Shooting Suspect Tries Hiding in Bedroom 1 Block from Crime Scene
The little town of Soap Lake (population just over 1,600) doesn't experience a ton of major crimes, but this was a large one. Apparently, an unprovoked shooting sends a man to Wenatchee hospital. Around 1:17 AM Monday morning (Oct. 17th) Soap Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted...
Sat Night Shooting in East Kennewick Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead
The Benton County Sheriff's Department says the situation is very "fluid" at this time. These images show areas where the woman was found (Downtown Kennewick) as well as on Chemical Drive and Cable Bridge, which are said to be part of the incident area. Fatal shooting leaves young woman dead.
Moses Lake Company Hit With $192K in L-I Fines, Plans Appeal
According to L-I: "(L&I) inspectors found 13 violations relating to confined space entry rules due to workers entering rail car hoppers. The employees were going in the hoppers to breakup and dislodge ammonium nitrate without appropriate safety precautions." They also claimed:. "Inspectors also found employees working on top of rail...
Creepy Missile Silo Dive Site Near Tri-Cities is Full of History & Murder
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property***. During the Cold War with Russia, the United States constructed nearly 20 Titan missile sites around the country, and one of those sits in the middle of nowhere less than an hour’s drive North of Tri-Cities.
Richland Public Library Expanding Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program
Great News! The Richland Public Library is expanding the Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program. If you're a library card holder, you can check out an attraction pass online. How cool is that? Choose the attraction you want and the date you ant to go. Before you confirm the reservation, review...
Pooch And Pal Walk in Richland Raises Funds For POPP
Pet Overpopulation Prevention's Pooch and Pal 5K run and walk was held Saturday at Columbia Point Marina in Richland. There was puppy painting and several vendor booths, including Nothing Bundt Cakes and Starbucks. The Nail Place was also there and donated proceeds to POPP. Along with DJ Rik Mikals providing...
