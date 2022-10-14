Read full article on original website
married with children
4d ago
Holy crap , no wonder the guy just had a small cut , he was aiming for his chest but that wandering eye threw him off !!!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
Healthcare aid allegedly steals from resident
State Police arrested Deborah J. Miller, 42 of Bethlehem on October 17. Police report Miller was arrested after an investigation into theft at a senior living facility.
WNYT
Four people plead not guilty in deadly Albany shooting
Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of 32-year-old Shanita Thomas. They are Terrence Anthony, 42, of Albany, Vramir Branch, 33, of Troy, Marcel Perry, 35, of Troy, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, of Albany. They’re charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder....
Healthcare Aid Stole Elderly Resident's Money At Senior Facility In West Sand Lake, Police Say
An employee at a senior living facility in the Capital Region is facing charges after allegedly stealing from an elderly resident. State Police in Rensselaer County were first contacted in early September 2022 with reports that someone had stolen money from a resident at Ludder's Country Homes, located in West Sand Lake.
Report of U-Haul Driving Erratically Results in Second DWI Arrest For Saugerties Man
For the second time in four months, a Saugerties man was arrested on DWI charges, and for the second time, also tried to flee the scene from officers. 61-year-old Kenneth Beams was arrested on multiple charges following the incident that occurred on Wednesday Evening in Ulster County. Saugerties Man Arrested...
Four charged with murder in 2021 shooting
District Attorney P. David Soares announced that four defendants have pleaded Not Guilty in connection with the January 2021 murder of Shanita Thoman. On October 7, a grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment against the four defendants.
Are These 3 Dutchess County Locations Really Haunted?
This time of year we're all looking for a scare, right? If you're looking for a chilling good time visit Dutchess County and its historical and haunted stops across the Haunted History Trail. Dutchess County Tourism shares that 3 locations in Beacon, Hyde Park and Wappingers are all stops on...
Amsterdam Police probe death of 19-month-old child
The City of Amsterdam Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 19-month-old child.
Controversial Revolutionary War Complex Approved in Hudson Valley
After about seven years ground is ready to break on a very controversial revolutionary War-themed complex in the Hudson Valley. Construction on a Revolutionary War-themed shopping complex in Dutchess County is expected to finally break ground in the spring of 2023. Continental Commons in Fishkill, New York To Break Ground...
Police: Teen arrested with weapon near Crossgates
Guilderland police arrested a 17-year-old after police said they had a weapon while outside Crossgates Mall.
Troy Record
State Police arrest two following I-787 crash in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Kareesa D. Pompey, 35, of Troy. Pompey was charged with driving while intoxicated. Shamire Galloway, 40, of Albany, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, seond-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless endangerment of property. On Oct. 8, at about 6:11 p.m.,...
Albany division nabs suspect charged for homicide
The US Marshals Albany Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect that was charged for a recent homicide in Mississippi. The Albany division captured the suspect in Malta on October 17.
APD: Fentanyl and handgun found after investigation
Albany Polce Department paired with the US Marshall Taskforce and carried out an investigation that resulted in the recovery of a loaded .45 caliber handgun and a large quantity of fentanyl. Check back at News10 for more information on the investigation.
Halfmoon woman accused of stealing from car
Clifton Park State Police arrested Corrine M. Bentley, 38 of Halfmoon on October 15. Around 10:25 p.m., Troopers got a complaint that a woman was going through items inside a parked car at a home in Halfmoon.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Albany man arrested in Greene County on drug charges
NEW BALTIMORE – A 48-year-old Albany man, who was arrested on Route 9W in the Town of New Baltimore, was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession. Morris Ozymandious was stopped on Saturday, October 15 for violations of the vehicle and traffic law and investigation found him in possession of 13.7 grams of crack cocaine.
Sled Off Your Roof in the Amazing Saugerties “Hobbit House”
Just in time for winter, a new home has hit the market in Saugerties, NY. Not only does the amazing structure look like something straight out of Lord of the Rings, but the way the home is built means you have your own personal sledding hill... right on your roof.
New York Mother Shot On Her Home’s Porch In ‘Safe’ Hudson Valley, Near Child
Police are seeking answers after a mother was shot while on her porch, near her young child, in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Woman Shot On Porch In Ulster County, New York. On...
Albany man arrested in New Baltimore on drug charges
An Albany man was arrested in New Baltimore on Saturday. Morris Ozymandious, 48, faces several drug-related charges after being pulled over on state route 9W.
Galway man accused of pointing handgun during fight
A Galway man is behind bars after he allegedly pointed an illegally owned handgun at someone during a domestic dispute.
Sheriff’s update on investigation into fatal Rt 5 crash
On Monday at around 1:45 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal car crash that shut down State Highway 5 in both directions for a few hours.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 4