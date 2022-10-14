ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 34-year-old man was shot last night in Southwest Baltimore. At 10:24 the Baltimore PD responded to the Unit Block of North Kossuth Street for the report of a shooting. The police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators learned that the victim was shot on the 3600 Block of West Caton Avenue. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 34-Year-Old Shot In The Hand in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

40-year-old woman shot and killed on Washington Boulevard Tuesday night

Baltimore, MD- Baltimore Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the area of 1500 Block of Washington Boulevard at around 5:02 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the Baltimore Police Department, at around 5:02 a.m., police officers responded to the 1500 Block of Washington Boulevard for a shots fired call. When police officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old woman who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was transported to a regional trauma center, where she was later pronounced deceased. The Baltimore Police Department is asking the public to contact them if they have any information The post 40-year-old woman shot and killed on Washington Boulevard Tuesday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in hand near Horseshoe Casino, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday morning near the Horseshoe Casino in South Baltimore, city police said. Around 10:30 a.m., the 30-year-old victim admitted himself to a hospital. He had been shot in the hand, police said. Detectives believe the man was shot during an argument in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman dies after shooting in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 40-year-old woman was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Violent Baltimore Weekend: Driver shot in face, 4 killed including man set on fire

BALTIMORE -- Police have yet to make an arrest in a brutal crime that was reported on Sunday morning. That is when they found a dead body that had been set on fire in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of East 20th Street near North Avenue and Greenmount Cemetery.  On Monday, all that remained at the spot where their body was discovered was some crime tape and the white sheet police used to conceal their body. A new CitiWatch crime camera monitors the block. The killing has rattled neighbors who have lived in the community for decades."I've been over here since...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Man In Custody On Rape Charge In Baltimore County, Police Say

A wanted rape suspect in Maryland has been apprehended following a months-long investigation into an alleged summer incident, according to police. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announced that Christopher Hutchinson, 30, has been charged with second-degree rape following an investigation into an incident reported on Sunday, July 24, officials announced.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

$55K Reward Offered For Arrest Of Dangerous Suspect Who Killed Jewish Father Working In DC

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is asking for the public's help locating several murder suspects wanted on separate homicide offenses. A $55,000 reward is being offered to find Avery Miller, 27, who is wanted after the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Metropolitan Police.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead

WASHINGTON, DC – Three people were shot, and at least one person has been reported dead in a Monday night shooting in Southeast Washington, D.C. Police responded to the area of the 1300 block of Congress Street, when they found three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second male victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and his status is unknown at this time. Another victim was rushed to the hospital, also in serious condition, according to D.C. Metro Police Department spokesperson Hugh Carew. The post Triple shooting in D.C. leaves one dead appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of 40-year-old William Whittington Junior, of D.C. that took place on July 19th on the 400 Block of Burbank Street in Southeast, D.C. At 4:13 am on July 19th, police in DC responded to a report of a gunshot. There, they located Whittington suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced at the scene. 36-year-old Desmond Gaskin Junior of Maryland was arrested on Monday and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. The post D.C. Police Arrest Murder Suspect Wanted For Killing 40-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

One shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified male was found by police officers with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night on South Monastery Avenue in the St. Josephs neighborhood of Baltimore. At around 10:48 pm, police arrived on scene to find the unidentified male. He was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. The post One shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A verbal altercation between two men escalated into a stabbing in Northwest D.C. Thursday afternoon. During the argument, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. He then left the scene. This incident happened at approximately 5:18 pm on the 3100 Block of 16th Street. The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 30-year-old Renard Richardson, of DC, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post D.C. Argument Results In Stabbing, Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

22-year-old man pleads guilty to murder in killing of Barry Ransom, Morgan student shot in Towson

BALTIMORE -- A 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of Barry Ransom, a Morgan State University student shot last year in the parking lot of The Shops at Kenilworth, the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office said.Kevin Sharp, a Towson resident, entered a guilty plea Monday morning in the case of the October 2021 shooting.In a statement, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said he hopes "that the excellent investigative job of the Baltimore County Police and preparation of the case by the Assistant State's Attorney's will send a clear message that outrageous acts such as these...
TOWSON, MD
