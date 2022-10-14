Read full article on original website
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
Baker Recreates Iconic “Star Wars” Scene with Bread
According to an AP News report, a bakery in California has captured iconic "Star Wars" character Han Solo again, this time with bread instead of Carbonite. Recreating the harrowing scene from "The Empire Strikes Back," Hannalee Pervan and her mother Catherine spent weeks working on the 6-foot bread sculpture that is now on display outside their bakery. According to the report, they used two types of dough so the sculpture will last longer before it starts to decay.
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes
Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
Did You Know New York State Is Home To The Oldest Winery In America?
Here's a smooth delicious fact- Did you know that New York State is home to the oldest winery in all of America?. For a state that's well known for the Finger Lakes and classic wine, we are also well known for historic winery. Brotherhood Winery was founded before the American Civil War. It's been going strong since 1839.
Columbus Day Going Away? This New York State Bill May Have It Replaced
It's Columbus Day in the Capital Region; that's a statement that we may not be able to say much longer. The holiday was first celebrated in 1792, and it originated in the Empire State, when the Columbian Order of New York organized an event to celebrate the 300th year anniversary of Christopher Columbus' voyage to the Americas in 1492.
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
Enjoy Fall Time And Win Millions From These 36 New York Scratch Off Tickets
Not only are we giving you the chance to win cash this call season, there are over 36 New York Lottery scratch off tickets with the top prize of over a million dollars on store shelves. There are million dollar grand prize winning tickets, and jackpots even higher sitting in...
New York State Police Super. Resigns/ Under Investigation
The New York State Police are in need of a new leader following the sudden resignation of Superintendent Kevin Bruen Friday, October 7. Governor Kathy Hochul announced she was accepting Bruen’s resignation and thanked him for his years of public service. The Democrat says First Deputy Superintendent, Steven Nigrelli...
Merry Christmas, Baby! The Beach Boys Are Coming to Central New York
Christmas in Central New York is always something special to celebrate. But, bring the Beach Boys into the picture and it can be even better. Good news for you: that's a Christmas wish coming true,. The Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band announced they will bring...
New Electric Car Mandates in New York For Drive to Zero Emissions
New York roads will be soon filled with more electric cars. In an effort to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution all new cars and trucks will have to be zero emissions by 2035. And Governor Kathy Hochul is driving toward clean transportation with new incentives and new mandates.
