This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Louisiana

Photo: Getty Images

There's no better way to top off a delicious meal than by ordering a sweet dessert to round out the dining experience, whether you prefer triple chocolate cakes , warm fruit-filled pies, chewy and decadent cookies or any other tasty morsel.

Eat This, Not That! knows how important a sweet treat can be so it compiled a list of the restaurant in each state that has the best dessert menu. According to the site, "These restaurants excel when it comes to ending your meal on a high note."

So which Louisiana restaurant has the best dessert menu in the state?

Joey K's

Located in New Orleans, Joey K's serves up plenty of "the good stuff" but its list of sweets are the perfect addition to your Southern meal, from cobblers and brownies to a must-try bread pudding.

Joey K's is located at 3001 Magazine Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say:

"With a concise menu of desserts done right, Joey K's serves break pudding drizzled in a rum sauce, brownie pie a la mode, as well as fruit cobblers topped with generous scoops of ice cream. Come back to this creole and cajun restaurant for Sunday brunch and enjoy beignet bites topped with powdered sugar and served with Nutella on the side."

'For dessert we split the bread pudding with rum sauce and the blackberry cobbler,' a Yelp reviewer wrote. 'Both are winners.'"

