Hyundai has issued a recall on certain vehicles equipped with the automaker's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. An issue with the transmission can cause the vehicle to enter a fail-safe mode, after which power is reduced for about 30 seconds and then completely shuts down, which could lead to a crash. Drivers may notice warning lights in the gauge cluster, in addition to a warning message, prior to the vehicle entering the fail-safe mode. Hyundai said it is aware of 229 cases where the issue flared up between Jun. 1 and Sept. 26.

1 DAY AGO