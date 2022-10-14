GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Komacut continues to innovate and deliver custom solutions to allow businesses to iterate and innovate in real-time. To complement Komacut’s online digital platform for custom sheet metal parts where users receive instant quotes, DFM feedback, and place orders, they have developed a hardware store integrated into the platform that provides users with hundreds of fasteners to choose from, to create personalized labels and barcodes, price, order and track production progress instantly. Online quotation and ordering allow for a frictionless experience for SMEs and brands alike to create hardware bags for their products at reasonable MOQs and with a level of customization unmatched elsewhere. With Komacut’s in-house production and automated bag fulfillment system, shipment time is reduced dramatically. Customized bags can be delivered to your door, correctly packed and labeled every time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005626/en/ Industrial Hardware Store (Graphic: Business Wire)

