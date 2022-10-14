Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
WKCTC accepting nominations for 2022-2023 Regional Educators Awards
PADUCAH — Do you know an teacher or school staff member who goes above and beyond for their students? Now through Dec. 2, you can nominate them for an award and scholarship from West Kentucky Community and Technical College. WKCTC is accepting nominations for the sixth annual Regional Educators...
wpsdlocal6.com
MUG MONDAY: WATCH, Inc. accepting aluminum can donations to help fund extensive community-integration program
MURRAY, KY — Murray's WATCH Inc. needs cans. Specifically, the non-profit group is asking community members to save and donate their aluminum cans to the program. WATCH will take the cans to be recycled and earn a little money in exchange — an easy way for them raise extra funds throughout the year.
wpsdlocal6.com
Upcoming criminal justice forum aims to inspire local reform
PADUCAH — Facilitating data-driven change is the goal of the Kentucky Criminal Justice Forum that's coming to Paducah Oct. 27. A group a panelists will discuss reform in many different areas. Criminal justice professionals, local lawmakers, and formerly incarcerated people will all share the floor. With viewpoints from all...
wpsdlocal6.com
10/18 Performance of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Paducah Tilghman's Jordauyn White as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week. White ran for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue Tornado's game this past Friday night against Union County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Forum brings candidates to the forefront with November midterm elections three weeks away
PADUCAH — With the midterm elections just three weeks away, people are getting ready to vote. At the local level, the Paducah NAACP, WKCTC and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted a candidate forum. The forum gave candidates the opportunity to talk about their qualifications and to voice opinions...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kids enjoy Foul and Filthy Festival at McCracken County Public Library
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Public Library hosted a Foul and Filthy Festival on Tuesday. Kids as young as 6 hung out with the library's youth staff, touching creepy crawley things, playing cornhole with fake rats, making putrid crafts and enjoying other spooky fall festivities. Of course,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Contour Airlines takes flight in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Contour Airlines is now officially flying out of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Local 6 video shows Contour's inaugural flight leaving Cape Girardeau for Nashville, Tennessee, Tuesday morning. Contour will offer 12 round-trip flights to Nashville a week. The airline is also taking over air service...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, water system shut down due to 'extremely large water leak'
MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, says the city's maintenance department had to shut the water system down to repair "an extremely large water leak in the city's distribution system." In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the city says the maintenance department shut the water system down...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County falls to Bowling Green in PK's as season ends
BOWLING GREEN, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs nearly pulled off their first state tournament win in school history on Tuesday night, but fell 7-6 in penalty kicks to Bowling Green in the first round of the KHSAA State Tournament. McCracken County's Jack Housman scored the tying goal with under...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lady Marshals preparing for state tournament
PADUCAH, Ky. - Marshall County's girls soccer team is once again preparing for the state soccer tournament this weekend. That's become quite the routine for the Lady Marshals in recent years. They're making their sixth straight trip to state this year. But in those previous seasons, the problem hasn't been...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State women picked 4th in MVC preseason
The Murray State women's basketball team will begin its inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference picked fourth and received two first-place votes in the annual preseason poll, the league announced Tuesday. In addition, junior Katelyn Young was selected to the six-person Preseason All-Missouri Valley team. The Racers are coming...
wpsdlocal6.com
Another Paducah Greenway Trail segment set to close temporarily
PADUCAH — A section of the Paducah Greenway Trail will close temporarily starting Tuesday, the city says. The closure will allow a contractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency to take geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee between Northview Street and Burnett Street. The trail will be closed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake Up Weather: 10/18/2022
PADUCAH — Breezy with highs in the low 50s and an elevated fire risk this afternoon. Expect freezing temps in the upper 20s tomorrow morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Experts give advice on staying safe while heating your home during colder temperatures
PADUCAH — Colder temperatures in the Local 6 region are forcing people to turn on the heat. Experts say to make sure you're checking up on your sources of heat, that they work and that they're safe. Heat is a must during cold weather, and as temperatures fall, you...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police locate 16-year-old reported missing in Paducah
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is searching for a 16-year old reported missing. Eli Whitley was last seen on 1730 N. 11th St., police say. Whitley is described as a Black male, 5'10" and 150 pounds. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes. If you have...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen charged with terroristic threatening in McCracken County for alleged school threat
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Alternative School student was arrested Monday after the sheriff's office says he was accused of threatening to bring a gun to school. A school resource officer notified the McCracken County Sheriff's Office about the alleged threat on Monday. The sheriff's office says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois man arrested on drug trafficking charge in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Marion, Illinois, man has been arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky, on a drug trafficking charge, the sheriff's office says. In a news release sent Monday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the man was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man, woman charged with marijuana trafficking, wanton endangerment in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man and woman accused of marijuana trafficking, possession of controlled substances and wanton endangerment of small children. The sheriff's office says detectives began investigating after receiving multiple complaints claiming drug use and trafficking were going on in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Kevil man with extensive criminal record arrested on parole warrant and drug charges, deputies say
PADUCAH — A wanted man with an extensive criminal record was arrested Tuesday around midnight, deputies say, after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, they were notified of a suspicious SUV driving on...
