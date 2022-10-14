Read full article on original website
Related
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
New York Pumpkin Carver In Food Network Fight For $25K On Sunday
If you’ve ever carved a Jack-o-Lantern, you know its not as easy as it looks on Instagram. After you’ve cut open the top and scooped the guts out, doing anything more than the absolute basic eyeholes and a mouth can spiral out of control and lead to some very... unique looking pumpkins.
Quaint Capital Region Town Named Most Charming In New York
While our Capital Region cities have so much to offer, there is something extra special about our small towns here in the area. One of those gems is getting recognition as the most charming town in the Empire State. What are the ingredients that make up a charming small town?...
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
It’s All Gravy! Eat the Best Poutine in the Capital Region at These 13 Spots
Put fries, gravy and cheese together in a bowl. That's a dish that I could eat every day for the rest of my life if I could, and it's called poutine. Though the term poutine was popularized in Canada, the concept of "put everything on top of a bed of fries" is popular everywhere, including the Capital Region. A number of restaurants in Upstate New York have adopted the Canadian cuisine and added it to their menu, leaving hungry locals with no shortage of options for great poutine.
Rich Young Professionals Flee New York By The 1000s: Here’s Why
You don’t need me to tell you that COVID lockdowns have changed business forever by dragging remote work into the mainstream. Working remotely means that if you have a wifi connection, you can work from just about anywhere these days. This means young professionals can set up shop in any state that catches their fancy.
One of the Country’s Best Small Cities to Live In is In Upstate New York!
This might not come as a surprise to anyone who grew up in Upstate New York and has visited this city. If you asked anyone in the area to tell you what city they think was a top small city that made the list of the best in the United States, I think most people would say the same one. Now a poll is out that just proves it to the whole country.
Here’s The Scoop On The Capital Region’s Newest Stewart’s
One of the best things about the Capital Region is that you’re never far from a Stewart’s Shops. Forgot to get milk from the grocery store? They’ve got you. Want the literal best peanut butter ice cream on planet Earth? Get it by the half-gallon. Need a great cup of coffee with a ludicrous flavor? You’re probably less than a mile away.
Awesome and Terrifying: How New York Radio Towers are Maintained
A critical question has finally been answered for curious minds in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos show an amazing and daring journey to the top of a New York mountaintop for radio tower maintenance. Radio Towers in the Hudson Valley, NY. On both sides of the Hudson River, giant radio...
NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?
According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town
One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
New Yorkers are Lying on Their Job Resumes, and Here’s How Often They Do
As you're preparing to apply for a new job, have you ever stretched the truth on your resume?. Maybe you have, and maybe you haven't, but no matter how you slice it, a number of people across the country have told a white lie in order to bring their resume or CV together. It may be a position of more esteem at your former company, or a responsibility that you didn't actually have, or even a job at a company at which you never even worked a day.
Upstate NY University Brought Up in Supreme Court! Are They in Trouble?
Seeing that your alma mater, or favorite college sports team, was brought up in Supreme Court is usually never a good thing. Someone stole something, lied about something, or did something else unsavory, and it's gotten completely out-of-hand. Once such Upstate New York university was brought up in court recently,...
Bethlehem Little League Hits A Home Run For Halloween
The baseball fields at Magee Park in Delmar are usually hopping late into October with as much Little League fall baseball as they can fit in before the ground hardens from the cold temperatures. One cool event, that is in its second year, puts the spirit of the league's enthusiastic players into one last fun Halloween party. Saturday October 29th, Tri Village Little League will host a "Trunk or Treat". Over two dozen cars will be decorated in Halloween style with volunteers in costume.
How Did A WV Man Con An Upstate New York Gun Buyback Out Of $21k?
There’s been a recent push, both in New York and federally, to stop the spread of so-called ghost guns. A ghost gun is essentially a “do it yourself” firearm: users buy individual gun parts with no serial number and assemble them at home. The fear behind ghost guns is they are essentially untraceable when used to commit a crime.
COVID Still Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 12 Upstate New York Counties
COIVD continues to bubble up as more Upstate New York counties receive the "high" COVID community-level designation. You have to imagine that the CDC monitoring of country COVID levels will be part of the new normal as we live with the ups and downs of all illnesses in the colder months.
Nearly 2 Million New Yorkers to Share $475 Million! Are You Eligible?
There is a chance that money could be coming your way. I know, it sounds like something you might find in a fortune cookie, but it's true. Nearly 2 million New Yorkers will be sharing $475 million and the money could be in your hands before November. This program will...
Hear What RPI’s Dave Smith Told Us About His Team’s 4-0 Start
RPI Head Coach Dave Smith has his team off to a 4-0 start and playing some good hockey. He believes that their team speed has improved a lot from last year and you can hear his full interview with us from earlier this morning on Big Board Sports below!. Forbes:...
Johnny Depp Sighting In New York State! Was It Really Him?
Johnny Depp is arguably the most famous, easily recognizable, celebrity in the world. From television to movies, red carpet events and even his most recent courtroom drama, Depp's image has been captured on film and photograph millions of times. Less than one week ago Johnny Depp was spotted signing autographs...
Space Lovers! You Can’t Miss This Meteor Shower In New York Skies
Why do Supermoons get to have all the fun? Yeah, they’re beautiful, but its not fair they get all the attention with all the other amazing sights in the night sky. Upstate New York is getting a particularly spectacular once-a-year treat that will have all space fans excited. Unlike...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 0