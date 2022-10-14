ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Announce They’re Having A Baby Boy

By Marsha Badger
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWTn4_0iZN3Cif00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dpdrz_0iZN3Cif00

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


Over the last couple of months, we’ve documented Jhene Aiko’s growing baby bump. Now we’re happy to announce that the pint-sized singer and her boyfriend, Big Sean, will welcome a baby boy to their family. In a clip captured by Hollywood Unlocked, the couple announced the gender of their baby during last night’s show.

As Aiko and Sean wrapped up a song together on stage, the rapper says over the mic, “L.A., make some noise.” Aiko chimes in, “Make some noise for our baby boy!” Sean then walks over to her, cradles her stomach and says, “Make some noise for our baby boy!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

The crowd screamed with joy and approval while Sean finished the song. This is the rapper’s first child, and Aiko’s second. The W.A.Y.S. singer has a daughter with O’Ryan Browder, Omarion’s younger brother.

Aiko and Sean have been dating since since 2016. In an interview with Billboard , the rapper discussed is relationship with the singer saying, “Jhené is more than just a friend. I don’t know how else to describe it — me and her are just cool like that. I love her and I know she loves me. I was down to make that commitment — something that will last and be different from the rest.”

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

DON’T MISS…

Jhene Aiko Serves Y2K Maternity Fashion In Her Latest Music Video Shoot

Jhene Aiko And Big Sean Share An Image From Their Maternity Shoot, And It’s Adorable

12 Times Jhene Aiko Gave Us Fashion Killa Vibes On The Red Carpet

Big Sean’s Black Hair Magic Post Is The Ultimate Thirst Trap

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
howafrica.com

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle

American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
NBA
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite.”
HIP HOP
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy