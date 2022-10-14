ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York

There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
It’s All Gravy! Eat the Best Poutine in the Capital Region at These 13 Spots

Put fries, gravy and cheese together in a bowl. That's a dish that I could eat every day for the rest of my life if I could, and it's called poutine. Though the term poutine was popularized in Canada, the concept of "put everything on top of a bed of fries" is popular everywhere, including the Capital Region. A number of restaurants in Upstate New York have adopted the Canadian cuisine and added it to their menu, leaving hungry locals with no shortage of options for great poutine.
ALBANY, NY
Awesome and Terrifying: How New York Radio Towers are Maintained

A critical question has finally been answered for curious minds in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos show an amazing and daring journey to the top of a New York mountaintop for radio tower maintenance. Radio Towers in the Hudson Valley, NY. On both sides of the Hudson River, giant radio...
Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town

One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
LAKE PLACID, NY
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York

The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
Seriously? There’s NO WAY This is New York’s Most Popular Halloween Movie

New "research" has revealed the most popular Halloween movies by state, and we have to admit, it's left us scratching our heads over New York's selection. The website Wishlisted first published the findings, getting their data from both Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends. And you'll have to excuse me, but I'm skeptical of their findings. I have no proof, mind you, that these results have been fudged with, but one thing that immediately jumps out at me is the lack of repeat titles.
COLORADO STATE
New Yorkers are Lying on Their Job Resumes, and Here’s How Often They Do

As you're preparing to apply for a new job, have you ever stretched the truth on your resume?. Maybe you have, and maybe you haven't, but no matter how you slice it, a number of people across the country have told a white lie in order to bring their resume or CV together. It may be a position of more esteem at your former company, or a responsibility that you didn't actually have, or even a job at a company at which you never even worked a day.
3 For 3: Another Upstate New York Forecast Says Colder Than Average Winter

Winter 2022-23 weather outlooks have been consistently calling for a colder-than-average season ahead. Usually, this time of year when we are hearing and reading predictions for the winter months, we will hear some varying opinions. One will say colder and snowier than normal, another will say it will be mild, and then we have the "typical Upstate NY" winter prediction. In these instances, one is always right!
How Did A WV Man Con An Upstate New York Gun Buyback Out Of $21k?

There’s been a recent push, both in New York and federally, to stop the spread of so-called ghost guns. A ghost gun is essentially a “do it yourself” firearm: users buy individual gun parts with no serial number and assemble them at home. The fear behind ghost guns is they are essentially untraceable when used to commit a crime.
UTICA, NY
Bethlehem Little League Hits A Home Run For Halloween

The baseball fields at Magee Park in Delmar are usually hopping late into October with as much Little League fall baseball as they can fit in before the ground hardens from the cold temperatures. One cool event, that is in its second year, puts the spirit of the league's enthusiastic players into one last fun Halloween party. Saturday October 29th, Tri Village Little League will host a "Trunk or Treat". Over two dozen cars will be decorated in Halloween style with volunteers in costume.
BETHLEHEM, NY
COVID Still Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 12 Upstate New York Counties

COIVD continues to bubble up as more Upstate New York counties receive the "high" COVID community-level designation. You have to imagine that the CDC monitoring of country COVID levels will be part of the new normal as we live with the ups and downs of all illnesses in the colder months.
