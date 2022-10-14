BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a burning body found in the Eastern section of the city yesterday morning. Police responded to the 1000 Block of East 20th Street, and when they arrived the Fire Department was on the scene putting the fire out. Police found the remains of a man at the location. He was pronounced at the scene, near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. This incident is being investigated by Homicide Detectives. If you have any information about the incident, please contact detectives The post Burning Body Found Yesterday In Baltimore Being Investigated As Homicide appeared first on Shore News Network.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO