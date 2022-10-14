Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Robbery of Dollar Store
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Two Gunmen Rob Dollar Store Clerk Monday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road in Lincoln, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects both displaying handguns approached a male and a female employee and escorted them towards the cash register while demanding money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen entering a white sedan and fleeing the scene.
firststateupdate.com
Investigators: Newark Red Roof Inn Fire Tuesday Morning Was Arson, Arrest Made
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined that this morning’s building fire in Newark, DE was Arson, according to Delaware State Fire Marshal Chief Deputy Robert Fox. Fox said ihe Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark responded to the Red Roof Inn located at 1119...
fox29.com
Fire Marshal: Man arrested, charged after igniting a Delaware hotel room
NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office announced that they made an arrest after arson was determined to be the cause of a building fire in Newark on Tuesday. Fire officials say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of smoke inside the hotel.
Woman Intentionally Drove Car Into Teens During South Jersey Fight: Police
A woman was arrested after she drove her car into a crowd of teenagers during a fight at a South Jersey apartment complex, authorities said. The incident reportedly began with a fight between the driver, Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, and others at the Hollybush Apartments at 4:28 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, according to Glassboro police.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Victim in Dover Homicide
DOVER, Del - Police have released the name of a man who was shot to death early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street in Dover. Dover police identified the victim as Jesse Holley, 29, of Dover. Police said that just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100...
nccpdnews.com
Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Memorial Drive
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Tuesday (10/18), at approximately 9:30 a.m., patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Memorial Drive, east of Bizarre Drive, for a motor vehicle crash. The New Castle County Emergency Medical Services, Holloway Terrace and Minquadale...
Man Wanted In Connection With Bucks County Walmart Theft: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man in connection with a retail theft investigation. Warminster Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured, the department said in a public release. The man is sought in connection to a theft at the Walmart on East...
Woman charged with attempted murder said she intentionally ran down 3 kids, cops say
A woman charged with attempted murder told police she intentionally ran down three children while fleeing from a melee at a Gloucester County apartment complex on Monday, according to court documents. Mikayla A. Rodriguez-Green, 22, of Pilesgrove Township, is jailed on three counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault...
WBOC
Delaware DOC Arrests Two Following Contraband Investigation
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction on Tuesday announced the arrests of two people in connection with an attempt to deliver illegal narcotics to an inmate at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown. Through proactive intelligence gathering measures, SCI investigators said they gathered evidence of a conspiracy between an...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover police seek shooter after Sunday morning gun death
A 29-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Dover, and police are looking for whoever shot him. Officers found the victim when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street around 1:15 a.m., police said. He'd been shot in...
17-year-old arrested with loaded gun near Glen Burnie High School
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police arrested a 17-year-old who had a loaded gun while walking near Glen Burnie High School on Monday. At around 3:20 pm., the school resource officers approached the subject, who was walking with another male, and conducted a search. One loaded gun was found, and the teen was arrested. ” At this time, the reasons for the suspect having the gun or any possible motives are unknown. The second individual was unarmed and released from the scene,” the Anne Arundel Police Department reported. The post 17-year-old arrested with loaded gun near Glen Burnie High School appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lindenwold police issue amber alert for missing 14-year-old last entering SUV with out of state tags
LINDENWOLD, NJ – The Lindenwold Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in attempting to locate Trinity Martinelli. Trinity Martinelli (14 years old female) was reported missing on 10/16/2022. Trinity was last seen at the 700 Block of Myrtle Avenue (Lindenwold, NJ) on 10/16/2022 at approximately 2:15 pm entering a dark blue or black SUV with an unknown Pennsylvania license plate. Trinity was last seen wearing a blue/gray tank top and a black Nike exercise short. She is approximately 5’6″ tall, 140 pounds, and currently has shoulder length rose pink hair color. Attached is a recent photo of Trinity. The post Lindenwold police issue amber alert for missing 14-year-old last entering SUV with out of state tags appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Sussex Co. prison inmate, New Castle woman charged following prison contraband investigation
An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Two dead in violent crash on Memorial Drive
Two people are reportedly dead, and one seriously injured, after a head-on crash on Memorial Drive on Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. between Route 9 and Bizarre Drive in the westbound lane of Memorial Drive. It appeared one of the vehicles involved was on the wrong side of the road.
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware State Police charged Newark man with 5th DUI
A Newark man police say was charged with his 5th DUI offense is now behind bars. 60-year-old Marc Lynam ran his unregistered car into a ditch off Sunset Lake Road near Reybold Road minutes before before 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, Delaware State Police said. Before he lost control of the...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Young Man Shot Dead In Dover Early Sunday
The Dover Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning on South Bradford Street, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 1:12 Sunday morning when a caller reported a shooting in the 100 block of South Bradford Street in Dover. Upon arrival, officers and medical personnel located the victim, a 29-year-old, with a gunshot wound to his lower body. First responders provided medical attention at the scene prior to transporting the victim Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Steals Pouch Containing Guns From Drug Store
Responsible firearm ownership means always knowing where your guns are. They should not be misplaced. That being said, one male learned the hard way when he accidentally left a red pouch n the counter of the Rite Aid Store at 260 W. Lehigh Avenue. Inside the pouch were two pistols. He laid them on the counter, got distracted with a purchase and left them on the counter. This happened on October 9, 2022. Police released the video last week.
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning
Dover Police were called for a shooting on South Bradford Street just after one Sunday morning. A 29 year old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body was located. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he later died from his injuries. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
