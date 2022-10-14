ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

Power Is Out In Parts Of Toronto & Here's Which Areas Are Impacted

UPDATE: According to Toronto Hydro and Hydro One, all power has been restored, and "crews have determined animal contact caused a trip at one of our stations in Toronto's east end." Parts of Toronto are currently experiencing a power outage and crews are working to restore it. Hydro One tweeted...
Narcity

A Woman Was Arrested & Charged After 'Multiple Fires' Were Set On Bathurst Street

Toronto Police arrested and charged a woman with arson after allegedly setting multiple locations on fire on Sunday morning. The Toronto Police Services (TPS) responded to calls regarding "multiple fires" on Bathurst Street, south of Sheppard Avenue West, at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 16. The police reported in a...
Narcity

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Down Tomorrow & Here's Where The Bargains Are

Ontario gas prices are on track to record another worthwhile decrease on Wednesday, with most regions set to dip to their lowest prices in weeks. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, prices will fall by 3 cents on Wednesday, leaving pumps at 160.9 cents per litre for most of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.

Comments / 0

Community Policy