Hyundai and Kia Will Lose $2 Billion on Fixing Bad Engines This Quarter
Hyundai’s offsetting much of its earnings with engine repairs, Honda dealers are shaking in their boots because somebody said “direct sales,” and we all just want Nissan and Renault to work this out. All that and more in Tuesday’s Morning Shift for October 18, 2022. 1st...
Tesla Reportedly Shifting Battery Production from Germany to Texas
In a move that suggests there’s even more trouble at Tesla’s German factory than previously reported, the electric automaker appears to be taking a step back and shifting its focus to its Austin, Texas facility. A report from Handelsblatt first covered by Electrek says problems with battery production have led Tesla to begin moving manufacturing equipment out of Germany and into Texas.
What's the Worst Example of Automotive Badge Engineering?
Like plenty of things invented in the 20th century, badge engineering was awful but I kind of miss it. Car companies — typically American, but not exclusively so, as the image above indicates — would take a vehicle from their arsenal, make minor visual tweaks, and sell it under a completely different make and model. Sometimes that would result in more premium features, like leather seating, for example. Other times it would be the exact same damn car. In either case, nobody was ever really fooled. Today, we’re polling the room for the worst badge-engineered cars in the history of the industry.
BMW Boss Says Manual Transmissions Will Be Available in M Models Until 2030
BMW recently revealed the all-new, second-generation M2, and one of the biggest highlights is the fact that it will offer a manual transmission. That’s no fluke — in a recent interview, the boss of BMW’s M division says the stick-shift will be around for some time to come. Rejoice!
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Production Car: This Is It
As major automakers transition to EVs, they generally take one of two approaches: put customers at ease by adding an electric powertrain to a familiar model, or attempt to entice buyers with a radically unique experience. Cadillac has finally unveiled the long-awaited Celestiq ultra-luxury fastback sedan, and I think it’s safe to say, the company is taking the latter approach.
Attorney Asks Governor Newsom, State of California to Sue Hyundai and Kia Over Ongoing Vehicle Thefts
Hyundai and Kia owners are not happy. Owners in recent months have faced ongoing threats or unfortunate successes of having their vehicles stolen due to Hyundai’s lack of installing engine immobilizers. Then the Kia Boys entered the picture, with a video demonstrating just how easy it was to steal those vehicles making the rounds online. When Hyundai presented a poor solution that would cost owners a significant chunk of change, vehicle owners banded together to take on the automaker in a lawsuit. And today, the firm behind the lawsuit, California-based MLC Attorneys at Law, is asking the State to get involved.
How Hubris Killed the United States Grand Prix at Riverside
Let’s say you came from out of state and wanted to host a pretty massive event at a venue that already has an established and dedicated local fanbase. It would perhaps make sense to treat that venue with ample respect — to assume, perhaps, that your event would not outshine all the other events and to act accordingly. Well, when Formula 1 came to California’s Riverside International Raceway, it did so with a massive ego that almost immediately came back to haunt the series.
Thank Recession Fears for Lower Gas Prices
We’ve won the war, but at what cost? Gas prices are finally on the downward trend again after a brief price rebound, but it’s not for the sake of prices coming down indefinitely. Rather, demand for gas is down because of recession fears. Because of this, the average price of a gallon of gas now sits at $3.87, according to AAA.
Arkansas Shop Builds the Modern GMC Jimmy We Wish We Could Have
It’s almost an understatement to say off-road SUVs are all the rage these days. And it’s not just the Jeep Wrangler that’s a hot commodity, either. Demand for off-roaders is so high that Subaru added the Wilderness trim to several of its models, Ford was able to justify bringing back the Bronco, and even the ancient Toyota 4Runner consistently sells above sticker. But has GMC brought back the Jimmy to capture its own piece of that segment? No, it has not.
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Drops Price, Adds All-Wheel Drive
It’s a big day for the Toyota Corolla Hybrid. Not only will the company now offer all-wheel drive on the model, there are now also five trim levels and a lower starting price. Oh, and it’s got even more power than before. None of that is to mention a general refresh the car is undergoing for the 2023 model year on the inside and outside.
A New 'Twister' is in the Works, But the Original is Still the Greatest Car Commercial of all Time
Twister has long been one of my favorite movies of all time, and a 26 year hiatus, but franchise is coming back. Gizmodo reports a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster (and the first movie I ever purchased myself in 1999) is in the works. Producer Steve Spielberg apparently “flipped” over the new script, and I’m sure I will too. The name of this movie could be the best part about it. It’s called Twisters. How great is that.
2022 Rebelle Rally Stage Seven: Decision Day at the Imperial Sand Dunes
The Imperial Sand Dunes in the southeast corner of California is one of the most breathtaking places on Earth. The remote location has been used as a backdrop in many iconic films, from Lawrence of Arabia to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. It also happens to be where the final stages of the Rebelle Rally take place.
Hoonigan Teases Its All-Electric Electrikhana Film Along With Its Hoonitron Deep Dive
If you’re into cars, you probably like Ken Block’s Gymkhana videos, where he takes some utterly bananas automobile and skids it through a bunch of weird obstacles in clouds of tire smoke and glory with its vastly overpowered engine howling. But, like, what if there was no engine?
Lyft Raises Service Fee to Pass Higher Insurance Costs onto Customers
Lyft is raising its service fee for riders in the U.S. in an effort to make up for higher insurance costs the company is facing. A spokesperson for Lyft told Reuters that the increase will be an average of less than 50 cents per trip nationally. “Lyft is facing insurance...
The Specialized Turbo Creo SL Is a Nearly Perfect Electric Road Bike
Most electric bikes that you see on the street are set up for commuters and delivery riders. They’re heavy, with wide tires to soak up bumps, and come decked out with fenders and luggage racks. Bikes like this are great if you want to leave the car at home and take an electrically-assisted ride.
Moke Returns to U.S. with Highway-Legal EV for Anyone After a Terrifying Commute
Are you waiting for the perfect car to come along before making the switch to EVs? Well I’ve got good news for you as British automaker Moke International is finally returning to the U.S. with a fully highway-legal electric golf cart/off-roader/buggy/thing. For anyone not in the know, the Moke...
Ford Recalls F-150 and Bronco Sport for Flickering Parking Lights
Remember in Point Break, the scene where the cast is all playing beach football with only the light from their cars illuminating the sand? Apparently, the curmudgeons over at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have decided that sports by headlight are fine, but trying to host a vehicle-illuminated rave is just a bridge too far. At least, that’s what NHTSA is implying with its latest lighting recall for the Ford F-150 and Bronco Sport.
Carvana Is Suing Michigan Over the State Banning it From Selling Cars
Online car dealer Carvana will fight to regain its license to operate in Michigan, Cybertruck bodies have been spotted at the Tesla factory in Texas and tanker insurance is hitting Exxon’s oil operations in Russia. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday October 5th, 2022. 1st...
2023 Toyota GR Corolla: How Would You Configure Yours?
Toyota has finally launched the online configurator for its hotly anticipated hot-hatch GR Corolla. It’s the best way to daydream about a car most of us won’t possibly be able to afford (because of dealer markups). There are unsurprisingly very few options available for the GR Corolla outside...
This Pontiac V8-Swapped Porsche 911 is a Blasphemous Creation of Possible Genius
Depending on when you read this, you can either buy or just missed the opportunity to buy a 2002 Porsche 911 with an engine-swap from a Pontiac G8 GT. It’s currently listed on Cars and Bids, and, at the time of writing, is priced at a surprisingly reasonable $19,000. Not bad for a 911 if you don’t mind taking on the risk of buying someone else’s project.
