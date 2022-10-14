ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Comments / 4

married with children
4d ago

Holy crap , no wonder the guy just had a small cut , he was aiming for his chest but that wandering eye threw him off !!!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Four people plead not guilty in deadly Albany shooting

Four people have pleaded not guilty in connection with the death of 32-year-old Shanita Thomas. They are Terrence Anthony, 42, of Albany, Vramir Branch, 33, of Troy, Marcel Perry, 35, of Troy, and Raa’jiem Coleman, 32, of Albany. They’re charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder....
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Four charged with murder in 2021 shooting

District Attorney P. David Soares announced that four defendants have pleaded Not Guilty in connection with the January 2021 murder of Shanita Thoman. On October 7, a grand jury handed up an eight-count indictment against the four defendants.
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

State Police arrest two following I-787 crash in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Kareesa D. Pompey, 35, of Troy. Pompey was charged with driving while intoxicated. Shamire Galloway, 40, of Albany, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault, seond-degree reckless endangerment, and reckless endangerment of property. On Oct. 8, at about 6:11 p.m.,...
ALBANY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Albany man arrested in Greene County on drug charges

NEW BALTIMORE – A 48-year-old Albany man, who was arrested on Route 9W in the Town of New Baltimore, was charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession. Morris Ozymandious was stopped on Saturday, October 15 for violations of the vehicle and traffic law and investigation found him in possession of 13.7 grams of crack cocaine.
ALBANY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy