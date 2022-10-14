Read full article on original website
Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lily Estes, a missing 11-year-old from Gaithersburg. Estes was last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Blvd. Estes is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown curly hair that she may be wearing in a bun. She has brown eyes and braces. She was last seen wearing a navy zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo, peach sweatpants and pink Crocs. The post Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in Gaithersburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Silver alert issued for couple reported missing in Bethesda
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda. Randrianarison is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 141 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark red cap with an American flag and eagle emblem, gray sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and tan sandals. Rajaonarison is 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She The post Silver alert issued for couple reported missing in Bethesda appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Found Fatally Near Southern Baltimore Park By Shooter At Large: Police
A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, police announced. Shortly after 5 p.m., members of the Baltimore Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard in the city to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located...
fox5dc.com
Car stolen, crashed with baby in back seat in Northeast DC; 14-year-old suspect arrested
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 14-year-old female has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a baby inside and crashing the car in Northeast D.C. According to the police report, the victim stopped her car in the 3200 block of Dubois Pl SE with her baby in the backseat.
34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 34-year-old man was shot last night in Southwest Baltimore. At 10:24 the Baltimore PD responded to the Unit Block of North Kossuth Street for the report of a shooting. The police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators learned that the victim was shot on the 3600 Block of West Caton Avenue. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police In Maryland ID 14-Year-Old Found With Fatal Bullet Wound At Frederick Apartment
Police are investigating in Maryland after a teenager was found shot and killed in Frederick County, according to officials. Kaimani Andre Dove, 14, was found by members of the Frederick Police Department shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive in Frederick, investigators say.
foxbaltimore.com
VIDEO: $8,000 reward offered in search for 2020 light rail stop murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released new video in connection with a brutal murder at a light rail stop two years ago and announced an $8,000 reward for finding the gunman. Detectives say they are releasing the video now at the request of the victim's family. The shooting...
Waldorf Woman Dead After Crash On Indian Head Highway
A young Waldorf woman is dead after striking a light pole in Accokeek, authorities say. Tiffanie Bunch, 33, was rushed to the hospital after the collision that occurred around 3 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road, according to Prince George's County police.
Elderly Man Dead After Horrific Four-Vehicle Crash In Oxon Hill
An elderly man is dead after a multiple vehicle collision in Oxon Hill over the weekend, authorities say. James Charles Johnson, 86, was rushed to the hospital after getting into the crash around 2:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14 in the area of Livingston Road and Crisfield Drive, according to Prince George's County Police.
Burning Body Found Yesterday In Baltimore Being Investigated As Homicide
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a burning body found in the Eastern section of the city yesterday morning. Police responded to the 1000 Block of East 20th Street, and when they arrived the Fire Department was on the scene putting the fire out. Police found the remains of a man at the location. He was pronounced at the scene, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. This incident is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about the incident, please contact detectives The post Burning Body Found Yesterday In Baltimore Being Investigated As Homicide appeared first on Shore News Network.
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Teenager Shot To Death In Frederick
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting in Frederick over the weekend killed a teenager. On Saturday October 15, 2022, at around 10:30 AM Frederick Police responded to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 90 Waverley Drive. Police found 14-year-old Kaimani Andre Dove suffering from a gunshot...
D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of 40-year-old William Whittington Junior, of D.C. that took place on July 19th on the 400 Block of Burbank Street in Southeast, D.C. At 4:13 am on July 19th, police in DC responded to a report of a gunshot. There, they located Whittington suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene. 36-year-old Desmond Gaskin Junior of Maryland was arrested on Monday and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead
WASHINGTON, DC – Three people were shot, and at least one person has been reported dead in a Monday night shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C. Police responded to the area of the 1300 block of Congress Street, when they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and his status is unknown at this time. Another victim was rushed to the hospital, also in serious condition, according to D.C. Metro Police Department spokesperson Hugh Carew. The post Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing 81-Year-Old Woman
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Veronica Ifejuola Fadope, a missing 81-year-old woman from Silver Spring. Fadope was last seen on Friday, October 14, 2022 at approximately 9:30 a.m. leaving the 11100 block of...
Man wanted for rape at hotel in Fairfax County in custody
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 6:36 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department said the man wanted for rape was in custody. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released security images and video of a man they say raped a woman at Hawthorn Suites Hotel in the Vienna area on Oct. 1. The Fairfax County […]
‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore
Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found Sunday morning in East Baltimore. According to reports, neighbors complained of a “burning plastic smell” before the discovery was made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2wDBWCDPk0 Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 20th Street Sunday morning near the back of an empty lot […] The post ‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Two dead, one hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 9:29 a.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department said a second person died as a result of the shooting. Both people were men. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Reginald Cooper and 19-year-old Davonte Berkley, both of District Heights, MD. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were shot on Congress Street SE on […]
WJLA
Help find Jade! 14-year-old girl reported missing from Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from Southeast, D.C., MPD said. Jade Lewis was last seen Friday, Oct. 14 in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue, SE, MPD said. Lewis is described as 5-feet-4 and 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes...
Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case
BALITMORE, MD – It has been almost two months since Kahlil Akins was shot and killed in Baltimore on September 1st, but the Baltimore Police Department is not giving up on his case. Today, the department announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for his death. At around 10:26 pm on September 1st, Akins was found shot dead on the 2500 block of Collins avenue. Police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information for this case are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. The post Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? | Help police identify robbery suspect
The Baltimore Police Department is asking for your help identifying a robbery suspect. Police believe the suspect is relative to an ongoing Southwest District robbery investigation. Anyone knowing the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
