7 Chrome Extensions for Messaging and Email Templates
Nothing makes sending emails and messages more tedious than having to repeat the same statement over and over again. Not only does it take up your time, but it also takes out the enjoyment of interacting with people and collaborating on projects. Fortunately, you don't have to continue to bore...
How to Save Data to a CSV File in a C# Application
Saving data to a file can be a very powerful technique when it comes to data analysis or reporting. If you are creating a C# application, you can create CSV files to save your data in. CSV files are text files that you can store values in. You can separate...
5 Free Online PDF Editors That Keep Your Files Secure and Private
The PDF file format has become the go-to choice for important documents. Often, you'll need to fill them out, edit or modify their contents, or even create your PDFs. Given the sensitive and confidential data that's often in these files, consider these online PDF editors that don't send any of your data to their servers, keeping your PDF secure and private.
What Is Crimeware and Is It the Same as Malware?
Cybercriminals constantly develop new methods through which they can steal your precious data and financial holdings. The continued use of harmful programs to carry out cybercrime has given way to the term "crimeware". So, what is crimeware, how dangerous is it, and is it the same as malware?. What Is...
How to Consume GraphQL API Endpoints in Go
Graph Query Language (GraphQL) is a language and specification for interacting with GraphQL APIs, an HTTP-based client-server architecture for communication across the web. Facebook released GraphQL as an alternative to the REST architectural standard. GraphQL addresses most of the issues with REST in a stateless and cacheable manner. It provides a simple and intuitive syntax that describes the expected output(s) or input(s), and the API relays the data matching the request.
How to Create a LinkedIn Page for Your Business
LinkedIn Pages allow you to create a detailed profile for your business or organization. You can showcase your brand, services, products, and available employment opportunities without having to use your personal profile. In this article, we’ll show you how to create a new LinkedIn Page, optimize it and how it...
How to Disable Feedback Notifications on Windows 10 & 11
Windows devices offer a feedback notification feature that allows you to provide feedback to Microsoft about the operating system. Although this is a useful feature for reporting problems with your computer, you might find it annoying and prefer not to have it. If you're not interested in Microsoft's feedback program,...
How to Fix the "Feature Name Microsoft-Hyper-V Is Unknown" 0x800f080c Error
Your Windows 10 and 11 running systems come with an optional virtualization tool, Hyper-V. If you want, you can enable it using a DISM command in PowerShell and Command Prompt. However, the command to enable Hyper-V sometimes can return the "A Windows features name was not recognized" or the "Feature...
What Is the Discord Name and Shame Scam? How to Avoid It
Did one of your Discord friends send you a message shaming you for inappropriate behavior with a girl and saying that his friendship with you is over? The text message may include a link to a server where he states that your secrets are exposed and directs you there to clarify your position.
How to Create Desktop Shortcuts That Change the Screen Resolution in Windows 11
Lowering the screen resolution can improve frame rates in games. Some players like to adjust the resolution for certain games to boost their FPS (frames-per-second) rates. Games may not look as good, but some play better at lower resolutions. That’s one reason some users need to regularly change the resolution...
How to Create CAPTCHA Using Python
Introduced in the early 2000s, CAPTCHAs have annoyed users for decades now. From finding images of a bus to entering a weird sequence of letters or solving math problems, there are many ways sites ask you to prove you’re not a robot. But have you ever wondered how CAPTCHA...
The 4 Best Timer Apps for Windows
Timer apps are great for tracking how much time you spend on a particular task or blocking out time as you get through your to-do list. This helps you avoid distractions that can lead you off course and allows you to focus on the job at hand. Moreover, you can hold yourself accountable if you spend more time on a particular task than you should.
The 11 Best Features in the Windows 11 22H2 Update
Windows 11 22H2, released in September 2022, is the first major update to the Microsoft operating system. It adds several new features, updates existing features, and provides fixes for some annoying problems with the OS. Here are the features everyone who updates to Windows 11 22H2 should check out and...
Co-CEO of SKorean chat app steps down over service outage
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A top executive of South Korea’s largest mobile chat app, Kakao, stepped down on Wednesday over a widespread service outage that triggered an outpouring of complaints in a country that is heavily reliant on such technology. Namkoong Whon, who became Kakao’s co-CEO in March, said he will resign to focus on his role as the leader of the company’s emergency task force for solving the technical problems exposed by the outage, which was caused by a fire at a data center near Seoul on Saturday. The fire initially paralyzed most of Kakao’s services, causing huge disruption in a country where millions of people rely on the apps to chat with friends, wire money, and hail taxis. Critics say the severity of the outage and Kakao’s slow recovery efforts highlighted the company’s poor backup systems and its overreliance on outsourced servers. Kakao said most of its services were operating normally as of Wednesday morning. SK C&C, which hosts Kakao’s servers at its data center in Pangyo, reportedly resumed providing full levels of electricity to those servers earlier on Wednesday after restoring the damaged systems.
Is Twitch Buffering on Chrome for Windows? Try These 9 Fixes
Nothing's more frustrating than watching your favorite Twitch stream buffer on Google Chrome. Even with the best connection by your side, you'll continue to encounter occasional hitches and buffering issues. If Twitch is buffering on Google Chrome for Windows, then this is the place where you need to be. In...
Can You Mine Crypto On Apple M1 or M2 Silicon?
If you've ever looked into crypto mining, you're probably aware of how expensive it can be. Buying specialized hardware to mine cryptocurrency can be incredibly expensive and often puts people off the venture altogether. But you can cut down costs using your pre-existing computer to mine. So, can you mine...
How to Change Windows 11’s Boot Animation
There was much speculation Microsoft would release a Windows 10X build, which had a progressive ring boot animation. That animation is an alternative to the dotted ring you see during Windows 11’s boot sequence. However, the big M has scrapped 10X. Nevertheless, Microsoft’s latest desktop OS has retained some...
How to Add and Use the Google Tasks Widget on Android
Most widgets are extensions of apps for your Android home screen that either provide helpful information at a glance or offer an easy way to open an app to a specific section. On Android, Google Tasks manages to build on these basic functions. You can use almost all the features that the app provides directly on the widget. Keep reading to find out why using the Tasks widget is more helpful than you’d think.
How to Create a Confirmation Dialog Box in a Winforms Application
A confirmation dialog is a useful way to display messages to the user and request if they understand and accept the information. A common example of this is when a program asks the user if they accept terms and conditions. The user can either confirm the dialog, or exit. In a windows form application, you can create confirmation boxes programmatically using C#.
What Is TikTok Now?
TikTok is a social media app that is constantly updating and changing. TikTok Now was launched in September 2022, and has since become another popular feature of the platform that promotes authenticity and being in the moment. If you use TikTok often, you may have noticed the lightning bolt icon...
