ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpsdlocal6.com

WKCTC accepting nominations for 2022-2023 Regional Educators Awards

PADUCAH — Do you know an teacher or school staff member who goes above and beyond for their students? Now through Dec. 2, you can nominate them for an award and scholarship from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. WKCTC is accepting nominations for the sixth annual Regional Educators...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Upcoming criminal justice forum aims to inspire local reform

PADUCAH — Facilitating data-driven change is the goal of the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum that's coming to Paducah Oct. 27. A group a panelists will discuss reform in many different areas. Criminal justice professionals, local lawmakers, and formerly incarcerated people will all share the floor. With viewpoints from all...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

10/18 Performance of the Week

PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Paducah Tilghman's Jordauyn White as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. White ran for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue Tornado's game this past Friday night against Union County.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Contour Airlines takes flight in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Contour Airlines is now officially flying out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Local 6 video shows Contour's inaugural flight leaving Cape Girardeau for Nashville, Tennessee, Tuesday morning. Contour will offer 12 round-trip flights to Nashville a week. The airline is also taking over air service...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County falls to Bowling Green in PK's as season ends

BOWLING GREEN, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs nearly pulled off their first state tournament win in school history on Tuesday night, but fell 7-6 in penalty kicks to Bowling Green in the first round of the KHSAA State Tournament. McCracken County's Jack Housman scored the tying goal with under...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Lady Marshals preparing for state tournament

PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's girls soccer team is once again preparing for the state soccer tournament this weekend. That's become quite the routine for the Lady Marshals in recent years. They're making their sixth straight trip to state this year. But in those previous seasons, the problem hasn't been...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray State women picked 4th in MVC preseason

The Murray State women's basketball team will begin its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference picked fourth and received two first-place votes in the annual preseason poll, the league announced Tuesday. In addition, junior Katelyn Young was selected to the six-person Preseason All-Missouri Valley team. The Racers are coming...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Another Paducah Greenway Trail segment set to close temporarily

PADUCAH — A section of the Paducah Greenway Trail will close temporarily starting Tuesday, the city says. The closure will allow a contractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency to take geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee between Northview Street and Burnett Street. The trail will be closed...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Wake Up Weather: 10/18/2022

PADUCAH — Breezy with highs in the low 50s and an elevated fire risk this afternoon. Expect freezing temps in the upper 20s tomorrow morning.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police locate 16-year-old reported missing in Paducah

PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 16-year old reported missing. Eli Whitley was last seen on 1730 N. 11th St., police say. Whitley is described as a Black male, 5'10" and 150 pounds. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes. If you have...
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy