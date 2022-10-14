Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Change Windows 11’s Boot Animation
There was much speculation Microsoft would release a Windows 10X build, which had a progressive ring boot animation. That animation is an alternative to the dotted ring you see during Windows 11’s boot sequence. However, the big M has scrapped 10X. Nevertheless, Microsoft’s latest desktop OS has retained some...
makeuseof.com
How to Add and Use the Google Tasks Widget on Android
Most widgets are extensions of apps for your Android home screen that either provide helpful information at a glance or offer an easy way to open an app to a specific section. On Android, Google Tasks manages to build on these basic functions. You can use almost all the features that the app provides directly on the widget. Keep reading to find out why using the Tasks widget is more helpful than you’d think.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Timer Apps for Windows
Timer apps are great for tracking how much time you spend on a particular task or blocking out time as you get through your to-do list. This helps you avoid distractions that can lead you off course and allows you to focus on the job at hand. Moreover, you can hold yourself accountable if you spend more time on a particular task than you should.
makeuseof.com
What Is Steam? How to Install It on Your PC
If you're new to PC gaming, you might wonder where to get the latest games and titles. Console users are typically tied to one service—the console manufacturer-provided digital shop—like the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store on your Xbox Series X|S, or the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch.
makeuseof.com
How to Run Apps as a Different User in Windows 11
Windows runs processes for each user account exclusively. If you launch an app, sign out of your account, and sign in as a different user, you won't see the app running in the other account. The good thing is Windows is flexible when it comes to running these processes. As...
makeuseof.com
How to Install the Flowstate Aim Trainer for Apex Legends
The Flowstate Aim Trainer is created by ColumbiaFPS and runs on R5Reloaded, a modded version of Apex Legends back in season 3. It’s completely offline and is not connected to the official servers. However, players can search for other player-made servers and connect to custom games. The Flowstate Aim...
makeuseof.com
How to Create an ISO File From a CD or DVD on Any Operating System
Your old CDs and DVDs will not last forever. The only thing you can do is archive the data before they start to degrade. But dragging data from an optical disc to a PC or laptop is time-consuming. Creating an image of the disc, however, is a bit faster. Better...
makeuseof.com
How to Create CAPTCHA Using Python
Introduced in the early 2000s, CAPTCHAs have annoyed users for decades now. From finding images of a bus to entering a weird sequence of letters or solving math problems, there are many ways sites ask you to prove you’re not a robot. But have you ever wondered how CAPTCHA...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Feature Name Microsoft-Hyper-V Is Unknown" 0x800f080c Error
Your Windows 10 and 11 running systems come with an optional virtualization tool, Hyper-V. If you want, you can enable it using a DISM command in PowerShell and Command Prompt. However, the command to enable Hyper-V sometimes can return the "A Windows features name was not recognized" or the "Feature...
makeuseof.com
How to Change Your Background in Video Calls on a Samsung Phone
If you make a lot of video calls on your Samsung phone, you might want to check out its video call effects feature that blurs the background, or covers it with an image or color so that the focus remains on you. Let's see how to do this. How to...
makeuseof.com
How to Adjust the Clock for Daylight Saving Time Automatically on Windows
Daylight savings time (DST) is practiced in most of Europe, North America, and parts of Asia, South America, and Oceania. The process involves advancing the clocks by one hour during the warmer months and then reverting to Standard Time during the fall. You can configure your Windows computer to automatically...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Desktop Shortcuts That Change the Screen Resolution in Windows 11
Lowering the screen resolution can improve frame rates in games. Some players like to adjust the resolution for certain games to boost their FPS (frames-per-second) rates. Games may not look as good, but some play better at lower resolutions. That’s one reason some users need to regularly change the resolution...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Quick Steps in Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Outlook is everyone’s favorite email client. It’s easy to use, with plenty of productivity-enhancing features regularly used in an enterprise setting. You often carry out actions repetitively throughout the day within Outlook. Luckily, Microsoft has included a nifty productivity-boosting feature called Quick Steps to help automate a...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Feedback Notifications on Windows 10 & 11
Windows devices offer a feedback notification feature that allows you to provide feedback to Microsoft about the operating system. Although this is a useful feature for reporting problems with your computer, you might find it annoying and prefer not to have it. If you're not interested in Microsoft's feedback program,...
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Food Delivery Chatbot Using Google Dialogflow
Are you a business owner looking to automate or provide services without spending tons of money? Maybe you are looking for a chatbot. From customer support on websites to having conversations with Google Assistant, chatbots have come a long way. While you can build a chatbot from scratch, it takes...
makeuseof.com
What Is TikTok Now?
TikTok is a social media app that is constantly updating and changing. TikTok Now was launched in September 2022, and has since become another popular feature of the platform that promotes authenticity and being in the moment. If you use TikTok often, you may have noticed the lightning bolt icon...
makeuseof.com
How to Check How Much Screen Time You Spend on Windows 11
Do you feel like you’re spending way too much time on your computer? Well, then you might want to keep an eye on your daily screen time on Windows. It is vital to track your day if you want to make the most of it. If you're concerned about how much time you spend on your computer, you can check your screen time in the Windows 11 Settings app. Let’s see how.
makeuseof.com
Is Twitch Buffering on Chrome for Windows? Try These 9 Fixes
Nothing's more frustrating than watching your favorite Twitch stream buffer on Google Chrome. Even with the best connection by your side, you'll continue to encounter occasional hitches and buffering issues. If Twitch is buffering on Google Chrome for Windows, then this is the place where you need to be. In...
makeuseof.com
6 Features You Should Enable on a New MacBook for School or Work
Macs are pretty decent workstations, thanks to their power, sleekness, and security. If you just decided to buy one for school or work, then you made the right decision. While in its default settings, your Mac still offers a good range of features and versatility. However, you can still squeeze more out of it by enabling some other not-so-obvious features.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Confirmation Dialog Box in a Winforms Application
A confirmation dialog is a useful way to display messages to the user and request if they understand and accept the information. A common example of this is when a program asks the user if they accept terms and conditions. The user can either confirm the dialog, or exit. In a windows form application, you can create confirmation boxes programmatically using C#.
Comments / 0