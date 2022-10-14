ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
[VIDEO] Unboxing New York State – Does This Video Get It Right?

When I run out of shows or movies to watch on television or streaming, and I have a few minutes to kill, I check out videos on YouTube. It's amazing what you can find. Although I do find it a bit annoying sometimes when I check out a video and later when I return to YouTube, there are a ton of videos on the same subject as what I last watched. Oh, Big Brother.
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York

The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes

Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
These Three Are the Most Common Surnames In New York State

What's in a name? Well, a lot. Your last name has a lot of history with all the good, bad, and everything in-between that goes with it. Fortunately for me, one of my cousins from my dad's side of the family spent many years researching our family name's history. It was pretty fascinating, complete with pictures and revealing some things we didn't know and correcting some things we thought were true.
Endicott Named to Clean Water Management Program

Endicott is among 27 municipalities selected to participate in the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program to develop programs to monitor, protect and plan upgrades to wastewater infrastructure. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) says the designation will provide the Village technical resource, training and consulting services at no...
Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes

More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
New York State Police Super. Resigns/ Under Investigation

The New York State Police are in need of a new leader following the sudden resignation of Superintendent Kevin Bruen Friday, October 7. Governor Kathy Hochul announced she was accepting Bruen’s resignation and thanked him for his years of public service. The Democrat says First Deputy Superintendent, Steven Nigrelli...
Hochul Announces Milestone in Converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86

In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced an Environmental Impact milestone in the conversion of State Route 17 to Interstate 86. According to the press release, an environmental review process has begun in Orange and Sullivan Counties after the state allocated up to $1 billion to accelerate the process of converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86.
Federal Court Allows NY New Gun Law to Stand.. For Now

A federal appeals court is going to allow New York to at least for now continue enforcing the controversial revised gun law that was put into place in September after the Supreme Court threw out the state’s more than 100-year-old conceal-carry regulations. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit...
Broome Municipalities Get Homeland Security Grants

Several local governments are getting federal money to help protect the public from everything from bombs to cyber attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nine-million dollars in federal funding awards through the State Homeland Security Program to 77 cities, towns, villages and counties in the form of seven specific public safety grants.
