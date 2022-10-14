Read full article on original website
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Where In New York Are People Moving To And Why? The Answer May Surprise You
New York State is known for it's beauty especially when the leaves are changing colors in the Fall. The Keystone State is also known for people leaving but it might surprise you to learn that it ranks in the middle compared with the other 49 states. By ratio, in 2021,...
Top Five Car Brands With the Worst Drivers in New York
Everyone thinks they’re a better driver than the next person and you don’t even have to ask someone to find out – they’ll just blurt it out whether you wanted to know or not. New York has an interesting bunch of drivers because our state is...
[VIDEO] Unboxing New York State – Does This Video Get It Right?
When I run out of shows or movies to watch on television or streaming, and I have a few minutes to kill, I check out videos on YouTube. It's amazing what you can find. Although I do find it a bit annoying sometimes when I check out a video and later when I return to YouTube, there are a ton of videos on the same subject as what I last watched. Oh, Big Brother.
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes
Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
How To Find Out if Someone Has Died in Your House in New York
If you’ve ever been house hunting (or just walked into an open house because you were feeling nosey), then you’ve probably found yourself wondering as you wandered if anything scandalous happened within the four walls, right?. Did you know that in the state of New York, if a...
New York Releases $13.4 Million To Increase Access To Abortion Services
While many states in the United States are beefing up their anti-abortion stance, New York is surging forward with its stance that all women deserve access to abortion services. On Wednesday, October 12, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state would be handing out an additional $13.4 million...
The Largest Private Landowners In The State Of New York & Pennsylvania
How are we judged in 2022 as far as our worth is concerned? Well, there are many factors to weigh for that answer I suppose. Wasn't it true that in the old, old times that a person's worth was measured in how much land they owned? Didn't someone once say the more land you own, the richer you will be? Maybe I got that wrong.
These Three Are the Most Common Surnames In New York State
What's in a name? Well, a lot. Your last name has a lot of history with all the good, bad, and everything in-between that goes with it. Fortunately for me, one of my cousins from my dad's side of the family spent many years researching our family name's history. It was pretty fascinating, complete with pictures and revealing some things we didn't know and correcting some things we thought were true.
When You Landed That Job, Was Your Resume’ Accurate?
Since the Pandemic and more so once schools were back in session, we've all seen lots of help wanted signs at many businesses. The job market has been a crazy one over the past couple of years both during the pandemic and after with businesses picking back up and looking for employees.
Endicott Named to Clean Water Management Program
Endicott is among 27 municipalities selected to participate in the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program to develop programs to monitor, protect and plan upgrades to wastewater infrastructure. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) says the designation will provide the Village technical resource, training and consulting services at no...
Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes
More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
New York State Police Super. Resigns/ Under Investigation
The New York State Police are in need of a new leader following the sudden resignation of Superintendent Kevin Bruen Friday, October 7. Governor Kathy Hochul announced she was accepting Bruen’s resignation and thanked him for his years of public service. The Democrat says First Deputy Superintendent, Steven Nigrelli...
More Lighting Coming to Roundabout Zone in Town of Dickinson
Drivers who travel on Route 11 in the town of Dickinson can expect things to get brighter in the area of the two recently-opened roundabouts. Construction crews are continuing to work near the Interstate 81 interchange between Old Front and Bevier streets, just north of the city of Binghamton. The...
Hochul Announces Milestone in Converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced an Environmental Impact milestone in the conversion of State Route 17 to Interstate 86. According to the press release, an environmental review process has begun in Orange and Sullivan Counties after the state allocated up to $1 billion to accelerate the process of converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86.
Federal Court Allows NY New Gun Law to Stand.. For Now
A federal appeals court is going to allow New York to at least for now continue enforcing the controversial revised gun law that was put into place in September after the Supreme Court threw out the state’s more than 100-year-old conceal-carry regulations. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit...
Broome Municipalities Get Homeland Security Grants
Several local governments are getting federal money to help protect the public from everything from bombs to cyber attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nine-million dollars in federal funding awards through the State Homeland Security Program to 77 cities, towns, villages and counties in the form of seven specific public safety grants.
