outdoorsfirst.com
True Knives Takes to the Water With the Swift Edge Fillet Kit
Fort Worth, Texas (October 17, 2022) – Few things are more frustrating than trying to fillet a fish with a dull or rusty knife. Not only is it incredibly dangerous, but it can also lead to consequences through infection or damage. It is simply more practical and safer to use a sharp cutting blade that results in predictable cuts. In a tackle box, knives do not stay rust-free for very long.
outdoorsfirst.com
Carry Your Gear, Not Odors
MUSKEGON, MI (October 17, 2022) – Elite whitetail hunters understand that a buck’s nose is the single biggest threat to a successful harvest. That’s why they take every precaution against carrying potentially alarming odors into the field. Celebrating 30 years of supporting hunters with proven deadly scent-control...
