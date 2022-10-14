Read full article on original website
NPR
Author George Saunders on his new book, "Liberation Day: Stories"
It's a daunting task to be George Saunders' next book, to live up to the greatness that came before. But "Liberation Day" stands up to its predecessors. It is a short story collection that explores everything from misunderstandings to love affairs to lobotomized actors pinned to a wall and forced to perform all kinds of crazy stuff. George Saunders, welcome.
NPR
NPR's trailblazing audio engineer Renee Pringle dies at age 69
We are remembering a longtime NPR colleague today. Renee Pringle began her four decades as an audio engineer here. She was a trailblazer. Few women worked professionally in the audio industry when she started in 1979. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Back then, engineers carried bulky, 20-pound recorders. And everything was recorded...
NPR
Utah man rents a billboard to draw attention to the name of a famous rock band
(SOUNDBITE OF WEEZER SONG, "ISLAND IN THE SUN") Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Sometimes you got to make your own fun. Utah resident Cory Winn decided to rent a billboard and print the name of a famous rock band in the worst-possible font. So he rented one in the city of Murray and wrote Weezer in comic sans. A picture of the sign on social media caught the band's attention, and now it's rented a billboard in Murray. It says, thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road - Weezer. Winn says he's preparing his response. Font TBD. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
British physicist writes 1,750 Wikipedia bios to chronicle more female scientists
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Women have achieved so much in science, but you wouldn't know it from reading Wikipedia. According to one estimate, only 19% of the English-language biographies on the site are about women. The whole point of Wikipedia is that anyone can edit it, so British physicist Jess Wade got writing. In five years, she has made almost 2,000 entries for women and minority scientists. I'm a tiny fish in a massive sea, but I'll keep doing everything I can, she said. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
'New Yorker' culture critic says music and mixtapes helped make sense of himself
The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Hua Hsu defined himself as a teen by the music he loved. The murder of a close friend when he was in college changed the course of his life. His memoir is Stay True. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. I've...
NPR
Pakistani fishermen must ferry residents to reach their villages, now islands
Pakistani fishermen ferry residents around a lake created by unprecedented monsoons and flooding. It's the only way to reach their villages, which are now islands. So much rain fell in Pakistan over the summer that floodwaters created a huge lake in the south. Some villages were submerged, and those left standing became islands. NPR's Diaa Hadid spent a day on the water with fishermen near the southern town of Dadu. Their boats have become a lifeline for these isolated communities.
NPR
'SNL' alums continue to poke fun at nonfiction films with 'Documentary Now!'
Now in its fourth season, this anthology series claims the middle ground between a short SNL sketch and a full-length film. Its clever parodies include My Monkey Grifter, a riff on My Octopus Teacher. TERRY GROSS, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. "Documentary Now!," the comedy anthology series about a pretend...
NPR
Skeletons in the closet, revisited
In a small suburb of Washington, D.C., a non-descript beige building houses thousands of Native human remains. The remains are currently in the possession of the Smithsonian Institution. But for the past decade, the Seminole Tribe of Florida has been fighting to get some of them back to Florida to be buried. The controversy over who should decide the fate of these remains has raised questions about identity, history, and the nature of archaeology.
NPR
Without more federal money, what will regional theaters do?
In recent years, Dallas has seen an influx of big corporate headquarters and nearly a million new residents. The draws to the city don't just include the jobs, the Cowboys or the barbecue, but its growing and vibrant cultural scene. In our series on American regional theater, The Next Stage, we turn to the Dallas Theater Center. It's one of the oldest and most financially sound theaters in the country, yet it would have closed during the pandemic, along with hundreds of other theaters, without the help of a very, very big friend. Sonari Glinton reports from Dallas.
NPR
Author Francesca Royster on her new book, "Black Country Music"
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with author Francesca Royster about her new book, "Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions" which explores the history and future of Black country music.
NPR
Getting an abortion as a trans person is hard — with or without state restrictions
Abortion rights are on the ballot this year in Kentucky, Montana and a handful of other states. And since the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, at least a dozen states have banned abortion altogether at any stage of pregnancy. These restrictions affect not only women seeking abortion care but also transgender men and some nonbinary people who can become pregnant even if they're taking testosterone. And as NPR's Brianna Scott reports, trans people already face a unique set of obstacles when trying to end a pregnancy.
NPR
Out-of-state patients cross into Colorado for legal abortions
Colorado is in a part of the country where there are now a lot of restrictive abortion laws. Kansas and New Mexico are exceptions. Even so, more and more people are traveling to Colorado from out of state for abortion care. The patient count started rising more than a year ago following the Texas law banning all abortions after six weeks. From Denver, Claire Cleveland reports.
NPR
The hit Spanish-language TV series 'La Reina del Sur' begins its 3rd season
In the highly anticipated new season of La Reina del Sur, Teresa Mendoza is out for justice. Kate Del Castillo stars as the queenpin of a drug empire, who's now on the run. The new season of a hit Spanish-language TV series co-produced by Netflix and Telemundo premieres this week. "La Reina del Sur" stars Kate del Castillo as the queen pin of a drug empire who's now on the run. NPR's Mandalit del Barco reports.
NPR
Black vets were excluded from GI bill benefits — a bill in congress aims to fix that
In 1944, the GI Bill lifted a generation into the middle class — but excluded Black vets who served their country at war and came home to segregation. A bill in Congress aims to fix that. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. The Americans who fought in World War II are called...
KPBS
SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES
Saturdays, Oct. 22 - Nov. 26, 2022 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. SISTER BONIFACE MYSTERIES is a light-hearted murder mystery series starring a Vespa driving, crime solving Catholic nun. It's the 1960s and police forensics are rudimentary. Luckily the residents of Great Slaughter have a secret weapon. Sister Boniface. If there's evidence to be found, Boniface will find it, with a little help from dashing DI Sam Gillespie and buttoned-up Bermudan DS Felix Livingstone.
