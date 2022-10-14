In recent years, Dallas has seen an influx of big corporate headquarters and nearly a million new residents. The draws to the city don't just include the jobs, the Cowboys or the barbecue, but its growing and vibrant cultural scene. In our series on American regional theater, The Next Stage, we turn to the Dallas Theater Center. It's one of the oldest and most financially sound theaters in the country, yet it would have closed during the pandemic, along with hundreds of other theaters, without the help of a very, very big friend. Sonari Glinton reports from Dallas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO