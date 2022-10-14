Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Power Is Out In Parts Of Toronto & Here's Which Areas Are Impacted
UPDATE: According to Toronto Hydro and Hydro One, all power has been restored, and "crews have determined animal contact caused a trip at one of our stations in Toronto's east end." Parts of Toronto are currently experiencing a power outage and crews are working to restore it. Hydro One tweeted...
Narcity
This $12M Condo For Sale In Toronto Looks Ritzier Than Harvey Specter's Apartment (PHOTOS)
Have you ever watched Suits and hoped to own a place like Harvey Specter's apartment in Toronto? Well, now might be your chance, if you've got millions of dollars saved up, of course. A condo on the 56th floor located at 180 University Avenue in downtown Toronto is on sale,...
Narcity
An RCMP Officer Is Dead After Being Stabbed In The Line Of Duty At A BC Homeless Camp
A police officer in B.C. was fatally stabbed while responding to a call at a park in Burnaby earlier today. Sources reportedly told Global News that a female officer had been in the area to assist bylaw officers with a call at a homeless encampment at Broadview Park. Burnaby RCMP...
Narcity
A Woman Was Arrested & Charged After 'Multiple Fires' Were Set On Bathurst Street
Toronto Police arrested and charged a woman with arson after allegedly setting multiple locations on fire on Sunday morning. The Toronto Police Services (TPS) responded to calls regarding "multiple fires" on Bathurst Street, south of Sheppard Avenue West, at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 16. The police reported in a...
Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Go Down Tomorrow & Here's Where The Bargains Are
Ontario gas prices are on track to record another worthwhile decrease on Wednesday, with most regions set to dip to their lowest prices in weeks. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, prices will fall by 3 cents on Wednesday, leaving pumps at 160.9 cents per litre for most of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Ottawa, Windsor, and Niagara.
Comments / 0