the law
PHOENIX — Federal officials said Friday that Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s placement of shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border wall in Yuma violates the law. In a letter sent by the Bureau of Reclamation, officials stated the containers used in place as a barrier are also considered trespassing against the United States.
nativenewsonline.net
PANEL: Infrastructure Law Creating A “Gold Rush” for Tribal Energy Projects
MILWAUKEE—With the passage of a “once-in-a-generation” infrastructure law last fall, funding opportunities for tribal energy projects have increased to unprecedented levels. That’s according to industry experts who spoke at an Indigenous business conference in Milwaukee this week. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), enacted last November, includes...
a-z-animals.com
A Guide to the Sioux Tribe: Location, Population, and More
The word Sioux is a shortened version of the word Nadowessioux, which translates to enemy. This name was given to the tribe by their rival, the Ojibwa. The Sioux were a large and mighty tribe that occupied the central present-day United States. They lived on the plains, hunting buffalo and domesticating horses brought from Spain for personal use and in warfare. They were feared warriors, and they often came into conflict with both neighboring tribes and the U.S. government.
Medical marijuana companies pour money into legalization PAC in Missouri campaign’s homestretch
With less than a month to go before voters head to the polls, the campaign to legalize recreational marijuana is getting a financial boost from the medical marijuana industry.
What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant
Government agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The tool enables law enforcement officers to see “patterns of life” – where and when people work and live, with whom they associate and what places they visit. The tool’s maker, Fog Data Science, claims to have billions of data points from over 250 million U.S. mobile devices. Fog Reveal came to light when the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a nonprofit that advocates for online civil liberties, was investigating location...
