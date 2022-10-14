Read full article on original website
Related
lakeexpo.com
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
lakeexpo.com
191 Stonebridge Lane, Sunrise Beach, MO 65079
This extraordinary estate provides the most luxurious of lakefront lifestyles at the lake. The oversized lot offers privacy with a gentle driveway and stunning main channel views. Over 195 ft. of water frontage set the stage for this custom home and the multitude of amenities that lie between its prestigious neighborhood. Main floor living has an open floor plan throughout the dining and living room with a gourmet kitchen that is ideal for any culinary enthusiast, featuring expansive granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom-built cabinets, and a large hidden pantry. With 6 bedrooms, 5 of which are suites, there is room for all of your guests. An abundance of features such as heated floors on the lower level, central vac, heated pool, a 3-car garage, a 4th garage off the cart path, and a 3-well dock with a boat, jet ski hoists & swim-up platform. Relax and enjoy sitting poolside or on the spacious covered deck with breathtaking water views at every turn. This is truly the pinnacle of lakefront living.
KOMU
Forecast: Near record lows as an October chill sets in mid-week
A few very chilly days are here mid-week before temps return to the 70s and possibly the 80s this weekend. Get ready for a VERY chilly day. Tuesday is starting in the middle 20s, near a record low. The record in Columbia is 25 degrees. Wind chills are in the 10s.
KOMU
Missouri River Relief hosts last large scale clean-up of the year
Jefferson City - The Missouri River Relief hosted its fourth clean-up this year in Jefferson City. Organizers camped out along the river since Wednesday to prepare for Saturday. The four-day preparation gives time to crew members to plan and organize for the big clean-up day. According to Operation Manager Kevin...
abc17news.com
Mexico man thrown from truck in Audrain crash
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) A man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his truck Monday morning in Audrain County on Highway 54 west of Route HH. Bobby Norris, 46, was driven to University Hospital by ambulance after his 1999 Dodge Dakota ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and MoDOT sign, and overturned. Norris was ejected from the vehicle.
KOMU
Farming equipment fire destroys house, farm in Pettis County
PETTIS COUNTY — An accidental farming equipment fire destroyed one house and nearly 30 acres of farmland Friday. According to a Facebook post from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement as it was being used. The operator was able to dismount and attempted to extinguish the fire, but due to wind conditions and dry vegetation, the fire spread quickly.
KOMU
Columbia City Council approves new overnight warming center at Columbia church
COLUMBIA − Columbia City Council discussed a resolution Monday night to add overnight warming center services to its agreement with Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church (WBUMC) due to limitations at the Wabash Bus Station. City Council later voted and passed the agreement with WBUMC. "I’m really excited because Wabash...
Fire destroys home in Pettis County
Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)
Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
KOMU
Man seriously injured after truck overturns on Highway 54
AUDRAIN COUNTY − A Mexico man was seriously injured after he was thrown out of a truck while driving on U.S. Highway 54 Monday morning. Bobby Norris, 46, was driving west on Highway 54, near Route HH, around 6:35 a.m., when his truck ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and a traffic sign, and then overturned.
Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested after spotted driving stolen vehicle in Audrain County
A Columbia man is arrested after he’s spotted in a stolen vehicle in Audrain County. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol on Highway 54 Sunday night spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Columbia. The deputy stopped the vehicle and asked the driver, identified as Chivas Brown, 38, of Columbia, how he came into possession of the vehicle. Brown allegedly told the deputy it was his ex-girlfriend’s. Authorities say the vehicle was stolen as part of a domestic violence incident in which Brown was the suspect.
lakeexpo.com
310 Austin Circle, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049
This quintessential lakefront home is perfect for weekend fun or full time living. Light and bright with an open floor plan, loads of windows and vaulted ceilings. This home offers a striking lakefront living/dining area and large deck is just right for entertaining. Great kitchen with granite countertops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances all open to the dining and living room. The spacious master suite has his and her closets, walk-in shower and a jetted tub which is a perfect place to unwind after a day or fun on the water. And speaking of fun on the water, your concrete dock is not only a place to park your boat, but a great spot to sit and sip a few drinks and enjoy the scenery. As darkness closes in, enjoy the fire pit or move back up to the deck and create wonderful lake memories. Gentle driveway with hand-laid pavers. This delightful home is located in 6 Mile Cove in the beautiful Four Seasons community and affords full access to all Four Seasons amenities.
KOMU
Columbia to host monkeypox vaccination clinics
COLUMBIA — In response to the confirmation of monkeypox cases in Boone County, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host four separate vaccination clinics throughout the rest of October. The first clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Arch and Column Pub, located...
KRMS Radio
Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County
For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
KOMU
Go COMO bus service begins at noon Saturday due to homecoming parade
COLUMBIA - Go COMO staff wants transit users to be aware of the temporary changes as Columbia welcomes visitors for MU's homecoming events Saturday. The homecoming parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade route uses Hitt Street, East Broadway and finishes on South Fifth Street. Due to the parade, regular bus routes will have a delayed start, at noon, according to a press release.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
KOMU
More than 500 people walk in Suicide Prevention Walk in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) hosted a walk at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday afternoon. 505 people registered to participate in the walk on 47 teams. The organization raised $31,180 out of a goal of $40,000. Half of the money raised goes to the national AFSP...
KOMU
Jefferson City Council discusses demolition of historic Capitol Avenue buildings
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Council met Monday night to discuss structural assessments and proposed demolition of 11 properties on or around the historic Capitol Avenue. The council also approved the fiscal year 2023 budget. The council discussed two potential paths forward: renovation or demolition. The discussion began...
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
Comments / 0