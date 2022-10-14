ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WZOZ 103.1

Comments / 0

Related
WZOZ 103.1

PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples

Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
WZOZ 103.1

Baker Recreates Iconic “Star Wars” Scene with Bread

According to an AP News report, a bakery in California has captured iconic "Star Wars" character Han Solo again, this time with bread instead of Carbonite. Recreating the harrowing scene from "The Empire Strikes Back," Hannalee Pervan and her mother Catherine spent weeks working on the 6-foot bread sculpture that is now on display outside their bakery. According to the report, they used two types of dough so the sculpture will last longer before it starts to decay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WZOZ 103.1

15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York

The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
WZOZ 103.1

New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes

Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WZOZ 103.1

‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
SIDNEY, NY
WZOZ 103.1

Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites

There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
WZOZ 103.1

New York State Police Super. Resigns/ Under Investigation

The New York State Police are in need of a new leader following the sudden resignation of Superintendent Kevin Bruen Friday, October 7. Governor Kathy Hochul announced she was accepting Bruen’s resignation and thanked him for his years of public service. The Democrat says First Deputy Superintendent, Steven Nigrelli...
NEW YORK STATE
WZOZ 103.1

New Electric Car Mandates in New York For Drive to Zero Emissions

New York roads will be soon filled with more electric cars. In an effort to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution all new cars and trucks will have to be zero emissions by 2035. And Governor Kathy Hochul is driving toward clean transportation with new incentives and new mandates.
WZOZ 103.1

WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy