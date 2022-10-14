ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q 105.7

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York

Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York

There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Q 105.7

It’s All Gravy! Eat the Best Poutine in the Capital Region at These 13 Spots

Put fries, gravy and cheese together in a bowl. That's a dish that I could eat every day for the rest of my life if I could, and it's called poutine. Though the term poutine was popularized in Canada, the concept of "put everything on top of a bed of fries" is popular everywhere, including the Capital Region. A number of restaurants in Upstate New York have adopted the Canadian cuisine and added it to their menu, leaving hungry locals with no shortage of options for great poutine.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Rich Young Professionals Flee New York By The 1000s: Here’s Why

You don’t need me to tell you that COVID lockdowns have changed business forever by dragging remote work into the mainstream. Working remotely means that if you have a wifi connection, you can work from just about anywhere these days. This means young professionals can set up shop in any state that catches their fancy.
FLORIDA STATE
Q 105.7

Awesome and Terrifying: How New York Radio Towers are Maintained

A critical question has finally been answered for curious minds in the Hudson Valley. Recent photos show an amazing and daring journey to the top of a New York mountaintop for radio tower maintenance. Radio Towers in the Hudson Valley, NY. On both sides of the Hudson River, giant radio...
Q 105.7

NY Hunter Caught Baiting Black Bear! Want to Guess What He Used?

According to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation Black Bear hunting season started as early at September 17th and will wrap up 2022 on New Year's Eve. There are a variety of ways to hunt black bear in New York State from bow hunting, crossbow and muzzle loading are a few legal ways to hunt. Using donuts would not be a way to do it. That didn't stop one individual.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate Gem Named New York’s Coolest Small Town

One of our favorite Upstate New York destinations is getting some national love. When you think "coolest New York smalltown" there are probably some usual suspects that come to mind. Saratoga Springs. For us here in the Capital Region, the Spa city would always be our first pick. From the...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Q 105.7

New Yorkers are Lying on Their Job Resumes, and Here’s How Often They Do

As you're preparing to apply for a new job, have you ever stretched the truth on your resume?. Maybe you have, and maybe you haven't, but no matter how you slice it, a number of people across the country have told a white lie in order to bring their resume or CV together. It may be a position of more esteem at your former company, or a responsibility that you didn't actually have, or even a job at a company at which you never even worked a day.
Q 105.7

Bethlehem Little League Hits A Home Run For Halloween

The baseball fields at Magee Park in Delmar are usually hopping late into October with as much Little League fall baseball as they can fit in before the ground hardens from the cold temperatures. One cool event, that is in its second year, puts the spirit of the league's enthusiastic players into one last fun Halloween party. Saturday October 29th, Tri Village Little League will host a "Trunk or Treat". Over two dozen cars will be decorated in Halloween style with volunteers in costume.
BETHLEHEM, NY
Q 105.7

How Did A WV Man Con An Upstate New York Gun Buyback Out Of $21k?

There’s been a recent push, both in New York and federally, to stop the spread of so-called ghost guns. A ghost gun is essentially a “do it yourself” firearm: users buy individual gun parts with no serial number and assemble them at home. The fear behind ghost guns is they are essentially untraceable when used to commit a crime.
UTICA, NY
Q 105.7

COVID Still Rising, CDC Says Mask Up In 12 Upstate New York Counties

COIVD continues to bubble up as more Upstate New York counties receive the "high" COVID community-level designation. You have to imagine that the CDC monitoring of country COVID levels will be part of the new normal as we live with the ups and downs of all illnesses in the colder months.
Q 105.7

Johnny Depp Sighting In New York State! Was It Really Him?

Johnny Depp is arguably the most famous, easily recognizable, celebrity in the world. From television to movies, red carpet events and even his most recent courtroom drama, Depp's image has been captured on film and photograph millions of times. Less than one week ago Johnny Depp was spotted signing autographs...
Q 105.7

Q 105.7

Schenectady, NY
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1057.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy