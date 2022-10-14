Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Create CAPTCHA Using Python
Introduced in the early 2000s, CAPTCHAs have annoyed users for decades now. From finding images of a bus to entering a weird sequence of letters or solving math problems, there are many ways sites ask you to prove you’re not a robot. But have you ever wondered how CAPTCHA...
makeuseof.com
Is Rocket League's Voice Chat Not Working on Windows? Try These 7 Fixes
Rocket League is a popular vehicular soccer video game available for Windows. However, it's not perfect. There are times when you're playing the game, but no audio comes through. So, how do you fix this issue when your teammates can't hear you in the game?. In this article, we'll look...
makeuseof.com
How to Install the Flowstate Aim Trainer for Apex Legends
The Flowstate Aim Trainer is created by ColumbiaFPS and runs on R5Reloaded, a modded version of Apex Legends back in season 3. It’s completely offline and is not connected to the official servers. However, players can search for other player-made servers and connect to custom games. The Flowstate Aim...
makeuseof.com
Is Netflix Basic with Ads Worth the Money?
Netflix Basic with Ads is launching in early November, but is this new subscription plan worth getting? That is the big question everyone has about this ad-supported plan that Netflix has been talking about for most of 2022. What Netflix Basic with Ads Brings to the Table. With a launch...
makeuseof.com
How to Change Windows 11’s Boot Animation
There was much speculation Microsoft would release a Windows 10X build, which had a progressive ring boot animation. That animation is an alternative to the dotted ring you see during Windows 11’s boot sequence. However, the big M has scrapped 10X. Nevertheless, Microsoft’s latest desktop OS has retained some...
makeuseof.com
How Disabling Two Virtualizations Can Boost Your Game Performance on Windows
If you are struggling to get your games to run smoothly on Windows 11, temporarily turning off certain security virtualizations can help. That isn't just us saying that, either Microsoft agrees that some virtual environment features in Windows 11 can cause lower game performance. What Is Virtualization in Windows 11?
makeuseof.com
The 11 Best Features in the Windows 11 22H2 Update
Windows 11 22H2, released in September 2022, is the first major update to the Microsoft operating system. It adds several new features, updates existing features, and provides fixes for some annoying problems with the OS. Here are the features everyone who updates to Windows 11 22H2 should check out and...
makeuseof.com
7 Chrome Extensions for Messaging and Email Templates
Nothing makes sending emails and messages more tedious than having to repeat the same statement over and over again. Not only does it take up your time, but it also takes out the enjoyment of interacting with people and collaborating on projects. Fortunately, you don't have to continue to bore...
makeuseof.com
How to Keep Track of Your Reading List With Google Sheets
Nowadays, reading lists aren’t all textbooks and papers. They’re more like a multimedia playlist that doesn’t fail to keep you on your toes. Whether it's online articles, videos, podcasts, or films, it's a lot to stay on top of, and easy to let some fall between the cracks.
makeuseof.com
3D Printing Supports: What They Are and When You Need Them
3D printing delicate parts can be challenging, and this is where support structures come in. Supports ensure that complex parts are not misaligned or detached during the 3D printing process. They are generally used with objects with overhangs or features that stick out from the main body of the print, which can cause the entire model to collapse.
makeuseof.com
Px vs. Em vs. Rem: Which CSS Unit Should You Use?
You are going to learn a few CSS units for customizing the font-size of text when building web pages. There are many units such as pt, pc, ex, etc., but in most cases you should focus on the three most popular units: px, em, and rem. Many developers don't usually understand what the differences between these units are; so, below is a detailed explanation of these units.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Confirmation Dialog Box in a Winforms Application
A confirmation dialog is a useful way to display messages to the user and request if they understand and accept the information. A common example of this is when a program asks the user if they accept terms and conditions. The user can either confirm the dialog, or exit. In a windows form application, you can create confirmation boxes programmatically using C#.
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Background in Video Calls on a Samsung Phone
If you make a lot of video calls on your Samsung phone, you might want to check out its video call effects feature that blurs the background, or covers it with an image or color so that the focus remains on you. Let's see how to do this. How to...
makeuseof.com
Is Twitch Buffering on Chrome for Windows? Try These 9 Fixes
Nothing's more frustrating than watching your favorite Twitch stream buffer on Google Chrome. Even with the best connection by your side, you'll continue to encounter occasional hitches and buffering issues. If Twitch is buffering on Google Chrome for Windows, then this is the place where you need to be. In...
makeuseof.com
How to Run Apps as a Different User in Windows 11
Windows runs processes for each user account exclusively. If you launch an app, sign out of your account, and sign in as a different user, you won't see the app running in the other account. The good thing is Windows is flexible when it comes to running these processes. As...
makeuseof.com
How to Add and Use the Google Tasks Widget on Android
Most widgets are extensions of apps for your Android home screen that either provide helpful information at a glance or offer an easy way to open an app to a specific section. On Android, Google Tasks manages to build on these basic functions. You can use almost all the features that the app provides directly on the widget. Keep reading to find out why using the Tasks widget is more helpful than you’d think.
makeuseof.com
Is Your Android Phone Showing the Wrong Time? Here's How to Fix It
The automatic time and date setting is a convenient feature on Android. You don’t have to worry about adjusting the time even when you get a brand-new phone. However, you may sometimes notice your phone's clock being off by a few minutes or up to a full hour in extreme cases.
makeuseof.com
What Is Steam? How to Install It on Your PC
If you're new to PC gaming, you might wonder where to get the latest games and titles. Console users are typically tied to one service—the console manufacturer-provided digital shop—like the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store on your Xbox Series X|S, or the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Convert a Disk From Dynamic to Basic in Windows
You might need to convert a disk drive to Dynamic mode for several reasons. One of the main ones is when you want to install a series of hard drives in Raid configuration. If you're not used to managing partitions, volumes, and disk spaces, just the idea of converting a disk can seem daunting. Thankfully, as long as you are careful, it is actually much easier than it might sound.
Comments / 0