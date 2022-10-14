This quintessential lakefront home is perfect for weekend fun or full time living. Light and bright with an open floor plan, loads of windows and vaulted ceilings. This home offers a striking lakefront living/dining area and large deck is just right for entertaining. Great kitchen with granite countertops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances all open to the dining and living room. The spacious master suite has his and her closets, walk-in shower and a jetted tub which is a perfect place to unwind after a day or fun on the water. And speaking of fun on the water, your concrete dock is not only a place to park your boat, but a great spot to sit and sip a few drinks and enjoy the scenery. As darkness closes in, enjoy the fire pit or move back up to the deck and create wonderful lake memories. Gentle driveway with hand-laid pavers. This delightful home is located in 6 Mile Cove in the beautiful Four Seasons community and affords full access to all Four Seasons amenities.

