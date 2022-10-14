Read full article on original website
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
NE Iowa Farmers Team Up With Exile Brewing For New Beer
What do farmers and brewers in Iowa have in common? Well, they are both parts of the mission that is set to clean our state’s waterways!. Exile Brewing Company teamed up with Iowa Ag Water Alliance to make a new beer that is made of all-Iowa ingredients. The Born Here, Brewed Here Vol 1 Rye IPA uses Iowa ingredients grown in our neck of the woods.
An Iowa Hero and His Team Have Completed Their Mission
An Iowa hero has made many various trips across the United States to help people in need. Willie Ray Fairley is the owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids and he and his team have helped provide food to those in Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Rep. Ashley Hinson Hospitalized in Cedar Rapids
A televised debate in Iowa's second congressional district has been canceled after U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson was admitted to a Cedar Rapids hospital. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Hinson's chief of staff issued a statement saying that "Congresswoman Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital...where she is being treated for a kidney infection." In an update on Monday afternoon, Hinson was said to be feeling better but would remain hospitalized overnight.
Eastern Iowa Trick-or Treat Times 2022 [LIST]
There are many Halloween-related events happening the rest of this month, from area haunted houses you can visit, to the return of the Cedar Rapids Halloween parade. For many, the good old-fashioned trick-or-treating tradition is still King, and we have seen several Eastern Iowa communities announce designated hours for that to take place as we approach "All Hallow's Eve".
Large Machinery Accident Claims Life Of Local Iowa Farmer
It seems that lately there have been a lot of farming accidents popping up as more farmers are out in the field with heavy equipment. We have seen an increase in tractor-vehicle collisions and even tractor rollovers that have seriously injured or even claimed the life of a farmer. Unfortunately,...
Endangered Insect Found in Dubuque
When the creators of “Mowing to Monarchs” (M2M) developed the program, their goal was to provide native habitat for the beloved monarch butterfly, whose numbers are plummeting. But now, these prairie plantings all around Dubuque have proven to support another endangered insect:. According to a news release, the...
Waterloo Restaurant Makes Plans To Downsize
A Waterloo restaurant is shaking things up a bit. Last week, the staff for a Waterloo eatery announced some big changes would be coming their way this month. On October 14th, the team behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Currently located at...
Waterloo Set To Become Iowa’s Next “Smart City”
Waterloo joins five other cities as they take the next step in technological advancements. The Honeywell Smart City Accelerator Program is providing multiple cities throughout the United States with the resources they need to become "smart cities." This means that the city of Waterloo will be working closely with Honeywell and Accelerator to create initiatives that will target key factors that will improve the quality of life for city residents.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Department of Agriculture Requests Help From Farmers In Tracking Asian Copperleaf Spread
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is seeking help from Iowans in monitoring the spread of an invasive plant. Asian copperleaf was first detected in 2016 in Black Hawk County, and state officials recently confirmed the noxious weed had been identified in neighboring Grundy County. Asian copperleaf is a member of the spurge family but lacks the milky sap standard among its relatives. To date, most plants found in Iowa were less than 18 inches in height with 2”-3” serrated leaves. The primary distinguishing characteristic of Asian copperleaf is the bracts located beneath its flowers, similar to Virginia copperleaf and three-seeded mercury. Plants typically emerge later in the growing season and remain under the crop canopy, making them difficult to detect before harvest. Farmers and other professionals in the agriculture industry are asked to watch for suspected infestations and to contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture to help determine the risk it poses.
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
iheart.com
Man Killed in Crash Near Atkins in Eastern Iowa
(Atkins, IA) -- The Linn County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday nights crash. Timothy Hildenbrand, 60, of Cedar Rapids was driving his truck east on Highway 30 near Linn/Benton Road when he entered the median and crossed over the westbound lanes. The truck hit a grain bin just north of the road.
Have You Seen this Hidden Bar in Eastern Iowa? [PHOTOS]
I was spending some time in Cedar Rapids over the weekend to celebrate a friend's birthday and we kind of stumbled into what might be the coolest hidden bar I've ever been to. Have you ever seen the show, Mad Men?. It stars Jon Hamm who plays Don Draper, a...
From Selling Cars To Selling Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloin
This week, we explored two of the top five pork tenderloins in the state that happened to be located out here in northeast Iowa. On Friday, to mark the halfway point of #Porktober22, the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced its official Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. But...
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
KCRG.com
One dead in single-vehicle crash in rural Linn County Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a pickup truck died in a crash after officials said the vehicle hit a grain bin Monday night just west of Cedar Rapids. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the single-vehicle crash happened at Highway 30 and Linn Benton Road at about 11:18 p.m. Monday.
KCRG.com
Minnesota woman intentionally causes car accident in Dubuque; claims it was to entice human traffickers
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 15th, Dubuque Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of a car accident. Officers arrived on scene to find a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan belonging to 42-year-old Joanna Hanson had struck a 2016 Kia Sorento, causing $7000 worth of damage. The Sorento was pushed into a 2003 Pontiac Vibe causing an additional $500 worth of damage. The Vibe was then pushed into a 2004 Honda Accord causing another $500 worth of damage.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Rides Again In Iowa in 2022
For the first time in three years, one of the most spectacular Christmas attractions is set to return to Iowa this holiday when the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns. We get it, it's not even Halloween yet, but it's never early to start thinking about the season of joy because we ALL need some of that this year. According to KWQC,
KCRG.com
Motorcycle fire at Edgewood & Ellis intersection in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews responded after a motorcycle caught fire at the Edgewood Rd and Ellis Blvd NW intersection on Friday. The northbound lanes of Edgewood were blocked off while crews extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The roads opened back up at approximately 6: 42...
KCRG.com
Occupants displaced after Cedar Rapids structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was dispatched to 1512 Wheatland Court SW for a structure fire after receiving a report of smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. When crews arrived they found heavy fire expanding into...
