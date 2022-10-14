Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Hyundai issues stop-sale and recall for vehicles with 8-speed DCT
Hyundai has issued a recall on certain vehicles equipped with the automaker's 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. An issue with the transmission can cause the vehicle to enter a fail-safe mode, after which power is reduced for about 30 seconds and then completely shuts down, which could lead to a crash. Drivers may notice warning lights in the gauge cluster, in addition to a warning message, prior to the vehicle entering the fail-safe mode. Hyundai said it is aware of 229 cases where the issue flared up between Jun. 1 and Sept. 26.
MotorAuthority
2024 Cadillac Celestiq production model revealed, will be priced over $300,000
Cadillac will learn whether there are enough buyers willing to spend Rolls-Royce money on its Celestiq when the big electric hatch goes on sale in 2024. After teasing us with a concept in the summer, Cadillac on Tuesday unveiled the production version of the flagship EV and confirmed pricing will start north of $300,000.
MotorAuthority
2024 Polestar 3, 2023 BMW M2, Lotus Evija Fittipaldi: This Week's Top Photos
The Polestar 3 was revealed this week, bringing with it clean Swedish design, seating for five, and up to 517 hp. The vehicle is Polestar's first SUV, and it will also be Polestar's first vehicle built in the U.S., with production to start here in mid-2024. Another SUV that made...
MotorAuthority
Lexus LFR name trademarked in Europe
Toyota has filed trademark applications for "LFR" and "Lexus LFR" in Europe, but doesn't appear to have done the same in the U.S. so far. First spotted by Motor1, the European trademark applications are dated Oct. 14, 2022. No filings had been made in the U.S. at the time of publication, however.
MotorAuthority
Cadillac Celestiq, Rolls-Royce Spectre, Volvo EX90: Car News Headlines
Cadillac revealed the Celestiq in production guise and confirmed it's coming in 2024 with a price tag of more than $300,000. That's a lot for a Cadillac, but the hand-built nature and level of personalization make the big electric hatch akin to a coach-built car. Rolls-Royce has revealed its first...
MotorAuthority
Dodge Challenger and Charger Colors explained
If you’re a fan of modern-day Dodge Chargers and Challengers, then you probably love how Dodge has dug into its bin of history and offered a select number of hues from the past: Plum Crazy, Go Mango, Hemi Orange, Sublime, Green Go, B5 Blue and F8 Green. Most have puny names that may elicit a guffaw or snicker, but the latter two appear awkward — what’s the deal?
MotorAuthority
Carbon-fiber 1970 Dodge Charger bodies cost $199,000
Oklahoma-based Finale Speed's carbon-fiber 1970 Dodge Charger bodies will cost $199,000 according to the company's website. Dodge in August announced the carbon-fiber bodies as part of a new round of items for its Direct Connection parts program, along with carbon-fiber parts for the current Dodge Challenger and a Challenger rolling chassis for drag racing.
MotorAuthority
Jeep Avenger debuts at 2022 Paris auto show as brand's first EV
The new Jeep Avenger, the off-road brand's first production-bound electric vehicle, made its formal debut on Monday at the 2022 Paris auto show. The Avenger is a subcompact crossover designed primarily for Europe. It was teased in September together with the larger Recon and Wagoneer S electric SUVs, both of which will reach Jeep dealerships in 2024, though the Avenger has not yet been confirmed for U.S. sale.
MotorAuthority
Jeep Avenger 4x4 concept previews a more capable EV SUV
Jeep used this week's 2022 Paris auto show to debut its first production-bound electric vehicle in the form of the Avenger subcompact crossover. While it looks like a proper Jeep, the Avenger only drives its front wheels, meaning it wouldn't get very far when heading off the road. However, Jeep...
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV revealed with up to 677 hp
Hot on the heels of the fully electric 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV that just went on sale, Mercedes has revealed a smaller, more dynamic alternative in the form of the 2023 EQE SUV. The EQE SUV will go on sale in 2023. An AMG-enhanced EQE SUV was revealed on Sunday...
MotorAuthority
2023 Acura RDX adds value with included services
After a major update for 2022 that brought some styling tweaks and improvements in noise, vibration, and harshness levels, the Acura RDX enters the 2023 model year with only minor updates. Those updates consist of two complimentary services, albeit for a limited period of time. One is three years access...
MotorAuthority
Volvo EX90's sustainability focus extends to the cabin
Volvo is close to revealing its fully electric successor to the top-selling XC90. The successor will be another mid-size SUV, going by the name EX90, and the covers are set to come off on Nov. 9. Volvo has been slowly revealing details over the past weeks and the latest tidbit...
