This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
3 Dog-Friendly Cider Mills To Visit in Southwest Michigan
'Tis the season for cider! Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or dry, there's nothing quite like enjoying a fresh glass of apple cider straight from the source. With Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom, it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
Michigan Photographer’s Birds Eye View Of Hollands Beauty
During this time of the year growing up in a state like Michigan was always special because of the various forms of nature here. When the seasons change, Michigan is one of the most beautiful places on the planet. Photographers have been able to capture this beauty year in and year out, pulling out an array of reactions from Michiganders.
8 Great Spots for Dessert in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
Today, October 14th, 2022, is National Dessert Day. And, as someone who will always excitedly say yes to pretty much any kind of dessert, I absolutely will be using this day as an excuse to treat myself to some delicious desserts. But, where to go?. A quick Google search led...
Kalamazoo Mother and Daughter Dancing Duo Go Viral on TikTok
Positive vibes and smooth moves have helped this Kalamazoo woman and her daughter dance their way to 38 thousand followers. Carmilla Little is co-owner of a Christian-based dance studio called Trinity Prep Center LLC in Kalamazoo. Trinity Prep Center's mission: "Using positive influence to help youth reach their maximum potential," according to their website.
Battle Creek’s Kellogg’s Is Making Eggo Flavored Eggnog Booze This Year
As if we needed ANOTHER reason to spend the holidays getting tipsy off the ole' eggnog, Kellogg's just made a decision that I'm sure thousands of people will regret being excited about, at least the next morning. Kellogg's teamed up with Sippin Cream to make a lethal combination of eggnog,...
Four Oddly Specific Halloween Costumes For Southwest Michigan
It's spooky season, so hopefully, you're all set with your Halloween Costume this year. BUT, if you aren't, there are some options. In fact, I can list you off some ODDLY-specific costumes guaranteed to make you stand out in southwest Michigan. WMU Ultimate Fan. This one's super easy (especially if...
WWMT Anchor Erica Mokay Leaving Kalamazoo For Hometown
What seems to be an epidemic of sorts, another anchor has announced they'll be leaving Kalamazoo and that they're also leaving the WWMT team. Erica Mokay has been a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly 6 years ago in January 2017. This intelligent, friendly, and passionate anchor has done so much for Kalamazoo since becoming part of the WWMT family, but will now be heading back to her hometown for a reason that has yet to be announced, as she gave an emotional announcement on her social media:
Lime Green Camaro Stolen From White Pigeon Village in Southwest Michigan
The village of White Pigeon, Michigan is... small. VERY small. Right around 6,000 people. You've got Central Elementary School, White Pigeon Junior(SLASH)Senior High School, a post office, ONE bar, a McDonald's, and a couple of other local spots. In fact, the village is so small, (how small is it?) the...
Kalamazoo Country
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product
Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
Mystery Solved! Kalamazoo Residents Ask: What Was That BOOM?
If you're a part of your local Facebook groups, chances are you've seen the outstanding number of posts asking something along the lines of, "Did anyone else hear that boom just now?" Trust me, it doesn't matter where you reside: Allegan, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Plainwell-- I've seen these...
Kalamazoo Country
Vicksburg, Michigan Celebrates 150 Years
Here's what you can expect at Vicksburg's 150th-Year Kick-Off Celebration. The Vicksburg Historical Society and Historic Village and The Mill at Vicksburg are putting on a celebration of the small village's 150-year history on Saturday, October 15th. There will be live music, nearly a dozen of Southwest Michigan's most popular food trucks, and other activities.
Meet The Newest Reality TV Stars From Kalamazoo
Since the early 2000s reality television has taken a huge leap in viewership and has even influenced some to have goals, dreams, and aspirations of being a reality TV star. Shows like the Bachelor, Real World, Teen Mom, Survivor, and many more have taken the world by storm and changed the way many of us watch television.
Kalamazoo Country
These Are The Best And Cleanest Laundromats in Kalamazoo
Having clean clothes is extremely important in life, whether you hand wash, have a washer and dryer at home, or make trips to the laundromat, you do something to have clean clothes. I know that there is a handful of them around town simply from just living here for so long and driving past them so often. I'm aware of laundromats on every side of the city including downtown, except for the north side. I might be crazy, but I don't think the north side of Kalamazoo has a laundromat.
Kalamazoo Woman Gains Following With Custom Tees and Tumblers
Is it her lovable personality or her cool custom t-shirts that gained her a TikTok following?. Regina a.k.a. @CreativeCutsbyRegina on TikTok currently has 12.9 thousand followers and nearly 90 thousand total video likes on the popular social media app. The first video we're featuring today from Regina has nothing to...
The Ghost Town of Osceola, Michigan: Just One Mine Shaft Remains
The ghost town of Osceola in Houghton County was/is an unincorporated community that was conglomerated with a bunch of other copper towns in the Keweenaw Peninsula. This is not to be confused with Osceola County which is just west of Clare, or Osceola Township in Livingston County. Nope - this is wayyy up in the U.P.
Kind of a Big Dill: Where to Find Pickle Pizza In and Around Kalamazoo
Pickles-- you either love them or you hate them. I just so happen to be a big lover of dill pickles so if you're like me and can't get enough of the crunchy, dill-flavored deliciousness you'll want to keep reading!. I don't know how or why it started, or who...
Portage-Based Artisan Marketplace Eyes New Retail Space in Downtown Plainwell
If you've driven through downtown Plainwell, MI recently you've noticed plenty of new faces when it comes to local commerce-- everything from fine dining, to sports bars, to sweet shops. Everything is coming up Plainwell!. With the "Island City" being one of southwest Michigan's most desired locations, a Portage-based craft...
Kalamazoo Country
Starstruck: Kalamazoo Astronomical Society Shares Final Public Observation Dates For 2022
I've said it once, I'll say it a thousand more times: I'm a total space nerd! That's why I'm so thankful we have groups like the Kalamazoo Astronomical Society (KAS) to help us learn about and observe the wonders of the vast universe. If you, your kiddos, or anyone you...
Must-See Mansion Sits on the Shores of Eagle Lake in Paw Paw
Located less than 30 miles from "the big lake", this $2 million property in Paw Paw is lake living at its finest!. The single-family residence sits atop nearly 2.5 acres on the outskirts of Paw Paw and is about a 15-minute drive away from downtown which includes plenty of shops, Red's root beer stand, and several breweries and wineries.
Kalamazoo Country
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kalamazoocountry.com
